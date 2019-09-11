AP Photo

Australia beats Czech Republic, clinching 2020 Olympic berths for Spain and France

By Dan FeldmanSep 11, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT
Australia is headed to the FIBA World Cup semifinals.

Spain and France are headed to the 2020 Olympics.

Australia’s 82-70 win over Czech Republic in the World Cup quarterfinals Wednesday set the semifinals for that event: France-Argentina and Spain-Australia. As the top two European finishers, Spain and France have also clinched berths in the 2020 Olympics.

The top teams in the World Cup from each region advance to the Olympics, and now all those are determined. The host also automatically qualifies, which means eight of 12 teams headed to Tokyo are finalized:

  • Argentina (Americas)
  • United States (Americas)
  • Spain (Europe)
  • France (Europe)
  • Australia (Oceania)
  • Nigeria (Africa)
  • Iran (Asia)
  • Japan (host)

The final four spots will be determined through Olympic qualifying tournaments next summer.

Patty Mills led Australia with 24 points against Czech Republic.

Australia, France, Argentina and Spain are all clicking entering the World Cup semifinals. With Team USA’s loss, the final four looks wide open.

By Dan FeldmanSep 11, 2019, 9:40 AM EDT
Rudy Gobert warned his Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell: “Pass the ball or shoot a really high floater.”

But when he was trying to save Team USA late against Gobert’s France, Mitchell scooped a layup. Gobert tracked it all the way and blocked it.

The arrogance.

The rejection.

An 89-79 loss to France in the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals Wednesday ended Team’s 58-game winning streak in tournament games with NBA players.

The U.S. will face Serbia tomorrow in the fifth-through-eight-place classification round. Will Team USA care whether it finishes fifth or eighth? The standard is a gold medal, which the U.S. had won in its last five major events – 2008 Olympics, 2010 World Championship, 2012 Olympics, 2014 World Cup, 2016 Olympics. This will be the Americans’ worst finish in a major tournament since at least the 2002 World Championship, where they finished sixth.

Ironically, this is when Americans care most about the FIBA World Cup. The tournament is an afterthought in the U.S. until Team USA loses. A win would’ve maintained an ignorable status quo. Now, it’s a national disaster.

USA Basketball sent a flawed roster to China and felt the consequences. The Americans barely beat Turkey in the first round. They had little margin for error against better competition in the knockout phase, and France just outplayed them.

Mitchell (29 points) appeared as if he might save the U.S. But he didn’t score in the fourth quarter. Even when he was clicking, he stood in stark contrast to numerous other problems.

Kemba Walker (2-for-9 with zero assists and four turnovers) was overwhelmed by France’s perimeter defense. In the rare times he wasn’t, he found even more resistance inside.

The United States’ bigs – Myles Turner, Brook Lopez and Mason Plumlee – were ineffective. Going smaller helped create transition opportunities to offset the interior issues, but those problems persisted.

After falling behind by 10 early in the second half, the Americans stormed back to take a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter. But they blew it against a France team that knew it belonged. A major culprit: The U.S. shot just 4-for-11 on free throws late.

Gobert (21 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks) dominated both ends. Evan Fournier (22 points) got too much room to operate on the perimeter and took advantage. Nando de Colo (18) was more selective, but still found opportunities to do damage.

The United States has already qualified for the 2020 Olympics. Not even France can say that (though Australia beating Czech Republic today would clinch a French berth). But the Americans’ prescription is clear: They need to send better players to Tokyo.

They didn’t for this World Cup, and they reaped what they sowed.

Steve Ballmer, Clippers give $100 million to city of Inglewood

By Dane DelgadoSep 11, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The Los Angeles Clippers want to be the top game in town. Steve Ballmer’s team now has Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and soon they will have a new arena in Inglewood.

It will be hard for the Los Angeles Lakers to keep up with both the on-court product and the amenities the Clippers can provide in the future. Meanwhile, Ballmer has made some inroads in getting his Inglewood arena built, and keeping the promise of lifting up the city around it.

In a story reported on ESPN on Tuesday, Ballmer committed $100 million to the city of Inglewood as part of a community benefit plan.

Via ESPN:

Ballmer’s $100 million community benefits plan was negotiated with city officials from Inglewood as part of their arena development agreement and is set to be revealed Tuesday at an Inglewood City Council meeting.

“We’re close to a residential neighborhood and we are being very mindful,” Ballmer told ESPN in July about building the arena in Inglewood. “Investing well into the community, being a good citizen of the community. No homes need to get moved but we need to be a good neighbor.”

A lot of talk about how sports arenas benefit the surrounding city area is puffery. It’s not clear whether the Clippers new home will be the exception to that rule, but a hundred million dollars goes a long way in the right direction.

Michael Jordan pledges $1 million for hurricane relief in Bahamas

Associated PressSep 10, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Hornets owner and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is pledging $1 million to organizations assisting with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Jordan said in a statement Tuesday on Twitter through his spokeswoman Estee Portnoy that he’s “devastated” at the destruction in the Bahamas, adding “my heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”

Jordan, who owns property and frequently visits the Bahamas, says as the recovery and relief efforts continue he will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify nonprofit agencies where the funds will have the most impact.

Jordan added that “the Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm.”

Enes Kanter wins WWE 24/7 championship, then immediately loses it

By Kurt HelinSep 10, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Enes Kanter was a WWE champion… for less than a minute.

WWE’s Raw event came to Madison Square Garden and the former Knick big man returned to the building and went into the ring… to a chorus of boos. Not quite James Dolan level boos, but “you weren’t that great we’re glad you are gone” boos. Which still seems pretty harsh.

So WWE 24/7 champ R-Truth came out to defend him, and Kanter paid him back by shoving R-Truth to the ground, pinning him, and taking the belt. Then showing off his Celtics’ jersey.

But the title didn’t stay with Kanter for long.

Got to say, he seemed to be enjoying himself.