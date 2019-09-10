Jayson Tatum returns to USA practice, may play against France

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Jayson Tatum was able to return to practice with the U.S. men’s basketball team Monday, less than a week after he sprained his left ankle.
He did not play Monday night when the U.S. (5-0) closed out World Cup second-round play with an 89-73 win over Brazil. It is unclear whether Tatum will be ready for a quarterfinal game against France on Wednesday.
“I hope I can play,” Tatum said. “There’s no timetable or anything. I’m just trying to get back right.”
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Tatum has a “strong chance” to play Wednesday.
Tatum said he went through the entire U.S. shootaround practice in advance of the Brazil game, able to run and cut without difficulty.
“Felt good,” Tatum said.
The Boston Celtics forward sprained the ankle in the final seconds of overtime in last week’s 93-92 win over Turkey on a play where he set up U.S. teammate Khris Middleton for what became the game-winning free throws. Tatum made two of three free throws with one-tenth of a second left in regulation of that game, sending it to overtime.
Tatum started the first two games of the tournament for the U.S., averaging 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per contest.
“When it first happened I was upset,” Tatum said. “I didn’t want to miss any games. But it’s nothing significant.”
U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said he didn’t have an update on when Tatum could potentially return, though seeing him on the floor Monday was an obvious good sign.
“It’s encouraging,” Popovich said.
This is the kind of situation that is entirely avoidable, but emotions fueled by too much alcohol can lead to regrettable behavior.
Sixers forward Mike Scott — a Virginia native and Redskins fan — showed up to an Eagles tailgate event before Sunday’s NFL opener wearing his Sean Taylor jersey. Scott had announced on social media for weeks he was going to a specific tailgate, but when he got there things did not go according to plan.
Sixers officials told the Philly Voice that after an investigation they do not plan to fine or suspend Scott.
A team spokesman told PhillyVoice that based on their review of the available evidence, the Sixers are not treating this matter as a disciplinary incident at this time, and they will not punish Scott for his involvement absent a new development. The Sixers are, however, reviewing their team policies regarding security at public events as a result of the incident.
A member of team security was with Scott for the day, but that did not stop the incident.
The situation escalated due to some, frankly, racist behavior by a handful of Eagles fans, according to the Philly Voice.
…eyewitnesses say Scott was greeted with hostility by the group tailgating in that area. They did not recognize Scott as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and instead appeared to view him simply as a large man in opposing colors attempting to start trouble at an Eagles tailgate.
Though some fans in the area initially engaged in the sort of accepted hostility you expect between division rivals — “F*** the Redskins!” and “F*** you!” were among the insults directed his way — witnesses say tailgaters who escalated the situation directed racial slurs, specifically the n-word, in Scott’s direction in the area by the coffin. The majority of witnesses who spoke to PhillyVoice painted it as the cause of the fight that was later captured on video…
Scott made it to a suite inside the stadium and got to enjoy the game (except for maybe that his team lost).
I’d like to say “everyone will learn a lesson from this” and tie a happy bow on it, but does anyone actually believe that?
You don’t need Enes Kanter to know that NBA players talk to one another. There’s a relatively small pool of NBA-level-players, and they went against each other (or were teamed up) at the AAU and college level, and were together at Nike Peach Jam and other youth events. They know each other. They talk. Most of the time not about their jobs — just like most readers here with their friends, they mostly text about restaurants and relationships and football games.
But they do talk work sometimes. From Draymond Green texting and recruiting Kevin Durant right after the Warriors lost in the 2016 Finals through Spencer Dinwiddie befriending and recruiting Kyrie Irving to the Knicks last summer, there is plenty of evidence of these conversations.
When do talk work it’s not good for the Knicks and that hurts them in free agency, former Knick Enes Kanter said on the Full 48 Podcast with Howard Beck. (Hat tip SNY.TV)
“Not many people know that, but players talk. From different teams, they talk. I’m not blaming anybody — I had an amazing time with the Knicks. But other teammates I talked to or if they’re on different teams, they always said, ‘Amazing city, MSG is amazing. Everything is so good, but the ownership.’ They always keep saying, ‘But the ownership.'”
Kanter went on to “guess” that some of the free agents who speak ill of Knicks’ ownership are “scared” to come to the Knicks and “don’t even want to deal with that.”
Knicks fans are nodding in agreement.
It’s that perception that team president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry are working to change — trying to show there is stability, that basketball decisions will be made for basketball reasons, that owner James Dolan is not going to meddle. To be fair, Dolan tried to change that perception with the hiring of Phil Jackson and giving him power, Dolan stepped back and let Jackson do his thing. That thing just ended up being a triangle offense players hated and messing up the team’s relationship with Kristaps Porzingis.
Mills and Perry have made solid moves since being in charge, including trying to start building a young core with guys such as Dennis Smith Jr. and R.J. Barrett. How those particular players and others on the roster work out remains to be seen, but at least the ship seems to be heading the right direction.
It’s just going to take time for perception to catch up with that, because that reputation was a long time in the making.
Jimmy Butler. Montrezl Harrell. Jrue Holiday. Maurice Harkless. Mike Scott.
That’s just a handful of the NBA players who wore ninja-style headbands last season — but will not next season. Because
Nike hasn’t had the chance to properly market these yet there were concerns from teams and the headbands were not reviewed by the competition committee, the league has banned them for next season while they are reviewed, NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
This still strikes me has more marketing and making sure their apparel partner gets in on the act more than concerns about the length of the headband tail off the back or anything else. I can’t recall or find video of a foul from a player pulling on the back of a headband or anything of that ilk.
If the NBA wants to make the headbands uniform, that’s the business. And I expect in a year — after the competition committee review — they will be available for players to wear, just with a Nike swoosh (they already sell those) or a team logo on them.
And you’ll be able to buy them online. This is the NBA, everything must be monetized.
Golden State’s roster got a shakeup this summer with Kevin Durant leaving, and they needed to get younger and more athletic around their remaining big three (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green).
That meant Andre Iguodala was out, given a heads up by the team then traded in a salary dump to Memphis. The conventional wisdom around the league was that the Grizzlies would buy out Iguodala, who is likely playing his final NBA season and wants to do so on a contender.
Except, nothing is ever as easy as it should be in Memphis, as Shams Charania of The Athletic notes in this report.
This sounds like a leverage play from an agent.
From the Grizzlies’ perspective, why buy Iguodala out now? Wait until the trade deadline, see if you can trade him and get an asset back to help your rebuild, and if not buy him out then. In the interim, a veteran leader and consummate professional such as Iguodala would be welcomed in a young Memphis locker room with players such as Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant.
However, that’s not what Iguodala would want. He would want to be with whatever contending team he’s going to join for the full season. He wants a buyout sooner rather than later.
Maybe that means Iguodala will have to give up more than just the price of a minimum contract to get a buyout done. We’ll see how this all plays out. But someone is trying to gain a little leverage with this leak.