Watch Kobe Bryant duck questions about potential NBA franchise ownership (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoSep 20, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Kobe Bryant has been everywhere during his retirement, and the former Los Angeles Lakers star is no stranger to keeping busy. As part of his post-career endeavors, Bryant is part of a Venture Capital fund that he says is trying to help athletes plan for retirement.

Bryant and partner Jeff Stibel appeared on CNBC this week to speak about the kind of Investments they are making with their portfolio. During the conversation with host Carl Quintanilla, there came an interesting moment when Bryant appeared to indicate that he could be interested in owning an NBA franchise in the future.

The segment in question came at about 6:30 in the video above. In it, Bryant tries to dodge Quintanilla’s inquiry about a sports franchise as an investment.

Via CNBC:

QUINTANILLA: We had Jerry Jones on the other day talking about streaming rights, how that might change if get a big player bidding for NFL. He thought it might improve the valuation of the Cowboys by 50%. Does sports ownership interest either of you at this point?

BRYANT: I’ll let you answer that question because I don’t want to get myself into hot water yet.

STIBEL: So we’re going to let Carl answer that.

QUINTANILLA: Then we’re all in big trouble.

STIBEL: For us, we’re fiscally disciplined. We’re looking for great businesses, great companies and great teams. If that happens to be on the sports side, of course, we’re going to look there. There are great sports franchises. That’s not necessarily our focus. We’re trying to build a franchise here ourselves.

QUINTANILLA: I mean, are you’re smiling. Nothing at all, huh?

BRYANT: I don’t know what are you talking about.

QUINTANILLA: Media overall has to be of some interest.

BRYANT: Of course like Jeff said, it’s just important to make smart decisions. We’re not limiting ourselves in anyway whatsoever. But we will look at opportunities as they present themselves and go from there.

It seems clear that people like Bryant and LeBron James want to follow in the footsteps of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson by owning sports franchises. They are, generally, a real racket as a public concern, and it keeps former pros in the spotlight.

We don’t know if Bryant might be looking to invest in a team soon, but he is sure to be on the list of potential owners in the future should a good market come up for sale.

Mark Cuban on Dirk Nowitzki owning a part of the Mavericks: ‘It would be awesome’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 20, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dirk Nowitzki is enjoying his retirement, and the former Dallas Mavericks star has been a real player in the NBA offseason. This summer has been great for Nowitzki, and next season Dallas will actually feature a logo on their court of his outline taking his famous fadeaway jumper.

But could Nowitzki end up owning a part of the Dallas Mavericks some day?

According to current owner Mark Cuban, that’s definitely a real possibility. Speaking with DallasBasketball.com, Cuban said that he could see that for Dirk in the future.

Via DallasBasketball.com:

“Absolutely,” Cuban told DallasBasketball.com in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview. “I’ll have the convo with Dirk in the future. There is a lot of things involved to make it all work. But it would be awesome.”

Everyone seems like they are trying to get into the franchise ownership game. We know that both LeBron James and potentially Kobe Bryant want to move in this direction, and Nowitzki joining that crew would be no surprise.

No doubt Dallas fans would love to have Dirk as part of the organization moving forward, and it would be a no-brainer for Nowitzki to have that kind of revenue stream moving forward.

Bucks reportedly not concerned about Warriors pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 20, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There have already been rumors that Giannis Antetokounmpo could be courted by the Golden State Warriors when he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2021.

That would be a serious coup for the Warriors, who already have a great core and who already signed Kevin Durant in a similar fashion a few years ago. That move put the rest of the NBA in a holding pattern until Durant finally left for the Brooklyn Nets this summer.

Now with the league ready to get back to normal, the idea that Antetokounmpo could sign with Golden State and its cadre of superstars is extremely unsettling.

But according to a new rumor, the Milwaukee Bucks are not afraid of Giannis leaving for San Francisco.

In a story posted to Heavy.com by former longtime Sporting News NBA writer Sean Deveney, a source inside the Bucks says they aren’t looking forward to the Warriors potentially swiping their MVP.

