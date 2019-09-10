Getty Images

Kevin Durant says he wanted to remain part of Thunder community, but now ‘I don’t trust nobody there’

By Dan FeldmanSep 10, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Durant has already trashed the Thunder.

Everyone missed the message, because of the medium – third-person tweets that looked like they were intended to come from a burner account. Even after Durant said he intended to send the tweets from his own account, little attention was given to the content.

Now, Durant is ensuring his spite lands.

J.R. Moehringer of the Wall Street Journal:

At his first game in Oklahoma City as a visitor—February 2017—fans yowled for blood and brandished cupcakes, because Durant was supposedly soft. “Such a venomous toxic feeling when I walked into that arena,” he says. “And just the organization, the trainers and equipment managers, those dudes is pissed off at me? Ain’t talking to me? I’m like, Yo, this is where we going with this? Because I left a team and went to play with another team?”

His mother recalls one particularly appalling piece of video: a Thunder fan firing bullets into a No. 35 jersey. Bullets—after she and Durant and half his extended family relocated to Oklahoma, after they embraced the community, after Durant gave a million dollars to tornado victims.

“I’ll never be attached to that city again because of that,” Durant says. “I eventually wanted to come back to that city and be part of that community and organization, but I don’t trust nobody there. That shit must have been fake, what they was doing. The organization, the GM, I ain’t talked to none of those people, even had a nice exchange with those people, since I left.”

Thunder fans were vicious in Durant’s return to Oklahoma City. The shock factor probably made it feel worse.

It shouldn’t have.

Durant was naïve about how his decision to leave for the Warriors would be perceived. Of course Thunder fans would resent him. The national backlash wasn’t quite as predictable, but it wasn’t surprising, either. After how LeBron James was viewed for leaving the Cavaliers for the Heat, Durant should have been better prepared for the outcry.

It’s fine for Oklahoma City fans – who grew an attachment to Durant, which trickled up to his enormous salary – to loathe Durant as a character in the NBA drama. There are lines, though. Threatening violence is unacceptable. (I’m not sure whether the bullets video was threatening or just symbolic.)

Likewise, if Thunder employees want to give Durant a cold shoulder, that’s fine, too. It’s not nice, but let’s not make a federal case out of people not being nice.

But I’m sure those fans and employees never indicated to Durant they’d treat him that way if he left. While he played in Oklahoma City, they surely made it sound as if they loved him as a person, not just a basketball player. Durant found out the hard way that wasn’t the case. His response is completely justified.

That said, time heals most wounds, likely including this one. Durant and the Thunder accomplished so much together. I suspect he, general manager Sam Presti and other members of the organization will eventually make peace with each other.

Cavaliers play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod dies at age 67

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 10, 2019, 11:23 AM EDT
1 Comment

Fred McLeod brought prestige, passion and curiosity to games he called. This is awful news for everyone who knew him or even just listened to him.

Cavaliers release:

It is with the most extreme sadness that the Cleveland Cavaliers share that Cavs and Fox Sports Ohio play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod died suddenly Monday evening. The entire Cavaliers organization mourns the loss of their great friend and teammate. Fred’s deep love for Cleveland and the Cavaliers was clearly evident in everything he did in and around the community and on-air during his more than 1,000 Cavalier game broadcasts. He was a true, heart-felt ambassador for the team, fans and entire greater Cleveland community.

McLeod, who previously called Pistons games, had an incredible career. Former Cavaliers owner Ted Stepien asked him about trades. Current Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert interned for him. While other outlets were packing up their equipment, McLeod had his cameraman remain the only one still shooting during the final play of the Stanford-Cal “The Band is on the field” game. There are so many great stories.

A Northeast Ohio native, McLeod clearly cared deeply about Cleveland. His emotional call of the Cavs’ 2016 championship – as shared by his wife, Beth – is such an incredible moment:

Argentina upsets Serbia, will face Team USA-France winner

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 10, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Serbia looked like Team USA’s prime threat in the FIBA World Cup.

But if the Americans beat France in tomorrow’s quarterfinal – no easy task itself – they will avoid Serbia.

Argentina upset Serbia, 97-87, in another quarterfinal Tuesday. Now, Argentina will play the United States-France winner Friday.

