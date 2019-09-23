Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Can James Harden and Russell Westbrook fit the pieces together? Will that be enough?

By Kurt HelinSep 23, 2019, 12:59 PM EDT
This story tips-off NBCSports.com’s 2019-20 NBA season preview coverage. Every day between now and when the season opens Oct. 22 we will have at least one story focused on the upcoming season and the biggest questions heading into it. In addition, there will be podcasts, video, and more. Come back every day and get ready for a wide-open NBA season.

“We’ll figure it out. Everything isn’t necessarily going to be smooth at first, there are going to be ups and downs, and that’s part of an 82-game season. Hopefully, by the end of the season, we’ve caught a rhythm and everybody is on the same page going into the playoffs.”

That was a very rational sounding James Harden, echoing the mantra of his coach (for now) Mike D’Antoni: Great players figure out how to play together.

Harden enters this season paired with the third superstar who was going to help him bring the Larry O’Brien trophy back to Houston. First, there was Dwight Howard, an experiment that dissolved like Skittles in water. Then came Chris Paul, where the team had success but ran into the juggernaut of Golden State.

Now it’s Russell Westbrook — and from the moment the trade to land him went down, the questions about “how is this going to all work?” started to pop up.

We heard those same questions a couple of years ago: How are Harden and CP3 going to fit together on offense, they both need the ball in their hands? The answer turned out to be “very well, thank you” — the Rockets had one of the top two offenses in the league both seasons CP3 wore red. Both players had high usage rates but learned how to play off one another.

Can Harden and Westbrook — friends since high school who have played together before — find a fit that makes the Rockets even better?

Will that even be enough to lift Houston above the rest of the deep and very talented West?

There are no easy answers.

ABOUT THAT FIT…

The fit questions with Westbrook and Harden on offense focus on two key areas: Usage and three-point shooting.

Harden and Westbrook have been two of the most ball-dominant players in the NBA in recent years (this is very different than when they played together on the Thunder years ago). Harden had a usage rate last season of 40.47, the second-highest in NBA history — behind Westbrook from two years ago. With Paul George on his team last season Westbrook’s usage rate came down to 30.9, still 10th highest in the NBA.

Harden also is the most isolation-heavy player in the NBA, with 48.7 percent of his possessions being in isolation last season (via NBA.com player tracking). Westbrook was ninth on that iso list.

Both players are used to having the ball in their hands and working without much help, so how is this going to work?

Probably better than people think. Eventually. As Harden said, “there are going to be ups and downs.” But one thing we will see is Houston getting the ball more to Westbrook to push the ball in transition — Chris Paul slowed the Rockets down the past couple of seasons (against D’Antoni’s instincts). Westbrook will speed them up, pushing from end-to-end and being a force of nature. And, as ESPN’s Zach Lowe pointed out recently, it’s easy to picture Harden being the trail man on those plays and stepping into wide-open threes.

“I think we’re going to get back to transition being more of a weapon for us,” Rockets GM Daryl Morey told the Houston Chronicle. “That was something Mike did very well his first year for us. Mostly because we were an elite halfcourt team, we got away from it. With a weapon like Russell in transition, you have to use it.”

Also expect D’Antoni to stagger the minutes for Westbrook and Harden a decent amount, making sure they each get their time to shine.

All that said, Harden is a much, much more efficient scorer in the halfcourt. When both stars are on the court and the play settles down, it would be a mistake by Houston to take the ball out of Harden’s hands. He is the best scorer in the league right now, with an unstoppable step-back, and he’s an elite playmaker for others. He wins games getting buckets and the Rockets need to let him keep doing that.

Maybe the most interesting thing to watch is D’Antoni’s impact on Westbrook’s shot selection.

Houston launches more threes than any team in the league, and players who go there and see D’Antoni’s flashing green light universally see an increase in attempts (usually by more than 20 percent). The past two seasons, Westbrook has averaged 4.8 three-point attempts per game, hitting 29.3 percent of them. Do the Thunder want him taking more threes?

