Shaun Livingston retires

By Dan FeldmanSep 13, 2019, 12:20 PM EDT
Shaun Livingston was a high school phenom drafted No. 4 overall by the Clippers. He was damaged goods with a devastating knee injury that nearly caused amputation and cost him nearly two full seasons. He was a savvy veteran who won three championships with the Warriors.

His career was full.

And now it’s finished.

Livingston:

After 15 years in the NBA, I’m excited, sad, fortunate and grateful all in one breath. Hard to put into a caption all of the emotions it takes to try and accomplish your dreams. I wasn’t supposed to be here. Anybody that has beat the odds understands the mental and emotional strain it takes to inspire yourself on an uphill war, let alone inspire others. “The injury” gave me a chance to find and prove to myself (and the world) that I wouldn’t be defined by my circumstances. With my time in the League what I will be most proud of is the fact that my character, values and faith were tested, and I persevered. To my pops that told me to “go get the big ball” I THANK YOU. To my Grandpa that always showed me there was more to life than basketball I THANK YOU. To my Uncles that helped raise me like I was one of their own, THANK YOU. To my wife and kids…the future IS BRIGHTER than our past, and I couldn’t see myself taking on this chapter without you. To all of my teammates, coaches, TRAINERS, staff, my journey is a collection of experiences, and those of you that helped me along the way, THANK YOU! To all the fans and anybody else that inspired me, supported me, cheered for me, or even said good words about me, THANK YOU. “The greatest gift we can give is service to others” #Raiseaglass 🍷

Livingston had been contemplating retiring. The Warriors waiving him likely only made the decision easier. The 34-year-old could have maybe found a team in free agency. There’s a market for decent backup point guards. But a new team would have been an adjustment and maybe too much of one at this stage.

Though he never fulfilled the star track he appeared to be heading down, Livingston earned so much respect for his perseverance after the injury. His mid-range shot became his signature move – an ironically boring play for someone once so flashy. But it befits the necessary transformation. Livingston found a role and filled it well, stretching his career a once-unfathomable 15 years.

It’s a career to be proud of.

Dwyane Wade says Carmelo Anthony should be in the NBA

By Dane DelgadoSep 13, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Joe Johnson found his way to the NBA before Carmelo Anthony did. This summer, Johnson dominated The Big3, culminating in a championship winning shot that perhaps earned the seven-time All-Star a spot with the Detroit Pistons.

Meanwhile, Anthony is still without an NBA team. So why is that? According to Ice Cube, Carmelo should have been playing in the Big3 (but let’s chalk that up to self interest).

Instead, it’s clear that Johnson offers something that NBA teams might be able to use. Specifically, 3-point shooting and a willingness to stretch the floor and understand his age and role. It’s not clear yet whether Anthony can do either.

Of course, several players have come out and said that they believe Anthony should be in the NBA. The latest to join these ranks is Dwyane Wade, who said that Anthony “doesn’t deserve” to not be in the league.

Via LA Times:

“He’s a brother of mine and a great friend and I’m just very disappointed that he’s not in the NBA because he doesn’t deserve that as a person,” Wade said. “Melo is one of the best individual people I know and a lot of people don’t know that because things that have been said about him in the past. Hopefully he gets an opportunity to be with a team this season because he has a lot to still offer the right team in the right role and the right situation. I want him to be able to end his career the way he wants to end it. He deserves that as someone who has carried the torch for this game and done so much for the league and Team USA in the Olympics. He deserves better than this.”

Hmm. The word “deserve” is perhaps a bit misplaced here. Nobody deserves to be in the NBA — it’s about work ethic, fit, ability, and context. Those things seem to be lacking in Anthony’s case to join an NBA team at the moment.

But it’s nice that Wade is thinking about his friend, and I still have my doubts about whether Anthony goes entire season without being added to an NBA roster at least on a part-time basis.

Anthony’s management team has tried to ramp up talk around their client, but for now we still have to wait.

Australia’s Luc Longley: ‘Spain gets kissed on the d– by the basketball gods every time we play them’

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 13, 2019, 10:09 AM EDT
Spain will play Argentina in the FIBA World Cup championship game Sunday.

But Australia stole the show in the semifinals.

Argentina advanced with an 80-66 win over France, which just beat Team USA. Says something about the state of American basketball, huh?

