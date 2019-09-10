VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Ricky Rubio leads Spain past Poland and into FIBA World Cup semifinals

Associated PressSep 10, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
SHANGHAI (AP) Ricky Rubio scored 19 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in a game-deciding 11-0 run in the final minutes, and Spain advanced to the World Cup semifinals by topping Poland 90-78 on Tuesday night.

Willy Hernangomez scored 18 points, Rudy Fernandez added 16 and Rubio had a game-high nine assists for Spain (6-0), which had been beaten in the quarterfinal round of the last two World Cups – by France in 2014, and by Serbia in 2010 when the tournament was still called the world championship.

But Spain broke through this time, and will face either Australia or the Czech Republic in the semifinals at Beijing on Friday.

A.J. Slaughter scored 19 points and Adam Waczynski finished with 15 for Poland (4-2), which is assured of finishing no worse than eighth at its first appearance at the World Cup since 1967.

Poland got within 76-72 on a layup by Waczynski with 5:42 remaining, but Spain pulled away over the next three minutes. Hernangomez’s three-point play got Spain’s run started, Rubio then made his 3s about 90 seconds apart and Marc Gasol found Victor Claver for a dunk with 2:41 left that made it 87-72.

TIP-INS

Poland: The only other loss by Poland so far in this tournament was to Argentina – which, like Spain, is a World Cup semifinalist. Argentina beat Serbia earlier Tuesday in Dongguan, China, to punch its ticket to FIBA’s Final Four. … Regardless of the outcome Thursday, Poland’s finale at the World Cup is Saturday at Beijing in either the fifth- or seventh-place game.

Spain: The last time Spain made the semifinals was 2006 – when it went on to win the tournament. … Spain is used to grinding out wins by now in China – after a tournament-opening victory over Tunisia by 39, Spain has beaten Puerto Rico by 10, Iran by eight, Italy by seven, Serbia by 12 and now Poland by 10. … The ball handling was superb, with Spain getting credited for 28 assists on 32 field goals. … Gasol had 10 points and seven assists, and Juancho Hernangomez scored 14 for Spain.

UP NEXT

Poland: Faces Australia-Czech Republic loser on Thursday at Shanghai in consolation round.

Spain: Faces Australia-Czech Republic winner on Friday at Beijing in semifinals.

Kevin Durant: I never fit in like other Warriors

By Dan FeldmanSep 10, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
Kevin Durant‘s time with the Warriors was both extraordinary and extraordinarily short.

In his three years there, Golden State won two championships and made another NBA Finals. Durant made an All-NBA first team and two All-NBA second teams. Usually, when a player and team reach anywhere near that level of shared success, they stick together.

But Durant, who signed with the Nets, left the Warriors this summer.

Why?

Durant, via J.R. Moehringer of the Wall Street Journal:

“I came in there wanting to be part of a group, wanting to be part of a family, and definitely felt accepted,” he says. “But I’ll never be one of those guys. I didn’t get drafted there.… Steph Curry, obviously drafted there. Andre Iguodala, won the first Finals, first championship. Klay Thompson, drafted there. Draymond Green, drafted there. And the rest of the guys kind of rehabilitated their careers there. So me? Shit, how you going to rehabilitate me? What you going to teach me? How can you alter anything in my basketball life? I got an MVP already. I got scoring titles.”

“As time went on,” he says, “I started to realize I’m just different from the rest of the guys. It’s not a bad thing. Just my circumstances and how I came up in the league. And on top of that, the media always looked at it like KD and the Warriors. So it’s like nobody could get a full acceptance of me there.”

His tenure in the Bay Area was great, he says, but because of media speculation, fan anxiety, “it didn’t feel as great as it could have been.”

This is a sound assessment. It’s a toned-down version of the report he felt disrespected with the Warriors, but it still hits similar notes.

Durant was never going to be as beloved as his teammates who lifted the franchise from the cellar to a championship before he arrived. He just didn’t have that type of equity with the fan base.

It didn’t help that so many assumed Golden State would’ve won the 2017 and 2018 titles even without Durant. Nearly all champions are appreciated. But to many, Durant felt superfluous.

Another complication: Durant preferred a different offensive system to the one other Warriors, including coach Steve Kerr, favored. That led to analysis that naturally separated Durant from the rest of the team, which trickled into feelings of greater divide.

If Durant wanted to have a comfortable fit, he could’ve re-signed with the Thunder. He was royalty in Oklahoma City. It sounds like he doesn’t regret leaving, though.

He also could’ve been instantly beloved by signing with his hometown Wizards. He didn’t sound interested in that, either.

Maybe it’ll be different in Brooklyn. Unlike the Warriors, the Nets were only just beginning to establish their identity when he arrived.

But he still comes with baggage – the notoriety of ring chasing with the team that eliminated him the prior season, having already established his greatness elsewhere, a torn Achilles that could keep his play from meeting expectations. At minimum, Durant will never be the homegrown star in Brooklyn. At worst, he’ll never be a star at all in Brooklyn.

Most likely, he’ll find a middle ground. Will he be happy in it? I’m not sure. It at least sounds like he has learned how to handle those circumstances.