Also, Westbrook took as many midrange shots per game as the Rockets entire team last season. Westbrook took 4.9 shots a game between the paint and the three-point arc (and he shot a dismal 31.8 percent on them), the Rockets as a team averaged 4.8. Those are not shots the Rockets want and you know they are going to encourage Westbrook to take the rock all the way to the rim and attack. He should, and try to start drawing fouls at a high rate again. If that results in a bump in efficiency for Westbrook, it’s good for everybody.

The bottom line: Harden and D’Antoni are right, star players tend to figure it all out. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant did, with neither taking a big step back in usage rate. It’s been the same with other stars, including Harden and CP3. Westbrook can’t become a spectator when he doesn’t have the ball (as has been an issue at points in the past), but on offense expect the Rockets to figure it all out and be one of the top three offenses in the NBA.

WILL THAT BE ENOUGH TO WIN A TITLE?

This is the bigger question, and it rests on depth and defense.

Houston can roll out a closing five of Westbrook, Harden, Eric Gordon, P.J. Tucker, and Clint Capela. That’s impressive. Few teams can put a better five on the court.

After that… things are less impressive. Austin Rivers is a solid backup point, and they have Danuel House and Gerald Green on the wing. Backup center, Tyson Chandler. Backup at the four, Gary Clark. Things get thin along the front line, and really once that first five is off the court this team is far less of a threat. Injuries can undo any team with title aspirations, but the Rockets, in particular, are not well equipped to be without one of their key guys for a lengthy stretch.

That’s another reason to expect D’Antoni to stagger Harden’s and Westbrook’s minutes during the regular season — he will want the offensive punch. Also expect some load management for the Rockets’ stars, even though neither is a fan of resting when healthy.

The bigger title question: Can this team defend well enough to win it all with Harden and Westbrook on the court a lot together in the playoffs?

The Rockets were 17th in the NBA in defense last season, although they were much better — 4.8 points per 100 possessions — better after the All-Star break (after assistant coach Jeff Bzdelik got them back in shape, but he’s in New Orleans now). Harden is a better defender than his reputation, he has quick hands and can get steals, but he’s not great on ball, and off-ball his focus can wander. Westbrook, for all his athleticism, also has a lot of defensive lapses and the Trail Blazers went at him at points in the playoffs a year ago.

Tucker is a quality, physical defender, and Capela can protect the rim, but can the Rockets slow down the West duos of LeBron James/Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard/Paul George, or even Nikola Jokic/Jamal Murray? Nobody is going to stop those duos — just like nobody is going to stop Westbrook and Harden — but the teams that can best slow the other top duos down in the playoffs will have the best shot to advance. That’s where it’s hard to see the Rockets as elite.

Can Westbrook and Harden figure out how to play together and become an offensive force? The smart money is they do.

Is that going to be enough, or will the Rockets remain the second or third best team in the West? That is the real question, and Houston fans may not like the answer.

Former NBA player, current Big3 star Andre Emmett shot and killed in Dallas

Alex Goodlett/BIG3 via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 23, 2019, 1:34 PM EDT
This is tragic.

Andre Emmett, a 37-year-old new father, has been shot and killed in the Dallas area Monday morning, as reported by NBC 11 KCBD in Dallas. As of now, there are few details about the incident, but according to CBSDFW.com a passerby found him about 2:30 in the morning, already shot, called 911 and Emmett was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Emmett was a Dallas legend who was born in the city and played his high school ball there, went on to be one of the better players in Texas Tech history — he was inducted into the Red Raider hall of fame last year — then ultimately played 14 games in the NBA (and spent numerous seasons playing overseas and making a good living). This past summer he was the second-leading scorer in the Big3.

There are a lot of people in the basketball world remembering Emmett today.

Report: Orlando to sit No. 16 pick Chuma Okeke all season to help ACL recovery

Sean Berry/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 23, 2019, 10:55 AM EDT
Orlando surprised people when they took Chuma Okeke out of Auburn at No. 16 in last June’s draft. Yes, the 6’8″ forward has potential as someone who could defend multiple positions, and his shot improved, but he has a long way to go and he was coming off a torn ACL that would force him to miss most if not all of the coming season.

