Getty Images

Vlade Divac: Kings working on extension with Buddy Hield

By Dane DelgadoSep 8, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Buddy Hield is an important part of the Sacramento Kings future, and the Young shooting superstar knows that. So do the Kings, and that’s why they are reportedly working on an extension with Hield that will take him through the next several years.

Speaking to the Sacramento Bee this week, Kings general manager Vlade Divac said that they are working hard to get a deal done with Hield. The Bahamanian guard is heading into 2019-20 on the last year of his rookie deal after being drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016.

Via Sac Bee:

“We are … every day is working and Buddy’s a big part of this team, and we’ll figure something out down the road,” Divac said. “We’re working on it and we’ll figure out something. Buddy is (a) very important piece to this franchise.”

Hield is an important part of the core moving forward for the Kings. Everyone is always trying to add shooting, and Hield provides that in spades. Last season for Sacramento, he shot 42.7 percent from 3-point range while posting the best VORP of his career.

Meanwhile, Hield is keeping busy. He has recruited several players to help donate to the recovery efforts in his native Bahamas after the devastation enacted by Hurricane Dorian.

Derrick Rose says Phil Jackson’s devotion to Triangle sunk Knicks

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 8, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Derrick Rose is on his image rehabilitation tour after a gang rape trial and six years of replacement-level play. He’s got a documentary out to this effect, and now a forthcoming book.

Rose has transparently been attempting to get back in the NBA culture’s good graces, which is unlikely given some of the details of his testimony and his inability to get back to stardom on the court.

Meanwhile, Rose’s experience with the New York Knicks for 64 games in 2016-17 is of interest given the personalities involved — Phil Jackson and Carmelo Anthony, to name a couple.

In an excerpt from his book, Rose said that it was Jackson’s devotion to the Triangle offense that helped doom the Knicks that season. In particular, Rose said that Jackson’s plan didn’t account for the personnel available to him.

Via NY Post:

As for me, I liked Phil, but, come on, man, you’re still running the triangle? He was still forcing them to run it. I’m a slasher, a driving point guard. The triangle is okay, but not for the personnel we had. Melo couldn’t play that way, didn’t want to.

Jo and I used to talk about that all the time. Phil wanted us to play a certain way and we had to listen. What can you do?

Early on in the season, Phil really didn’t force anything. But as time went on, it converted all the way to the triangle and we played through that almost the whole year.

… We were a new team with new players and a new coach, and because of Melo and the way he played, we needed to do something now, and you need some time with that offense.

This is much the same sentiment that many people had during this time in the NBA community. Jackson seemed like he was stuck in a certain era and thought that it was Tex Winter’s system that won him games as opposed to the generational Talent he was blessed with in Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Several years later, the Knicks aren’t in any better shape and Carmelo doesn’t have an NBA team. For many, it’s possible that that New York team signaled the end of their time making an impact in the NBA

Anthony Davis says he wants to become a 3-point shooter this year (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 8, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Anthony Davis is going to be doubly important for the Los Angeles Lakers now that he and LeBron James were unable to ascertain a third star for their franchise moving forward.

The Lakers have high playoff expectations in the Western Conference this season, but both LeBron and Davis will have to carry an inordinate load from here on out.

As you would expect, Davis has a plan to counteract the lopsided roster construction in the City of Angels. Speaking in a Twitter Q&A this week, Davis said that he hopes he can help his team better by becoming a more effective 3-point shooter.

Via Twitter and Lakers.com:

“This summer I improved the most on my 3-ball. I wanted to be able to stretch the floor,” Davis said. “As a big, the game is definitely going that way now. … I for sure want to get that [percentage] in the high 30s. By me doing that I’ll be able to help the Lakers as much as possible … and hopefully win a championship.”

Weather Davis actually shoot more 3-pointers this season is anyone’s guess. We hear a lot about big men trying to add the 3-point shot to their game, and even through preseason we’ll see them jack up some from beyond-the-arc.

But not every player can make the transition that Brook Lopez has, and Davis is so talented that he might not actually be stuck on the 3-point line in Los Angeles’ offense all that often.

Then again, if Davis was able to extend his range it would change the geometry of L.A.’s offense so much that teams might really struggle to defend them this year.

Davis is a career 31 percent shooter from 3-point range, and shot 33 percent from deep last year. If he can push himself to above 37 percent, that would mean a real change in how teams would plan for him and his teammates.

Video appears to show Mike Scott fighting with Eagles fans

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoSep 8, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott has had an eventful week. First, Scott was one of the original players to announce that the ninja-style headband worn by many NBA stars this year had been banned by the NBA.

That created a bit of an uproar, particularly as Nike — the manufacturer of that headband — is the apparel partner of the NBA. It was a little weird that the league decided to take money out of the hands of one of its main business allies.

But now Scott is in the news for another reason.

The 31-year-old from Chesapeake, Virginia is a fan of the Washington Redskins, and was in Philadelphia to watch the Eagles game. Scott posted photos to social media of him wearing Washington gear, and that quickly became how folks identified what appears to be a video of him fighting some Philly fans.

Via Twitter:

That’s pretty clearly Scott, given the identifiability of the pants. Another angle of the video shows more of how things started between Scott and Eagles fans. According to Deadspin, the Philadelphia police have not had any reports come in about Scott. As you can see in the photos above, Scott apparently made it inside to the stadium and was enjoying the game just fine.

The NBA will undoubtedly be looking into one of their players getting into a brouhaha with Eagles fans, and we will keep you posted on any more information we have.

NBA reportedly bans ninja-style headbands in 2019-20

AP
By Dane DelgadoSep 8, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Last season in the NBA there was a huge explosion of a new style of headband that many dubbed “the ninja”. Players like Maurice Harkless and Jimmy Butler pioneered the new look, one which was a fresh addition to the increasingly more restrictive NBA on-court look.

But now the NBA will reportedly no longer allow the ninja style headbands starting in 2019-20.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott was one of the first people to make mention of the new ban on Twitter.

Via Twitter:

Who knows why the league has decided to no longer allow these headbands. It’s even more confusing given that Nike is the manufacturer of this particular piece of sartorial flair, and the idea that the NBA would take money out of the hands of its apparel partner is sort of odd.

Perhaps they will come back with some kind of restriction on the length of the following tail? Or maybe this was the plan all along?

No doubt players will try to find some way to set themselves apart moving forward if they aren’t allowed to wear the ninja headbands next year.