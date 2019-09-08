Vlade Divac says Kings are working on extension with Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield is an important part of the Sacramento Kings future, and the Young shooting superstar knows that. So do the Kings, and that’s why they are reportedly working on an extension with Hield that will take him through the next several years.

Speaking to the Sacramento Bee this week, Kings general manager Vlade Divac said that they are working hard to get a deal done with Hield. The Bahamanian guard is heading into 2019-20 on the last year of his rookie deal after being drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016.

Via Sac Bee:

“We are … every day is working and Buddy’s a big part of this team, and we’ll figure something out down the road,” Divac said. “We’re working on it and we’ll figure out something. Buddy is (a) very important piece to this franchise.”

Hield is an important part of the core moving forward for the Kings. Everyone is always trying to add shooting, and Hield provides that in spades. Last season for Sacramento, he shot 42.7 percent from 3-point range while posting the best VORP of his career.

Meanwhile, Hield is keeping busy. He has recruited several players to help donate to the recovery efforts in his native Bahamas after the devastation enacted by Hurricane Dorian.