Kevin Durant says he wanted to remain part of Thunder community, but now ‘I don’t trust nobody there’

By Dan FeldmanSep 10, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
Kevin Durant has already trashed the Thunder.

Everyone missed the message, because of the medium – third-person tweets that looked like they were intended to come from a burner account. Even after Durant said he intended to send the tweets from his own account, little attention was given to the content.

Now, Durant is ensuring his spite lands.

J.R. Moehringer of the Wall Street Journal:

At his first game in Oklahoma City as a visitor—February 2017—fans yowled for blood and brandished cupcakes, because Durant was supposedly soft. “Such a venomous toxic feeling when I walked into that arena,” he says. “And just the organization, the trainers and equipment managers, those dudes is pissed off at me? Ain’t talking to me? I’m like, Yo, this is where we going with this? Because I left a team and went to play with another team?”

His mother recalls one particularly appalling piece of video: a Thunder fan firing bullets into a No. 35 jersey. Bullets—after she and Durant and half his extended family relocated to Oklahoma, after they embraced the community, after Durant gave a million dollars to tornado victims.

“I’ll never be attached to that city again because of that,” Durant says. “I eventually wanted to come back to that city and be part of that community and organization, but I don’t trust nobody there. That shit must have been fake, what they was doing. The organization, the GM, I ain’t talked to none of those people, even had a nice exchange with those people, since I left.”

Thunder fans were vicious in Durant’s return to Oklahoma City. The shock factor probably made it feel worse.

It shouldn’t have.

Durant was naïve about how his decision to leave for the Warriors would be perceived. Of course Thunder fans would resent him. The national backlash wasn’t quite as predictable, but it wasn’t surprising, either. After how LeBron James was viewed for leaving the Cavaliers for the Heat, Durant should have been better prepared for the outcry.

It’s fine for Oklahoma City fans – who grew an attachment to Durant, which trickled up to his enormous salary – to loathe Durant as a character in the NBA drama. There are lines, though. Threatening violence is unacceptable. (I’m not sure whether the bullets video was threatening or just symbolic.)

Likewise, if Thunder employees want to give Durant a cold shoulder, that’s fine, too. It’s not nice, but let’s not make a federal case out of people not being nice.

But I’m sure those fans and employees never indicated to Durant they’d treat him that way if he left. While he played in Oklahoma City, they surely made it sound as if they loved him as a person, not just a basketball player. Durant found out the hard way that wasn’t the case. His response is completely justified.

That said, time heals most wounds, likely including this one. Durant and the Thunder accomplished so much together. I suspect he, general manager Sam Presti and other members of the organization will eventually make peace with each other.

Cavaliers play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod dies at age 67

By Dan FeldmanSep 10, 2019, 11:23 AM EDT
Fred McLeod brought prestige, passion and curiosity to games he called. This is awful news for everyone who knew him or even just listened to him.

Cavaliers release:

It is with the most extreme sadness that the Cleveland Cavaliers share that Cavs and Fox Sports Ohio play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod died suddenly Monday evening. The entire Cavaliers organization mourns the loss of their great friend and teammate. Fred’s deep love for Cleveland and the Cavaliers was clearly evident in everything he did in and around the community and on-air during his more than 1,000 Cavalier game broadcasts. He was a true, heart-felt ambassador for the team, fans and entire greater Cleveland community.

McLeod, who previously called Pistons games, had an incredible career. Former Cavaliers owner Ted Stepien asked him about trades. Current Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert interned for him. While other outlets were packing up their equipment, McLeod had his cameraman remain the only one still shooting during the final play of the Stanford-Cal “The Band is on the field” game. There are so many great stories.

A Northeast Ohio native, McLeod clearly cared deeply about Cleveland. His emotional call of the Cavs’ 2016 championship – as shared by his wife, Beth – is such an incredible moment:

Argentina upsets Serbia, will face Team USA-France winner

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 10, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
Serbia looked like Team USA’s prime threat in the FIBA World Cup.

But if the Americans beat France in tomorrow’s quarterfinal – no easy task itself – they will avoid Serbia.

Argentina upset Serbia, 97-87, in another quarterfinal Tuesday. Now, Argentina will play the United States-France winner Friday.

The Argentinians were confident and cohesive – traits they showed in their earlier giant-killing days. If the U.S. caught a break not having to face Serbia, it’s not much of one. Argentina (6-0) is dangerous.

Without players like Manu Ginobili and Andres Nocioni, Argentina might not be as talented as before. But this is also far from Team USA’s best roster.

Facundo Campazzo (18 points, 12 assists and three steals Tuesday) has proven to be a real sparkplug. Luis Scola (20 points) is still humming. Argentina shot 60% on 2-pointers and 44% on 3-pointers.

Serbia’s top NBA players – Nikola Jokic (16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists), Bogdan Bogdanovic (21 points) and (Nemanja Bjelica (21 points) – played well. But not nearly well enough. Serbia was too sloppy with the ball, too content to force bad shots and too lax defensively.

After winning its first four games (over Angola, Philippines, Italy and Puerto Rico) by more than 40 points per game, Serbia has lost two straight (to Spain and now Argentina). Now, Serbia will play for fifth place – a disappointing finish in a tournament it entered with medal expectations.