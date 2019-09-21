Walt Frazier on ‘Melo: ‘I’m confident that somebody will give him a chance’

At some point, some team is going to give Carmelo Anthony a roster spot and a chance. Not today. Not before training camps open. But eventually he will get his chance.

That’s the sentiment I’ve heard around the league, but usually followed by “not sure he would be a fit on our team.” Add Knicks legend and color man Walt “Clyde” Frazier to the list of people who expect and want to see ‘Melo on the court soon. From Heavy.com:

“I hope so man,” Frazier, the NBA Hall of Famer, Knicks legend told me in a one-on-one interview on Monday. “I don’t like what’s happening to him. He should have a swan song. I’m confident that somebody will give him a chance.”

Anthony is a lock Hall of Famer, one of the great bucket getters and bad shot hitters ever, a six-time All-NBA player, a 10-time All-Star, and he is arguably the best American player ever in international ball. However, at age 35 his skills have eroded to those of a role player. He could come off the bench and help a team get buckets, but he has not accepted that is his role now, he has wanted to start and get touches like one of the focal points of an offense. Anthony is saying all the right things about playing a role now, but teams have heard that before. No team has taken a chance on him. Yet.

Anthony’s last game was Nov. 8 of 2018 with the Rockets. Houston owner Tillman Fertitta spoke about Anthony’s time with Ian Begley of SNY.tv and said all the polite things.

“You know, it’s really unusual because I never really got a chance to meet Melo but all I heard is what a gentleman he was and that he was going to play whatever part or role on the team that the coaches wanted him to play. And basketball ops decided to make a decision and, you know, it kinda surprised me too, as a fan of the Houston Rockets. But I know what I know and I know what I don’t know. And if my basketball ops thought that we should move on, then I sure wasn’t going to tell them not to, even though I thought that Melo’s one the greatest players to ever play the game… “[If he thinks Anthony can play in the league] One hundred percent. Let me tell you: there’s a bunch of teams and I guarantee you if there’s 150 starters for the 30 teams that Carmelo Anthony is still one of the top 150 players in the National Basketball Association.”

Anthony is going to have to come off the bench at first, but he’s going to get his shot. Eventually.

There are a lot of us beyond Frazier and Fertitta hoping this time it works out.