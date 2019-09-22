Charles Barkley says Ben Simmons will be ‘one of the best to ever do it’ if he gets a jumper

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has drawn comparisons to LeBron James for some time. His ability to pass the ball at his size and play multiple positions, coupled with his defensive potential, make him an obvious choice to be a lasting star in the league.
The problem with Simmons, as we well know, is that he cannot shoot. This has fundamentally changed the geometry of how teams defend the Sixers, and has limited his impact as teams have started to game plan for Simmons.
Still, the talent is there and the potential is not lost for some. According to Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, he believes that Simmons could be one of the best to ever play the game… if he figures out how to reliably shoot the ball.
Via Michael Lee of The Athletic:
“I’m a big Ben Simmons fan. And I want him to do like Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. Keep working on his game, become a very good shooter, because if he keeps working on his jump shot, he’s going to be one of the best to ever do it,” Barkley said.
As we have seen with former Philadelphia guard Markelle Fultz, it’s not easy to fix what ails a person in the shooting department. Some players just never become good shooters, despite work with coaches and excellent practice habits.
Simmons is still young at age 23, but patience will wear thin with Sixers fans if he can’t figure out how to become a threat from beyond 10 feet. Until then, we can put the Hall of Fame hypotheticals on hold.
The NBA has decided to change how they regulate tampering. Whether those harsher rules will lead to real change or simply to different circumvention is still yet to be seen.
Meanwhile, we have heard all the stories about how the Los Angeles Clippers landed both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Leonard was of course a major Los Angeles Lakers target, and it was disappointing for those in Lakerland that they didn’t land him.
Of course, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was probably pretty happy about how things went, and now we have a story to back that up.
Speaking on Adrian Wojnarowski’s podcast this week, Brian Windhorst relate a story that he heard about Beverly celebrating around LeBron James after his team snagged Leonard.
As Windhorst tells the story, there were several groups of NBA players in private dining rooms at a restaurant in Las Vegas during summer league. Paul George was in one room, and James was in another. After hearing the news that the Clippers landed Leonard, Beverley walked into several rooms containing NBA players to gloat.
Via Woj Pod:
And so the deal actually gets done. [Adrian Wojnarowski reports] that Kawhi has not only agreed to sign with the Clippers, but the Clippers are trading half their future for Paul George, it’s a stunning development. And it all goes down while those players are at the same restaurant in various private rooms.
…
The story that I heard was that Patrick was making a beeline down the hallway of private rooms — sticking his head into all the rooms gloating about the Clippers’ giant haul — including into LeBron’s room.
This feels like it’s right on brand for Beverley.
Now the Clippers will need to prove they’re better than the Lakers on the court (and not just on paper).
Cleveland Cavaliers second-year point guard Collin Sexton is already a fan-favorite in northeastern Ohio. This year, it appears that Sexton is trying to deepen that connection.
In a message posted to Twitter on Sunday, Sexton reached out to his followers to design a new set of shoes for him this year. The Cavaliers sophomore said that he will take the top five designs that fans submit and then wear them throughout the course of the upcoming 2019-20 NBA season.
Via Twitter:
This is a pretty cool idea, and a great way to have a direct link between fans and players. Social media is in an era of extreme personal branding, and even if this is a thinly-veiled Nike marketing thing, it at least has a twinge of genuineness to it.
The only thing left now is to see what designs people submit, and whether Sexton’s taste is any good.
Elite NBA defenders, with a team and a game plan behind them, can’t slow down James Harden.
So imagine what happens when he shows up for an open run.
One spot a lot of NBA players head in the summer to get some games in is Rico Hines’ games at UCLA. Harden showed up and, well, you know what comes next. Via Ball is Life.
The man is so smooth, so under control, and just able to get buckets however he wants. It’s just fun to watch. Unless you’re an opposing coach.
Every case is different, but many players return from a torn Achilles in about nine to 10 months. Kobe Bryant pushed and did it in eight. Other players will take a full year.
If Kevin Durant returned in nine months it would be March, enough time to get in game shape and be ready for the Nets’ playoff run.
There’s a growing sense from teams we could see just that scenario, and Spencer Dinwiddie talked about it with Brian Lewis of the New York Post.
Though Nets GM Sean Marks refused to rule Durant out for the season, the feeling within the league is trending toward him potentially playing this season.
“I know KD is taking the rehab process ultra-serious. He wants to come back as soon as it’s appropriate, and healthy and the right decision for him, and then also subsequently that would also be the right decision for,” said Dinwiddie, who points out that even a slightly-diminished Durant could still be a superstar.
“The beautiful part about this is, the man is 7-foot and one of the best shooters of all time. At worst you get Dirk [Nowitzki], and Dirk was a monster. So we’re ready for him to come back whenever he wants to and whenever he’s ready to do so, and we know that he’s going to be a phenomenal major piece of our roster.”
Durant is an intense competitor who wants to get back on the court. He pushed to get back from a calf injury and play in the NBA Finals only to suffer the Achilles tear. He’s smart enough to be sure he’s all the way back before he steps on the court, if that means he sits out a full season so be it. However, he absolutely could return this season.
If he’s back, the Nets go from interesting team to potential threat to the Bucks and Sixers at the top of the conference. Durant was the best player in the world the past couple of years and he could return to that status quickly, and lift Brooklyn up with him.