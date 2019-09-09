Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

NBA bans ninja-style headbands for next season, competition committee reviewing

By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler. Montrezl Harrell. Jrue Holiday. Maurice Harkless. Mike Scott.

That’s just a handful of the NBA players who wore ninja-style headbands last season — but will not next season. Because Nike hasn’t had the chance to properly market these yet there were concerns from teams and the headbands were not reviewed by the competition committee, the league has banned them for next season while they are reviewed, NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This still strikes me has more marketing and making sure their apparel partner gets in on the act more than concerns about the length of the headband tail off the back or anything else. I can’t recall or find video of a foul from a player pulling on the back of a headband or anything of that ilk.

If the NBA wants to make the headbands uniform, that’s the business. And I expect in a year — after the competition committee review — they will be available for players to wear, just with a Nike swoosh (they already sell those) or a team logo on them.

And you’ll be able to buy them online. This is the NBA, everything must be monetized.

Grizzlies reportedly refusing to talk buyout with Andre Iguodala

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT
Golden State’s roster got a shakeup this summer with Kevin Durant leaving, and they needed to get younger and more athletic around their remaining big three (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green).

That meant Andre Iguodala was out, given a heads up by the team then traded in a salary dump to Memphis. The conventional wisdom around the league was that the Grizzlies would buy out Iguodala, who is likely playing his final NBA season and wants to do so on a contender.

Except, nothing is ever as easy as it should be in Memphis, as Shams Charania of The Athletic notes in this report.

This sounds like a leverage play from an agent.

From the Grizzlies’ perspective, why buy Iguodala out now? Wait until the trade deadline, see if you can trade him and get an asset back to help your rebuild, and if not buy him out then. In the interim, a veteran leader and consummate professional such as Iguodala would be welcomed in a young Memphis locker room with players such as Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant.

However, that’s not what Iguodala would want. He would want to be with whatever contending team he’s going to join for the full season. He wants a buyout sooner rather than later.

Maybe that means Iguodala will have to give up more than just the price of a minimum contract to get a buyout done. We’ll see how this all plays out. But someone is trying to gain a little leverage with this leak.

Anthony Davis: I want to hold LeBron James accountable, ensure he makes All-Defensive team

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 9, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
Anthony Davis said LeBron James wants him to be the Lakers’ offensive focal point. But Davis isn’t stopping there.

He’s got big plans for defense, too.

Davis, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

“I want to be Defensive Player of the Year,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “I think if I’m able to do that, I can help this team win. The offensive end will come around, but defensively, I want to hold myself, teammates, including LeBron, accountable in order for us to take on the challenge of being the best we can defensively. In doing so, we’ll have a good chance of winning every night. I want to make sure me and LeBron are on the All-Defensive Team. And for me personally, I just want to be the Defensive Player of the Year. If we’re able to hold teams under 100 [points], which is probably unrealistic but it should be our goal, I think we’ll have a shot at winning the title.”

LeBron has exerted minimal defensive effort the last few regular seasons, for better or worse.

The good: LeBron saves his energy for deep playoff runs. Into his 30s, he probably can no longer play all out in the regular season and into June.

The bad: LeBron’s teams develop awful defensive habits. That’s difficult to overcome suddenly, even with more effort, in the playoffs. His loafing also makes it hard for his teammates to take him seriously when he criticizes their devotion. Though his Cavaliers annually reached the postseason despite lax defense, that doesn’t work in the Western Conference. Last year’s Lakers missed the playoffs in part because they didn’t play to their defensive potential.

Davis could win Defensive Player of the Year. His length, mobility and hops give him elite defensive upside. He could cover for many of LeBron’s deficiencies.

But demanding LeBron brings enough intensity to make an All-Defensive team himself? That’s something else entirely.

Maybe Davis will get through to LeBron. And maybe that won’t backfire late in the season because LeBron shouldered too heavy of a burden early. But those are big ifs, and this is just another potential issue as a potential championship run and Davis’ upcoming unrestricted free agency loom.

Report: Lakers apply for disabled-player exception for DeMarcus Cousins

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 9, 2019, 3:24 PM EDT
The Lakers most directly replaced DeMarcus Cousins, who tore his ACL, with Dwight Howard.

Los Angeles might gain a mechanism to get an even better addition.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Lakers will receive the exception if an NBA-appointed doctor rules Cousins is “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15. Cousins tore his ACL last month. Los Angeles seemingly has a good chance of getting this extra spending power, though it’s not certain.

The exception (worth half Cousins’ salary) is worth less than the minimum for anyone with at least five years experience. But minimum-salary and mid-level exceptions decline throughout the season. The designated-player exception does not.

So, this could quite value after the trade deadline. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles market and a larger salary would likely appeal to many veterans on the buyout market.

Anthony Davis: LeBron James wants me to be Lakers’ focal point

Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 9, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT
2 Comments

As many star teammates as LeBron James has had, he has always transcended them.

LeBron led Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to the Heat’s titles. LeBron led Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love to the Cavaliers’ title.

But could it be different with Anthony Davis on the Lakers?

Davis, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

“I’ve kind of been a focal-point player my whole career, especially in New Orleans. But first off, to have a guy like LeBron, someone of his caliber, go tell management and ownership and the coaches that he wants me to be the focal point is an honor,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “I know what comes with that, and that’s a lot of heavy lifting. I want to be able to do that. I think I have the capabilities of doing that. And obviously with the team’s support, it’s going to be a lot easier on me. We have a great team.”

I’ll believe it when I see it.

LeBron said he planned to hand the keys to the Cavaliers to Irving then never did. Irving played second fiddle until getting tired of waiting and requested a trade.

Last summer, LeBron put out word about wanting to play off the ball. The Lakers pitched him on that. But when the season came around, he was his usual ball-dominant self.

Even at age 34, LeBron is at his best with the ball in his hands. He knows it. Everyone knows it. It’s hard to surrender control to a lesser option.

Davis is far better than LeBron’s supporting cast last year. Davis has improved as a distributor, making it more effective to run the offense through him.

But Davis is still more of a finisher than creator. LeBron could do wonders setting him up. Especially if LeBron starts at point guard, everything falls into place for LeBron to have the ball. Then what? Will he really give it up enough for Davis to be considered the focal point?

I believe LeBron thinks that will happen, just as I believe LeBron thought he’d relinquish control to Irving or last year’s other Lakers. But when push comes to shove, two things happen – LeBron wants to win, and LeBron wants to play how he’s comfortable. Both lead to him taking control of the offense.

Maybe it’ll truly be different with Davis. The older LeBron gets, the more it makes sense for him to defer. Yet, there’s a lot of precedent to overcome.

The stakes are high. Davis sounds excited about being the focal point, and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent next summer. If he dislikes his role, not could the Lakers face turbulence during a potential championship season, Davis could leave them outright.