The Argentinians were confident and cohesive – traits they showed in their earlier giant-killing days. If the U.S. caught a break not having to face Serbia, it’s not much of one. Argentina (6-0) is dangerous.

Without players like Manu Ginobili and Andres Nocioni, Argentina might not be as talented as before. But this is also far from Team USA’s best roster.

Facundo Campazzo (18 points, 12 assists and three steals Tuesday) has proven to be a real sparkplug. Luis Scola (20 points) is still humming. Argentina shot 60% on 2-pointers and 44% on 3-pointers.

Serbia’s top NBA players – Nikola Jokic (16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists), Bogdan Bogdanovic (21 points) and (Nemanja Bjelica (21 points) – played well. But not nearly well enough. Serbia was too sloppy with the ball, too content to force bad shots and too lax defensively.

After winning its first four games (over Angola, Philippines, Italy and Puerto Rico) by more than 40 points per game, Serbia has lost two straight (to Spain and now Argentina). Now, Serbia will play for fifth place – a disappointing finish in a tournament it entered with medal expectations.

Jayson Tatum returns to USA practice, may play against France

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 10, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

SHENZHEN, China — Jayson Tatum was able to return to practice with the U.S. men’s basketball team Monday, less than a week after he sprained his left ankle.

He did not play Monday night when the U.S. (5-0) closed out World Cup second-round play with an 89-73 win over Brazil. It is unclear whether Tatum will be ready for a quarterfinal game against France on Wednesday.

“I hope I can play,” Tatum said. “There’s no timetable or anything. I’m just trying to get back right.”

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Tatum has a “strong chance” to play Wednesday.

Tatum said he went through the entire U.S. shootaround practice in advance of the Brazil game, able to run and cut without difficulty.

“Felt good,” Tatum said.

The Boston Celtics forward sprained the ankle in the final seconds of overtime in last week’s 93-92 win over Turkey on a play where he set up U.S. teammate Khris Middleton for what became the game-winning free throws. Tatum made two of three free throws with one-tenth of a second left in regulation of that game, sending it to overtime.

Tatum started the first two games of the tournament for the U.S., averaging 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per contest.

“When it first happened I was upset,” Tatum said. “I didn’t want to miss any games. But it’s nothing significant.”

U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said he didn’t have an update on when Tatum could potentially return, though seeing him on the floor Monday was an obvious good sign.

“It’s encouraging,” Popovich said.

Report: Sixers do not plan to discipline Mike Scott after incident with Eagles fans

Via Instagram
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

This is the kind of situation that is entirely avoidable, but emotions fueled by too much alcohol can lead to regrettable behavior.

Sixers forward Mike Scott — a Virginia native and Redskins fan — showed up to an Eagles tailgate event before Sunday’s NFL opener wearing his Sean Taylor jersey. Scott had announced on social media for weeks he was going to a specific tailgate, but when he got there things did not go according to plan.

Sixers officials told the Philly Voice that after an investigation they do not plan to fine or suspend Scott.

A team spokesman told PhillyVoice that based on their review of the available evidence, the Sixers are not treating this matter as a disciplinary incident at this time, and they will not punish Scott for his involvement absent a new development. The Sixers are, however, reviewing their team policies regarding security at public events as a result of the incident.

A member of team security was with Scott for the day, but that did not stop the incident.

The situation escalated due to some, frankly, racist behavior by a handful of Eagles fans, according to the Philly Voice.

…eyewitnesses say Scott was greeted with hostility by the group tailgating in that area. They did not recognize Scott as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and instead appeared to view him simply as a large man in opposing colors attempting to start trouble at an Eagles tailgate.

Though some fans in the area initially engaged in the sort of accepted hostility you expect between division rivals — “F*** the Redskins!” and “F*** you!” were among the insults directed his way — witnesses say tailgaters who escalated the situation directed racial slurs, specifically the n-word, in Scott’s direction in the area by the coffin. The majority of witnesses who spoke to PhillyVoice painted it as the cause of the fight that was later captured on video…

Scott made it to a suite inside the stadium and got to enjoy the game (except for maybe that his team lost).

I’d like to say “everyone will learn a lesson from this” and tie a happy bow on it, but does anyone actually believe that?