AP

Gregg Popovich reportedly wants to enter Hall of Fame with Tim Duncan

By Dane DelgadoSep 9, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Gregg Popovich has been eligible for the Hall of Fame for some time. Although he is still coaching for the San Antonio Spurs and Team USA, Popovich has apparently wanted to wait for someone else to become eligible before he entered the Naismith Hall of Fame.

That person? Tim Duncan.

According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, Popovich has refused eligibility and election to the Hall of Fame until his long-time big man was also ready to head to Springfield.

Via Twitter:

Popovich and Duncan share a special bond. The latter is now on the former’s coaching staff with the Spurs, and the two of them won five NBA championships together.

In this day and age, it’s sort of sweet to see two guys who have been together so long in a competitive sports environment still have that kind of reverence and fondness for each other.

Nikola Jokic gets ejected from World Cup game vs. Spain (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 9, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Referees have been a serious topic of conversation in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China this summer. Even defending NBA world champion and Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has complained about it.

So perhaps that’s why it wasn’t surprising when Denver Nuggets star and Serbian national team leader Nikola Jokic was ejected after arguing with referees on Sunday.

The play came midway through the third quarter after Jokic was trapped by Marc Gasol and Juancho Hernangomez. The baseline official called a jump ball, which infuriated Jokic.

He immediately began arguing with the ref, earning himself a technical foul and an ejection. After the game, coach Sasha Djordjevic wasn’t too pleased with Jokic’s decision.

Via Twitter and Yahoo:

“I did not like the stupid reaction of my player, who should be on the floor.

“We can even lose with him, why not if the other team is better? But he should stay on the floor and be one of the leaders.”

Serbia dropped the game to the Spaniards, 81-69.

Jokic and his countrymen will face Argentina in the quarterfinals on Sept. 10. Spain will take on Poland that same day.

Derrick Rose says Phil Jackson’s devotion to Triangle sunk Knicks

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 8, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

Derrick Rose is on his image rehabilitation tour after a gang rape trial and six years of replacement-level play. He’s got a documentary out to this effect, and now a forthcoming book.

Rose has transparently been attempting to get back in the NBA culture’s good graces, which is unlikely given some of the details of his testimony and his inability to get back to stardom on the court.

Meanwhile, Rose’s experience with the New York Knicks for 64 games in 2016-17 is of interest given the personalities involved — Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony, to name a couple.

In an excerpt from his book, Rose said that it was Jackson’s devotion to the Triangle offense that helped doom the Knicks that season. In particular, Rose said that Jackson’s plan didn’t account for the personnel available to him.

Via NY Post:

As for me, I liked Phil, but, come on, man, you’re still running the triangle? He was still forcing them to run it. I’m a slasher, a driving point guard. The triangle is okay, but not for the personnel we had. Melo couldn’t play that way, didn’t want to.

Jo and I used to talk about that all the time. Phil wanted us to play a certain way and we had to listen. What can you do?

Early on in the season, Phil really didn’t force anything. But as time went on, it converted all the way to the triangle and we played through that almost the whole year.

… We were a new team with new players and a new coach, and because of Melo and the way he played, we needed to do something now, and you need some time with that offense.

This is much the same sentiment that many people had during this time in the NBA community. Jackson seemed like he was stuck in a certain era and thought that it was Tex Winter’s system that won him games as opposed to the generational Talent he was blessed with in Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Several years later, the Knicks aren’t in any better shape and Carmelo doesn’t have an NBA team. For many, it’s possible that that New York team signaled the end of their time making an impact in the NBA

Anthony Davis says he wants to become a 3-point shooter this year (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 8, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Anthony Davis is going to be doubly important for the Los Angeles Lakers now that he and LeBron James were unable to ascertain a third star for their franchise moving forward.

The Lakers have high playoff expectations in the Western Conference this season, but both LeBron and Davis will have to carry an inordinate load from here on out.

As you would expect, Davis has a plan to counteract the lopsided roster construction in the City of Angels. Speaking in a Twitter Q&A this week, Davis said that he hopes he can help his team better by becoming a more effective 3-point shooter.

Via Twitter and Lakers.com:

“This summer I improved the most on my 3-ball. I wanted to be able to stretch the floor,” Davis said. “As a big, the game is definitely going that way now. … I for sure want to get that [percentage] in the high 30s. By me doing that I’ll be able to help the Lakers as much as possible … and hopefully win a championship.”

Weather Davis actually shoot more 3-pointers this season is anyone’s guess. We hear a lot about big men trying to add the 3-point shot to their game, and even through preseason we’ll see them jack up some from beyond-the-arc.

But not every player can make the transition that Brook Lopez has, and Davis is so talented that he might not actually be stuck on the 3-point line in Los Angeles’ offense all that often.

Then again, if Davis was able to extend his range it would change the geometry of L.A.’s offense so much that teams might really struggle to defend them this year.

Davis is a career 31 percent shooter from 3-point range, and shot 33 percent from deep last year. If he can push himself to above 37 percent, that would mean a real change in how teams would plan for him and his teammates.

Video appears to show Mike Scott fighting with Eagles fans

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoSep 8, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott has had an eventful week. First, Scott was one of the original players to announce that the ninja-style headband worn by many NBA stars this year had been banned by the NBA.

That created a bit of an uproar, particularly as Nike — the manufacturer of that headband — is the apparel partner of the NBA. It was a little weird that the league decided to take money out of the hands of one of its main business allies.

But now Scott is in the news for another reason.

The 31-year-old from Chesapeake, Virginia is a fan of the Washington Redskins, and was in Philadelphia to watch the Eagles game. Scott posted photos to social media of him wearing Washington gear, and that quickly became how folks identified what appears to be a video of him fighting some Philly fans.

Via Twitter:

That’s pretty clearly Scott, given the identifiability of the pants. Another angle of the video shows more of how things started between Scott and Eagles fans. According to Deadspin, the Philadelphia police have not had any reports come in about Scott. As you can see in the photos above, Scott apparently made it inside to the stadium and was enjoying the game just fine.

The NBA will undoubtedly be looking into one of their players getting into a brouhaha with Eagles fans, and we will keep you posted on any more information we have.