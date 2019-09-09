Brian Munoz/Getty Images

Enes Kanter: players talk and word-of-mouth on Knicks hurts them with free agents

By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
You don’t need Enes Kanter to know that NBA players talk to one another. There’s a relatively small pool of NBA-level-players, and they went against each other (or were teamed up) at the AAU and college level, and were together at Nike Peach Jam and other youth events. They know each other. They talk. Most of the time not about their jobs — just like most readers here with their friends, they mostly text about restaurants and relationships and football games.

But they do talk work sometimes. From Draymond Green texting and recruiting Kevin Durant right after the Warriors lost in the 2016 Finals through Spencer Dinwiddie befriending and recruiting Kyrie Irving to the Knicks last summer, there is plenty of evidence of these conversations.

When do talk work it’s not good for the Knicks and that hurts them in free agency, former Knick Enes Kanter said on the Full 48 Podcast with Howard Beck. (Hat tip SNY.TV)

“Not many people know that, but players talk. From different teams, they talk. I’m not blaming anybody — I had an amazing time with the Knicks. But other teammates I talked to or if they’re on different teams, they always said, ‘Amazing city, MSG is amazing. Everything is so good, but the ownership.’ They always keep saying, ‘But the ownership.'”

Kanter went on to “guess” that some of the free agents who speak ill of Knicks’ ownership are “scared” to come to the Knicks and “don’t even want to deal with that.”

Knicks fans are nodding in agreement.

It’s that perception that team president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry are working to change — trying to show there is stability, that basketball decisions will be made for basketball reasons, that owner James Dolan is not going to meddle. To be fair, Dolan tried to change that perception with the hiring of Phil Jackson and giving him power, Dolan stepped back and let Jackson do his thing. That thing just ended up being a triangle offense players hated and messing up the team’s relationship with Kristaps Porzingis.

Mills and Perry have made solid moves since being in charge, including trying to start building a young core with guys such as Dennis Smith Jr. and R.J. Barrett. How those particular players and others on the roster work out remains to be seen, but at least the ship seems to be heading the right direction.

It’s just going to take time for perception to catch up with that, because that reputation was a long time in the making.

 

NBA bans ninja-style headbands for next season, competition committee reviewing

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler. Montrezl Harrell. Jrue Holiday. Maurice Harkless. Mike Scott.

That’s just a handful of the NBA players who wore ninja-style headbands last season — but will not next season. Because Nike hasn’t had the chance to properly market these yet there were concerns from teams and the headbands were not reviewed by the competition committee, the league has banned them for next season while they are reviewed, NBA spokesman Mike Bass confirmed to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

This still strikes me has more marketing and making sure their apparel partner gets in on the act more than concerns about the length of the headband tail off the back or anything else. I can’t recall or find video of a foul from a player pulling on the back of a headband or anything of that ilk.

If the NBA wants to make the headbands uniform, that’s the business. And I expect in a year — after the competition committee review — they will be available for players to wear, just with a Nike swoosh (they already sell those) or a team logo on them.

And you’ll be able to buy them online. This is the NBA, everything must be monetized.

Grizzlies reportedly refusing to talk buyout with Andre Iguodala

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 9, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT
Golden State’s roster got a shakeup this summer with Kevin Durant leaving, and they needed to get younger and more athletic around their remaining big three (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green).

That meant Andre Iguodala was out, given a heads up by the team then traded in a salary dump to Memphis. The conventional wisdom around the league was that the Grizzlies would buy out Iguodala, who is likely playing his final NBA season and wants to do so on a contender.

Except, nothing is ever as easy as it should be in Memphis, as Shams Charania of The Athletic notes in this report.

This sounds like a leverage play from an agent.

From the Grizzlies’ perspective, why buy Iguodala out now? Wait until the trade deadline, see if you can trade him and get an asset back to help your rebuild, and if not buy him out then. In the interim, a veteran leader and consummate professional such as Iguodala would be welcomed in a young Memphis locker room with players such as Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant.

However, that’s not what Iguodala would want. He would want to be with whatever contending team he’s going to join for the full season. He wants a buyout sooner rather than later.

Maybe that means Iguodala will have to give up more than just the price of a minimum contract to get a buyout done. We’ll see how this all plays out. But someone is trying to gain a little leverage with this leak.

Anthony Davis: I want to hold LeBron James accountable, ensure he makes All-Defensive team

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 9, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
Anthony Davis said LeBron James wants him to be the Lakers’ offensive focal point. But Davis isn’t stopping there.

He’s got big plans for defense, too.

Davis, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

“I want to be Defensive Player of the Year,” Davis told Yahoo Sports. “I think if I’m able to do that, I can help this team win. The offensive end will come around, but defensively, I want to hold myself, teammates, including LeBron, accountable in order for us to take on the challenge of being the best we can defensively. In doing so, we’ll have a good chance of winning every night. I want to make sure me and LeBron are on the All-Defensive Team. And for me personally, I just want to be the Defensive Player of the Year. If we’re able to hold teams under 100 [points], which is probably unrealistic but it should be our goal, I think we’ll have a shot at winning the title.”

LeBron has exerted minimal defensive effort the last few regular seasons, for better or worse.

The good: LeBron saves his energy for deep playoff runs. Into his 30s, he probably can no longer play all out in the regular season and into June.

The bad: LeBron’s teams develop awful defensive habits. That’s difficult to overcome suddenly, even with more effort, in the playoffs. His loafing also makes it hard for his teammates to take him seriously when he criticizes their devotion. Though his Cavaliers annually reached the postseason despite lax defense, that doesn’t work in the Western Conference. Last year’s Lakers missed the playoffs in part because they didn’t play to their defensive potential.

Davis could win Defensive Player of the Year. His length, mobility and hops give him elite defensive upside. He could cover for many of LeBron’s deficiencies.

But demanding LeBron brings enough intensity to make an All-Defensive team himself? That’s something else entirely.

Maybe Davis will get through to LeBron. And maybe that won’t backfire late in the season because LeBron shouldered too heavy of a burden early. But those are big ifs, and this is just another potential issue as a potential championship run and Davis’ upcoming unrestricted free agency loom.

Report: Lakers apply for disabled-player exception for DeMarcus Cousins

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 9, 2019, 3:24 PM EDT
The Lakers most directly replaced DeMarcus Cousins, who tore his ACL, with Dwight Howard.

Los Angeles might gain a mechanism to get an even better addition.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Lakers will receive the exception if an NBA-appointed doctor rules Cousins is “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15. Cousins tore his ACL last month. Los Angeles seemingly has a good chance of getting this extra spending power, though it’s not certain.

The exception (worth half Cousins’ salary) is worth less than the minimum for anyone with at least five years experience. But minimum-salary and mid-level exceptions decline throughout the season. The designated-player exception does not.

So, this could quite value after the trade deadline. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles market and a larger salary would likely appeal to many veterans on the buyout market.