Orlando’s plan now is to sit Okeke for this coming season, let him rehab, then sign him to his rookie contract and bring him in next summer, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Since “redshirt” is not an actual NBA thing, what this likely means is Okeke signs a G-League contract with the Magic team in Lakeland, Fla., and spends the season recovering. Maybe he plays in a few games near the end of the season, depending upon how rehab goes. Then, next summer they sign him, have him play Summer League, and basically treat him like a rookie. That works for both sides.

It’s a good option for a Magic team that has a mix of solid veterans — Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier — and what they hope are emerging young players such as Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba, and Markelle Fultz. In an East that feels wide open, especially after the top four, the Magic are eyeing a return to the playoffs and hope to do some damage there.

On that kind of team, Okeke was not going to get the kind of focus he likely needed. Now he will.

Bucks’ co-owner: Team wants Giannis Antetokounmpo “for the rest of his basketball career”

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 23, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

After the wildest summer ever of NBA player movement and drama fans are lusting for more — which puts MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in the spotlight.

He has two years left on his current contract in Milwaukee and after next season would be eligible for a five-year, $247 million supermax extension, which the Bucks will offer. Will he take it? This is the same contract situation that Anthony Davis was in with the Pelicans one year ago, and AD switched agents then forced his way to Los Angeles. Would Antetokounmpo do the same thing? There are 29 other teams interested in his services (the Warriors come up as one of those very interested teams, although the Bucks aren’t too worried about that one).

The Bucks want to keep him. Not just for his next contract, but for all his contracts. That’s what Milwaukee co-owner Wes Edens told TMZ Sports.

“He’s a special basketball player, obviously, but he’s an even more special person. What you see is what you get. He’s an amazing guy, he’s amazing to the organization, he’s amazing to his family. He’s really an incredible character. Obviously, we want to be a part of his life for the rest of his basketball career.”

Antetokounmpo has said that he wants to stay in Milwaukee for his entire career, although the number of players who said that then bolted a smaller market could fill the Bucks’ new arena.

Two things separate Antetokounmpo’s situation’s from Davis.

First, the Bucks are good. Very good. Title contender good. They built a team around Antetokounmpo and won 60 games last season then made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. They enter the season as the Las Vegas favorites to win the East and they have the third-best odds to win the title. That is a wildly different situation than the Pelicans and Davis a year ago.

Second, and this gets overlooked too much, Milwaukee is Antetokounmpo’s home in America, the only one he’s really known. Milwaukee is where he was drafted and has always lived. It’s the city where he and his family could live together safely (Antetokounmpo grew up in Athens but was a poor, immigrant family that never felt comfortable or safe.) Antetokounmpo has a real bond with Milwaukee, and that matters.

Never say never when it comes to NBA player movement. Anything can happen. However, sources from other teams around the league say of course they are monitoring the Antetokounmpo situation but nobody really expects he’s going to leave. He could join Stephen Curry and James Harden as guys who took the supermax payday and stayed.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I want to shoot the three’ (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 23, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the MVP for the Milwaukee Bucks last season in a 3-point crazed League despite shooting just 25.6% from Beyond The Arc.

That’s a testament to just how good antetokounmpo is at everything else on a basketball floor, but like most of the all-time greats, she wants to get even better. Of course, for Antetokounmpo, that means adding a 3-point shot to his game.

Via Twitter:

“I can still win the championship not shooting the three, but I want to shoot the three. I shot the three a little bit better this year, as the season went along I was getting better. Shooting the three is gonna make it a lot easier for my game and a lot easier for my teammates, so I gotta add that element to my game.”

It does seem possible that the Bucks could win the championship in 2019-20 without Antetokounmpo being able to shoot the 3-point shot effectively. However, how teams defend the Bucks changes because of the fact that Antetokounmpo can’t shoot from range.

Antetokounmpo knows just as well as the rest of us that if he can figure out a way to at least shoot league average from deep, it will severely limit what defenses can do against the high-octane Milwaukee offense.