Video appears to show Mike Scott fighting with Eagles fans

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott has had an eventful week. First, Scott was one of the original players to announce that the ninja-style headband worn by many NBA stars this year had been banned by the NBA.
That created a bit of an uproar, particularly as Nike — the manufacturer of that headband — is the apparel partner of the NBA. It was a little weird that the league decided to take money out of the hands of one of its main business allies.
But now Scott is in the news for another reason.
The 31-year-old from Chesapeake, Virginia is a fan of the Washington Redskins, and was in Philadelphia to watch the Eagles game. Scott posted photos to social media of him wearing Washington gear, and that quickly became how folks identified what appears to be a video of him fighting some Philly fans.
Via Twitter:
That’s pretty clearly Scott, given the identifiability of the pants. Another angle of the video shows more of how things started between Scott and Eagles fans. According to Deadspin, the Philadelphia police have not had any reports come in about Scott. As you can see in the photos above, Scott apparently made it inside to the stadium and was enjoying the game just fine.
The NBA will undoubtedly be looking into one of their players getting into a brouhaha with Eagles fans, and we will keep you posted on any more information we have.
Anthony Davis is going to be doubly important for the Los Angeles Lakers now that he and LeBron James were unable to ascertain a third star for their franchise moving forward.
The Lakers have high playoff expectations in the Western Conference this season, but both LeBron and Davis will have to carry an inordinate load from here on out.
As you would expect, Davis has a plan to counteract the lopsided roster construction in the City of Angels. Speaking in a Twitter Q&A this week, Davis said that he hopes he can help his team better by becoming a more effective 3-point shooter.
Via Twitter and Lakers.com:
“This summer I improved the most on my 3-ball. I wanted to be able to stretch the floor,” Davis said. “As a big, the game is definitely going that way now. … I for sure want to get that [percentage] in the high 30s. By me doing that I’ll be able to help the Lakers as much as possible … and hopefully win a championship.”
Weather Davis actually shoot more 3-pointers this season is anyone’s guess. We hear a lot about big men trying to add the 3-point shot to their game, and even through preseason we’ll see them jack up some from beyond-the-arc.
But not every player can make the transition that Brook Lopez has, and Davis is so talented that he might not actually be stuck on the 3-point line in Los Angeles’ offense all that often.
Then again, if Davis was able to extend his range it would change the geometry of L.A.’s offense so much that teams might really struggle to defend them this year.
Davis is a career 31 percent shooter from 3-point range, and shot 33 percent from deep last year. If he can push himself to above 37 percent, that would mean a real change in how teams would plan for him and his teammates.
Buddy Hield is an important part of the Sacramento Kings future, and the Young shooting superstar knows that. So do the Kings, and that’s why they are reportedly working on an extension with Hield that will take him through the next several years.
Speaking to the Sacramento Bee this week, Kings general manager Vlade Divac said that they are working hard to get a deal done with Hield. The Bahamanian guard is heading into 2019-20 on the last year of his rookie deal after being drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016.
Via Sac Bee:
“We are … every day is working and Buddy’s a big part of this team, and we’ll figure something out down the road,” Divac said. “We’re working on it and we’ll figure out something. Buddy is (a) very important piece to this franchise.”
Hield is an important part of the core moving forward for the Kings. Everyone is always trying to add shooting, and Hield provides that in spades. Last season for Sacramento, he shot 42.7 percent from 3-point range while posting the best VORP of his career.
Meanwhile, Hield is keeping busy. He has recruited several players to help donate to the recovery efforts in his native Bahamas after the devastation enacted by Hurricane Dorian.
Last season in the NBA there was a huge explosion of a new style of headband that many dubbed “the ninja”. Players like Maurice Harkless and Jimmy Butler pioneered the new look, one which was a fresh addition to the increasingly more restrictive NBA on-court look.
But now the NBA will reportedly no longer allow the ninja style headbands starting in 2019-20.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott was one of the first people to make mention of the new ban on Twitter.
Via Twitter:
Who knows why the league has decided to no longer allow these headbands. It’s even more confusing given that Nike is the manufacturer of this particular piece of sartorial flair, and the idea that the NBA would take money out of the hands of its apparel partner is sort of odd.
Perhaps they will come back with some kind of restriction on the length of the following tail? Or maybe this was the plan all along?
No doubt players will try to find some way to set themselves apart moving forward if they aren’t allowed to wear the ninja headbands next year.
Dwyane Wade has done the farewell tour. He walked away from the NBA at age 37 with a Hall of Fame resume, moved to Los Angeles with his wife (actress Gabrielle Union), he’s making television appearances, and his son Zaire is playing high school ball with LeBron James‘ son at a Los Angeles area prep school.
Life is good for Wade, as he told Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, his family is here but he said he’s still going to go back to Miami during the season and show the Heat some love.
So he’s fully retired, no chance at a comeback, right? Wade wouldn’t fully close that door.
“I’m done, but my trainer is going to keep me in shape just in case something happens,” Wade said, smiling. “I’m going to stay in shape because you never know. Never say never.”
Wade said he planned to work out with LeBron James in Los Angeles, maybe at the Lakers’ facility or before Laker games, and you know that will fire up the rumor machine.
“You’re definitely going to see me out there,” Wade said. “I’ll be there early to work out with LeBron before the game starts. I just want to stay around it and be as involved as I can.”
I would be shocked if Wade returned to an NBA court. More than just about anyone, Wade is prepared and ready for life after basketball, and he got to leave on his own terms (something rare for players).
But after hooping your whole life, closing that door completely is hard. Wade left it open just a crack.