Argentina upsets Serbia, will face Team USA-France winner

Serbia looked like Team USA’s prime threat in the FIBA World Cup.
But if the Americans beat France in tomorrow’s quarterfinal – no easy task itself – they will avoid Serbia.
Argentina upset Serbia, 97-87, in another quarterfinal Tuesday. Now, Argentina will play the United States-France winner Friday.
The Argentinians were confident and cohesive – traits they showed in their earlier giant-killing days. If the U.S. caught a break not having to face Serbia, it’s not much of one. Argentina (6-0) is dangerous.
Without players like Manu Ginobili and Andres Nocioni, Argentina might not be as talented as before. But this is also far from Team USA’s best roster.
Facundo Campazzo (18 points, 12 assists and three steals Tuesday) has proven to be a real sparkplug. Luis Scola (20 points) is still humming. Argentina shot 60% on 2-pointers and 44% on 3-pointers.
Serbia’s top NBA players – Nikola Jokic (16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists), Bogdan Bogdanovic (21 points) and (Nemanja Bjelica (21 points) – played well. But not nearly well enough. Serbia was too sloppy with the ball, too content to force bad shots and too lax defensively.
After winning its first four games (over Angola, Philippines, Italy and Puerto Rico) by more than 40 points per game, Serbia has lost two straight (to Spain and now Argentina). Now, Serbia will play for fifth place – a disappointing finish in a tournament it entered with medal expectations.
Fred McLeod brought prestige, passion and curiosity to games he called. This is awful news for everyone who knew him or even just listened to him.
Cavaliers release:
It is with the most extreme sadness that the Cleveland Cavaliers share that Cavs and Fox Sports Ohio play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod died suddenly Monday evening. The entire Cavaliers organization mourns the loss of their great friend and teammate. Fred’s deep love for Cleveland and the Cavaliers was clearly evident in everything he did in and around the community and on-air during his more than 1,000 Cavalier game broadcasts. He was a true, heart-felt ambassador for the team, fans and entire greater Cleveland community.
McLeod, who previously called Pistons games, had an incredible career. Former Cavaliers owner Ted Stepien asked him about trades. Current Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert interned for him. While other outlets were packing up their equipment, McLeod had his cameraman remain the only one still shooting during the final play of the Stanford-Cal “The Band is on the field” game. There are so many great stories.
A Northeast Ohio native, McLeod clearly cared deeply about Cleveland. His emotional call of the Cavs’ 2016 championship – as shared by his wife, Beth – is such an incredible moment:
SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Jayson Tatum was able to return to practice with the U.S. men’s basketball team Monday, less than a week after he sprained his left ankle.
He did not play Monday night when the U.S. (5-0) closed out World Cup second-round play with an 89-73 win over Brazil. It is unclear whether Tatum will be ready for a quarterfinal game against France on Wednesday.
“I hope I can play,” Tatum said. “There’s no timetable or anything. I’m just trying to get back right.”
Shams Charania of The Athletic reports Tatum has a “strong chance” to play Wednesday.
Tatum said he went through the entire U.S. shootaround practice in advance of the Brazil game, able to run and cut without difficulty.
“Felt good,” Tatum said.
The Boston Celtics forward sprained the ankle in the final seconds of overtime in last week’s 93-92 win over Turkey on a play where he set up U.S. teammate Khris Middleton for what became the game-winning free throws. Tatum made two of three free throws with one-tenth of a second left in regulation of that game, sending it to overtime.
Tatum started the first two games of the tournament for the U.S., averaging 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per contest.
“When it first happened I was upset,” Tatum said. “I didn’t want to miss any games. But it’s nothing significant.”
U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said he didn’t have an update on when Tatum could potentially return, though seeing him on the floor Monday was an obvious good sign.
“It’s encouraging,” Popovich said.
This is the kind of situation that is entirely avoidable, but emotions fueled by too much alcohol can lead to regrettable behavior.
Sixers forward Mike Scott — a Virginia native and Redskins fan — showed up to an Eagles tailgate event before Sunday’s NFL opener wearing his Sean Taylor jersey. Scott had announced on social media for weeks he was going to a specific tailgate, but when he got there things did not go according to plan.
Sixers officials told the Philly Voice that after an investigation they do not plan to fine or suspend Scott.
A team spokesman told PhillyVoice that based on their review of the available evidence, the Sixers are not treating this matter as a disciplinary incident at this time, and they will not punish Scott for his involvement absent a new development. The Sixers are, however, reviewing their team policies regarding security at public events as a result of the incident.
A member of team security was with Scott for the day, but that did not stop the incident.
The situation escalated due to some, frankly, racist behavior by a handful of Eagles fans, according to the Philly Voice.
…eyewitnesses say Scott was greeted with hostility by the group tailgating in that area. They did not recognize Scott as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and instead appeared to view him simply as a large man in opposing colors attempting to start trouble at an Eagles tailgate.
Though some fans in the area initially engaged in the sort of accepted hostility you expect between division rivals — “F*** the Redskins!” and “F*** you!” were among the insults directed his way — witnesses say tailgaters who escalated the situation directed racial slurs, specifically the n-word, in Scott’s direction in the area by the coffin. The majority of witnesses who spoke to PhillyVoice painted it as the cause of the fight that was later captured on video…
Scott made it to a suite inside the stadium and got to enjoy the game (except for maybe that his team lost).
I’d like to say “everyone will learn a lesson from this” and tie a happy bow on it, but does anyone actually believe that?
You don’t need Enes Kanter to know that NBA players talk to one another. There’s a relatively small pool of NBA-level-players, and they went against each other (or were teamed up) at the AAU and college level, and were together at Nike Peach Jam and other youth events. They know each other. They talk. Most of the time not about their jobs — just like most readers here with their friends, they mostly text about restaurants and relationships and football games.
But they do talk work sometimes. From Draymond Green texting and recruiting Kevin Durant right after the Warriors lost in the 2016 Finals through Spencer Dinwiddie befriending and recruiting Kyrie Irving to the Knicks last summer, there is plenty of evidence of these conversations.
When do talk work it’s not good for the Knicks and that hurts them in free agency, former Knick Enes Kanter said on the Full 48 Podcast with Howard Beck. (Hat tip SNY.TV)
“Not many people know that, but players talk. From different teams, they talk. I’m not blaming anybody — I had an amazing time with the Knicks. But other teammates I talked to or if they’re on different teams, they always said, ‘Amazing city, MSG is amazing. Everything is so good, but the ownership.’ They always keep saying, ‘But the ownership.'”
Kanter went on to “guess” that some of the free agents who speak ill of Knicks’ ownership are “scared” to come to the Knicks and “don’t even want to deal with that.”
Knicks fans are nodding in agreement.
It’s that perception that team president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry are working to change — trying to show there is stability, that basketball decisions will be made for basketball reasons, that owner James Dolan is not going to meddle. To be fair, Dolan tried to change that perception with the hiring of Phil Jackson and giving him power, Dolan stepped back and let Jackson do his thing. That thing just ended up being a triangle offense players hated and messing up the team’s relationship with Kristaps Porzingis.
Mills and Perry have made solid moves since being in charge, including trying to start building a young core with guys such as Dennis Smith Jr. and R.J. Barrett. How those particular players and others on the roster work out remains to be seen, but at least the ship seems to be heading the right direction.
It’s just going to take time for perception to catch up with that, because that reputation was a long time in the making.