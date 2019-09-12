Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage

David Stern says NBPA told him 2005 dress code was a good idea

By Dane DelgadoSep 12, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
David Stern implemented a dress code for the NBA in 2005. The then-commissioner was seen as putting forth a reactionary policy to the trend of players following in the footsteps of Allen Iverson, one of the most culturally important players in league history.

But both Stern and the tussle over the dress code are now in the rearview mirror. Instead, players are setting trends in fashion, going so far as to hire stylists to get them looking noteworthy as they head to and from games.

But the dress code was apparently not a unilateral move, according to Stern. In a recent interview with Marc Spears of The Undefeated, Stern said that he was advised on the dress code policy by the NBA Players Association, and that they initially approved of it.

Via The Undefeated:

The [players’] union said it was a good thing to do. I did it, and then they attacked me on it. And then our players [did too]. I’m not going to embarrass you by asking what the dress code is because you wouldn’t remember that the dress code was: You could wear jeans, just wear a pair of shoes and a shirt with a collar. But our players went over the top. They started dressing, and frankly, they’ve got these great bodies and they just began to be on Gentlemen’s Quarterly and Vogue and all kinds of fancy places. And then they took it to the next level. They started designing their own fashion lines. I think it’s great. I think it’s fun.

A lot of players have now jumped the shark with the kind of wild things they wear to get folks talking. Russell Westbrook is a particular trend setter, and he rarely goes a week without making his sartorial flare known on social media.

All of Westbrook’s ridiculous outfits are David Stern’s fault. That’s my interpretation of this. You can have yours, but that’s mine.

Scottie Pippen doesn’t agree with Kevin Durant’s complaints about the NBA (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoSep 12, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Kevin Durant has said a lot of things this summer. The current Brooklyn Nets superstar said in a recent Wall Street Journal story that he no longer feels a connection to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the reasons why he decided to leave the Golden State Warriors.

Included in Durant’s recent comments were those decrying the state of a basketball player’s life, saying that sometimes he, “hate(s) the circus of the NBA.”

Folks responded strongly to Durant’s comments, with many understanding the mental strain an outsized, constant media attention would put on any person.

Then again, others felt as though players had to accept that attention in exchange for the hefty salaries and sponsorship deals they gain because of it.

You can put Scottie Pippen in that second category, by the way.

Speaking on ESPN’s “The Jump”, Pippen said that Durant ultimately had to have the right perspective.

I understand what Kevin is saying, but I also want to let him know that this is a part of our business. This is why he’s making all that money. Because, we’ve been able to globalize the game through our players. Not just what they do on a basketball court, but, you know — using digital stuff of them talking, travelling abroad, to help promote our game. It’s part of our package to help promote our game, because that helps our salaries grow. So I don’t get what he’s saying, especially with a player that’s been in the league as long as he has.

That’s a pretty reasonable expectation. Every person is allowed to have their mental headspace in balance, but the undeniable context of professional sports is of imbalance.

If he’s going to cash the big checks, he’s going to have to “play the game” as it were, even if that means not playing the actual game. And of course, he’s welcome to step away. People — musicians, sports stars, actors — have decided to simply call it a day after making a certain amount. It’s other factors that keep Durant in a uniform: he certainly doesn’t need any more money.

But this is largely a thought exercise. There’s no sense admonishing Durant in any real way, and we can’t live inside his head. He’s welcome to his experience, and at the very least Durant appears like he’s trying to deal with that every day. He’s allowed to be sick of the “circus” from time-to-time.

Team USA clinches worst-ever major-tournament finish with loss to Serbia

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 12, 2019, 10:02 AM EDT
Serbia talked big (“If we meet, may God help them“) then celebrated little.

This is how far Team USA has fallen.

The United States’ 94-89 loss to Serbia on Thursday ensures the Americans will finish seventh or eighth in the 2019 FIBA World Cup – their worst-ever finish in a major event. Their previous low was sixth in the 2002 World Championship.

Team USA will face the Czech Republic-Poland loser Saturday in the seventh/eighth-place game. The consolation end of the consolation bracket will provide no consolation. USA Basketball operates on a gold-or-bust standard, and this edition fell way short.

At least the Americans prevented greater embarrassment by making Thursday’s final score respectable. They fell behind by 25 points in the first quarter, appearing listless and heading toward a historically lopsided loss.

Kings forward Harrison Barnes (22 points) and Celtics guard Kemba Walker (18 points and eight assists) played far better than in yesterday’s loss to France. But they weren’t nearly good enough.

Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (28 points, shooting 7-of-14 on 3-pointers and 3-of-3 on 3-pointers) starred for Serbia. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (nine points, seven assists and no turnovers) dictated the game at his own pace.

This matchup was highly anticipated – just not here. Team USA and Serbia were expected to be top medal contenders. Instead, both fell in the quarterfinals.

Though facing major questions going forward, the United States still qualified for the 2020 Olympics as a top-two World Cup finisher among teams from the Americas. (Semifinalist Argentina is the other.) In a much deeper Europe, Serbia – which will finish fifth or sixth – didn’t crack that region’s top two.

Europe produced four teams in the top six – semifinalists Spain and France plus Serbia and the Czech Republic-Poland winner. The Americas’ third team was 13th-place Brazil. Another five European teams also finish ahead of Brazil – Czech Republic-Poland loser, Lithuania, Italy, Greece and Russia.

So, Team USA took the far easier route into the 2020 Games. The Americans didn’t even have to beat Serbia, which must secure one of four remaining spots in a qualifying tournament next year.

A rematch in Tokyo is far from assured. But a sequel between these potential-powerhouse teams could hold far more significance than Thursday’s game.

It’d be hard to hold less.

LeBron James’ “Taco Tuesday” trademark request rejected

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 11, 2019, 11:01 PM EDT
LeBron James loves Taco Tuesday — and it’s become a social media thing.

So much so, that LeBron, through one of his companies, tried to trademark the phrase with the plan to start a “Taco Tuesday” podcast.

However, that idea was shot down by the trademark office because “Taco Tuesday” is a “commonplace message,” meaning so many people use it no one person can trademark it.

I’m no trademark attorney — although I am good at eating tacos — however, this seems a good call to me. Nearly every Mexican restaurant, and some not-so-Mexican restaurants, use Taco Tuesday in their advertising. It’s about as common a part of the vernacular as it gets. It’s already too out there to trademark.

LeBron wasn’t the only Ohio institution to lose out on a trademark application Wednesday:

PBT Podcast: USA bounced from World Cup, what went wrong?

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 11, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT
Despite the fact that some America’s top players chose to sit out this World Cup — Anthony Davis, James Harden, Damian Lillard — and so did the next tier of guys (Bradley Beal, Kevin Love, etc.), this was still a talented USA Basketball roster that was the tournament favorite.

Then they got bounced by the French in the quarterfinals — Team USA will not even medal.

What went wrong? Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports and Real GM (and CelticsBlog) joins me to talk about everything from why players chose not to show up, how FIBA made things difficult for the USA and hurt the quality of the tournament overall, and what were the bright spots for the USA (such as qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics). There are no easy answers to any of it, but we get into what needs to change.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.