In the other semifinal, Spain beat Australia, 95-88, in double overtime. Late in the fourth quarter, Andrew Bogut fouled Marc Gasol (33 points) – a controversial whistle that Bogut responded to with a money gesture:

Then, Bogut really got going. As did Australia assistant coach Luc Longley.

Olgun Uluc of Fox Sports Australia:

As he walked through the mixed zone after the loss, Bogut shouted, “We all know where FIBA’s headquarters is. It’s a f***ing disgrace. Cheating ass motherf***ers… Google where headquarters of f***ing FIBA is… f***ing disgrace.”

FIBA’s headquarters are in Switzerland. Was Bogut implying the organization favored European teams? Or was he incorrectly implying FIBA was located in Spain? With his conspiracy theories, it’s hard (and not worthwhile) to keep up.

I won’t assume FIBA is beyond reproach. But sometimes, a bad call is just a bad call. These are not the world’s best referees.

Spencer Dinwiddie is reportedly looking for people to invest in his new contract

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 13, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The NBA is a new, bolder place. We know that because of how involved players are in their own branding, and how in control of their future they are.

But Spencer Dinwiddie wants to take it to the next level.

According to a new report from The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets star will arrange his newest contract in a manner that allows him to take a big lump sum up front.

At the core of what Dinwiddie is doing is the idea of securitization. Save any fancy financial definitions, this basically means that Dinwiddie is going to seek investors who will give him a lump sum up front for his $34.36 million extension.

The goal for Dinwiddie is to then take that lump sum and invest it. Once he does that — and hopefully after he makes some money off those investments — Dinwiddie will pay back the original sum to his investors.

Via The Athletic:

Dinwiddie, according to multiple sources, is starting his own company to securitize his NBA contract in the form of a digital token as he begins a three-year, $34.36 million extension with the Nets. It’s unclear how much of the contract amount he wants to raise upfront, but it would likely be less than the total amount, according to sources.

What’s interesting about this approach is that Dinwiddie wants to use a digital token. Dinwiddie would be giving investors a digital key to their investment, which they could then use to cash out once the terms of the deal say they are owed their money back.

NBA contracts are guaranteed, but they can be voided for conduct or reduced due to buyouts. That’s unlikely to happen to Dinwiddie, but anyone investing would have to know those risks.

This seems like a pretty aggressive move. Anyone who understands the time value of money knows that cash in your pocket now is more valuable than cash in your pocket later, largely because of your ability to invest and earn interest over a longer period.

That appears to be what Dinwiddie wants to do, and if he pulls it off it could set a new precedent for NBA contracts.

Dwight Howard bought a Rolls Royce to honor his favorite Marvel character (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoSep 12, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Dwight Howard is a weird dude, and now that he’s back with the Los Angeles Lakers he has additional media scrutiny upon him. Perhaps that’s not the best thing.

A recent interview that Howard gave with Grant Bensinger, Howard pointed out that he had a purple car because his favorite Marvel character was Thanos.

The only problem? Howard couldn’t quite pronounce “Thanos” and in fact didn’t seem to really understand the whole point of the last two Avengers movies.

Via Graham Bensinger:

He’s my favorite character. He was able to understand that in order for him to complete his mission, he had to get rid of his emotions. And that’s the hardest thing that we all face.

Spoiler alert coming, but what Howard appears to be referencing is the fact that Thanos decided to kill his own daughter in order to become more powerful in Avengers: Infinity War. Why would Howard think that was a good example of power of will? It’s hard to say.

Howard also showed off a Can-Am Spyder painted in Superman colors, telling Bensinger that he’d gone 170 mph on that particular vehicle. Displacing 1330cc and coming in more than 1,000 lbs, it’s doubtful that Howard ever went that fast on a trike that reportedly tops out around 120 mph. To achieve those kinds of speeds Howard would need to be riding something in the range of a BMW S1000 RR or a Kawasaki Ninja H2R.

So, to recap: It appears Dwight Howard interpreted Thanos’ character arc in a weird way, and he probably made up a white lie about how fast a motorcycle goes. Why? Who knows! His ridiculous mansion 35,000 sq. ft. mansion was interesting enough, he didn’t need to talk about all the sweet jumps he takes his toys off of.

Anyway, it’s September! The season doesn’t start for several weeks, and I just cannot wait. The Lakers are going to be hilarious to watch.