Vlade Divac says Kings are working on extension with Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield is an important part of the Sacramento Kings future, and the Young shooting superstar knows that. So do the Kings, and that’s why they are reportedly working on an extension with Hield that will take him through the next several years.
Speaking to the Sacramento Bee this week, Kings general manager Vlade Divac said that they are working hard to get a deal done with Hield. The Bahamanian guard is heading into 2019-20 on the last year of his rookie deal after being drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016.
Via Sac Bee:
“We are … every day is working and Buddy’s a big part of this team, and we’ll figure something out down the road,” Divac said. “We’re working on it and we’ll figure out something. Buddy is (a) very important piece to this franchise.”
Hield is an important part of the core moving forward for the Kings. Everyone is always trying to add shooting, and Hield provides that in spades. Last season for Sacramento, he shot 42.7 percent from 3-point range while posting the best VORP of his career.
Meanwhile, Hield is keeping busy. He has recruited several players to help donate to the recovery efforts in his native Bahamas after the devastation enacted by Hurricane Dorian.
Last season in the NBA there was a huge explosion of a new style of headband that many dubbed “the ninja”. Players like Maurice Harkless and Jimmy Butler pioneered the new look, one which was a fresh addition to the increasingly more restrictive NBA on-court look.
But now the NBA will reportedly no longer allow the ninja style headbands starting in 2019-20.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott was one of the first people to make mention of the new ban on Twitter.
Via Twitter:
Who knows why the league has decided to no longer allow these headbands. It’s even more confusing given that Nike is the manufacturer of this particular piece of sartorial flair, and the idea that the NBA would take money out of the hands of its apparel partner is sort of odd.
Perhaps they will come back with some kind of restriction on the length of the following tail? Or maybe this was the plan all along?
No doubt players will try to find some way to set themselves apart moving forward if they aren’t allowed to wear the ninja headbands next year.
Dwyane Wade has done the farewell tour. He walked away from the NBA at age 37 with a Hall of Fame resume, moved to Los Angeles with his wife (actress Gabrielle Union), he’s making television appearances, and his son Zaire is playing high school ball with LeBron James‘ son at a Los Angeles area prep school.
Life is good for Wade, as he told Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, his family is here but he said he’s still going to go back to Miami during the season and show the Heat some love.
So he’s fully retired, no chance at a comeback, right? Wade wouldn’t fully close that door.
“I’m done, but my trainer is going to keep me in shape just in case something happens,” Wade said, smiling. “I’m going to stay in shape because you never know. Never say never.”
Wade said he planned to work out with LeBron James in Los Angeles, maybe at the Lakers’ facility or before Laker games, and you know that will fire up the rumor machine.
“You’re definitely going to see me out there,” Wade said. “I’ll be there early to work out with LeBron before the game starts. I just want to stay around it and be as involved as I can.”
I would be shocked if Wade returned to an NBA court. More than just about anyone, Wade is prepared and ready for life after basketball, and he got to leave on his own terms (something rare for players).
But after hooping your whole life, closing that door completely is hard. Wade left it open just a crack.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A relative of NBA star Kawhi Leonard has confirmed his sister is one of two women accused of robbing and killing an elderly woman at a Southern California casino.
The Riverside Press-Enterprise reports the aunt of 35-year-old Kimesha Williams confirmed Saturday that Williams is the sister of the Los Angeles Clippers forward.
Authorities say Williams and an accomplice followed an 84-year-old woman into a bathroom at Pechanga Resort Casino on Aug. 31, broke her skull and stole her purse. The victim died Wednesday.
A Riverside County sheriff’s investigator is asking a judge to keep Williams held without bail, saying she may flee and “has family that are well-off and could post her bail.”
Leonard attended high school in the Riverside area. He led the Toronto Raptors to their first NBA championship during the 2018-19 season before signing with the Clippers this past summer.
Let’s set the stage: There were 30.8 seconds left in a tight game between Lithuania and France, with the French leading 76-75 but Lithuania’s Jonas Valanciunas at the free throw line, ready to take the second of his shots and possibly tie the game.
Valanciunas’ shot hit the rim and bounced around, and in FIBA once the ball hits the rim there is no more goaltending, so France’s Rudy Gobert goes up and swats the ball off the rim — but in doing so Gobert hits the rim. Pretty clearly. Under international rules, once Gobert touched the rim the shot should have counted, the game should have been tied. However, the FIBA officials missed it, no call was made, and France went on to win 78-75.
The loss meant Lithuania was out of the quarterfinals, they have been eliminated (although they have a game left) and France advances to the knockout stage.
FIBA came out the next morning and China and admitted the officials’ blew it and said those referees have been suspended.
Would Lithuania have won the game if the referees got the call right? We’ll never know. France’s Nando De Colo hit a midranger on the other end after this to give France the 78-75 lead, that play would have been different with defenses set. Also, Lithuania would not have had to go for three on the final shot. The ending would have been different, whoever won.
Fans get frustrated with NBA officials, and they certainly do not get everything right, but if you think they’re bad watch FIBA hoops for a while. You’ll come away with a new appreciation. The NBA has the best guys (and a better review system) for what is a very difficult job.