Via Heavy.com:

“Keeping Giannis, it’s a focus obviously,” one Bucks front-office source told Heavy.com. “But fighting the Warriors is not a focus. The Warriors are not the concern in the least. They’d have a long way to go to get him to Golden State, they’d have to give away a lot. He has never given any indication that he wants to leave Milwaukee. So a lot of that stuff, it is more chatter than anything.”

It would be a tale for the ages if the Warriors could somehow pull off the same thing with Antetokounmpo as they did with Durant in 2016. Of course, literally nobody but Warriors fans would be rooting for that to happen. It also seems unlikely that Antetokounmpo would want to leave Milwaukee to be in the shoes Durant found himself in — as the outsider on a team that would never be his.

It’s too far in the future to think about Giannis leaving Wisconsin, even moreso given that the Bucks have said that they are expecting to offer Antetokounmpo a max deal in the future, making all of this a moot point. But rumors like this are what makes the NBA go ‘round, and so here we are. I wouldn’t bet on Antetokounmpo leaving.

Bam Adebayo got crushed by Kobayashi in a burger eating contest

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 19, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We got word earlier this week that Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo would be going head-to-head against competitive eating champion Kobayashi in a burger eating contest.

That contest date has come and gone, and it doesn’t look like Adebayo did very well against the Japanese professional.

In fact, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Adebayo just one burger in the time it took for Kobayashi to eat sixteen.

Seriously.

Via Sun Sentinel:

“It’s kind of like a high school player against LeBron,” Adebayo said. “It’s kind of an automatic loss.

“Bro, this is his profession. I eat one burger in 15 minutes.”

It didn’t take Adebayo quite that long, but Kobayashi already has consumed 16 burgers before Adebayo finished the first of the six burgers on his plate in the five-minute contest.

“They definitely should have sent Meyers,” he said of recently added Heat center Meyers Leonard. “He’s one of the guys that’s really into calories.”

Meyers Leonard certainly is one of those guys who could eat a huge amount of food in a short period of time if he was given the opportunity to make it something competitive. In any case, the little burger eating contest raised $2,000 as part of a charity called Feeding South Florida, which took home $100 for each burger Kobyashi consumed.

We get worried that players are going to lose their eating habits over the offseason, but it’s probably good news for Heat fans that Adebayo couldn’t stand up to the challenge.

Daryl Morey says Rockets should be favorites in West

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 19, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

What else did you expect him to say?

Rockets GM Daryl Morey is both confident and a bit obsessive on the topic of bringing a title to Houston. So when Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle asked him if, with the Warriors taking a step back, the Rockets should be the favorite in the West, there was only one answer.

“Yes. We’re favorites. But as usual, there is some very tough competition: Clippers, Lakers, Utah. Then I’d say people are probably underrating Golden State still. We have a healthy respect for them. But we go in shooting for the No. 1 seed.”

That’s a lofty goal, but this is the bigger question to me: What matters more, a top seed or adding in load management so James Harden and Russell Westbrook (and Eric Gordon, Clint Capela, etc.) are rested and 100 percent (or as close as any players are at that point in the season) when the playoffs start? That’s not a simple yes/no answer, there’s a sliding scale of rest vs. need for a high seed, but the team needs to have a priority.

There are plenty of questions about the Rockets heading into the season: Can isolation masters Westbrook and Harden find an offensive balance? (My guess is they do, although it could take a little time.) Do they have enough depth? Can this team defend at a high level — an advance deep in the playoff level — with Harden and Westbrook on the court at the same time? (That’s the one to watch.)

Morey sees a team that has the advantage of continuity — even with all the changes, because Westbrook and Harden have known each other back to their high school days — and a team that will play a little faster.

“I think we have great continuity because I think we’re returning more minutes than most teams in the league, but also the familiarity of all the players. You get players of similar age like Russ and James and Eric in particular, they’ve known each other since they were very young. They’ve been battling on the court together, against and with each other for a long time….

“I think we’re going to get back to transition being more of a weapon for us. That was something Mike did very well his first year for us. Mostly because we were an elite halfcourt team, we got away from it. With a weapon like Russell in transition, you have to use it.”

The Rockets are going to be good this season. Very good. Favorites in the West good? That they are going to have to prove.