Nikola Jokic gets ejected from World Cup game vs. Spain (VIDEO)

Referees have been a serious topic of conversation in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China this summer. Even defending NBA world champion and Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has complained about it.

So perhaps that’s why it wasn’t surprising when Denver Nuggets star and Serbian national team leader Nikola Jokic was ejected after arguing with referees on Sunday.

The play came midway through the third quarter after Jokic was trapped by Marc Gasol and Juancho Hernangomez. The baseline official called a jump ball, which infuriated Jokic.

He immediately began arguing with the ref, earning himself a technical foul and an ejection. After the game, coach Sasha Djordjevic wasn’t too pleased with Jokic’s decision.

After not getting a foul call on a Marc Gasol and Juancho Hernangomez trap, Nikola Jokic yells at the ref, and gets ejected from the game. #FIBAWC #SerbiaSpain pic.twitter.com/HG4I6ZBt7n — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) September 8, 2019

“I did not like the stupid reaction of my player, who should be on the floor.

“We can even lose with him, why not if the other team is better? But he should stay on the floor and be one of the leaders.”

Serbia dropped the game to the Spaniards, 81-69.

Jokic and his countrymen will face Argentina in the quarterfinals on Sept. 10. Spain will take on Poland that same day.