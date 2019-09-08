NBA reportedly bans ninja-style headbands in 2019-20

Last season in the NBA there was a huge explosion of a new style of headband that many dubbed “the ninja”. Players like Maurice Harkless and Jimmy Butler pioneered the new look, one which was a fresh addition to the increasingly more restrictive NBA on-court look.
But now the NBA will reportedly no longer allow the ninja style headbands starting in 2019-20.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott was one of the first people to make mention of the new ban on Twitter.
Who knows why the league has decided to no longer allow these headbands. It’s even more confusing given that Nike is the manufacturer of this particular piece of sartorial flair, and the idea that the NBA would take money out of the hands of its apparel partner is sort of odd.
Perhaps they will come back with some kind of restriction on the length of the following tail? Or maybe this was the plan all along?
No doubt players will try to find some way to set themselves apart moving forward if they aren’t allowed to wear the ninja headbands next year.
Dwyane Wade is retired, happy being a dad, but about a comeback “never say never”
Dwyane Wade has done the farewell tour. He walked away from the NBA at age 37 with a Hall of Fame resume, moved to Los Angeles with his wife (actress Gabrielle Union), he’s making television appearances, and his son Zaire is playing high school ball with LeBron James‘ son at a Los Angeles area prep school.
So he’s fully retired, no chance at a comeback, right? Wade wouldn’t fully close that door.
“I’m done, but my trainer is going to keep me in shape just in case something happens,” Wade said, smiling. “I’m going to stay in shape because you never know. Never say never.”
Wade said he planned to work out with LeBron James in Los Angeles, maybe at the Lakers’ facility or before Laker games, and you know that will fire up the rumor machine.
“You’re definitely going to see me out there,” Wade said. “I’ll be there early to work out with LeBron before the game starts. I just want to stay around it and be as involved as I can.”
I would be shocked if Wade returned to an NBA court. More than just about anyone, Wade is prepared and ready for life after basketball, and he got to leave on his own terms (something rare for players).
But after hooping your whole life, closing that door completely is hard. Wade left it open just a crack.
Let’s set the stage: There were 30.8 seconds left in a tight game between Lithuania and France, with the French leading 76-75 but Lithuania’s Jonas Valanciunas at the free throw line, ready to take the second of his shots and possibly tie the game.
Valanciunas’ shot hit the rim and bounced around, and in FIBA once the ball hits the rim there is no more goaltending, so France’s Rudy Gobert goes up and swats the ball off the rim — but in doing so Gobert hits the rim. Pretty clearly. Under international rules, once Gobert touched the rim the shot should have counted, the game should have been tied. However, the FIBA officials missed it, no call was made, and France went on to win 78-75.
Would Lithuania have won the game if the referees got the call right? We’ll never know. France’s Nando De Colo hit a midranger on the other end after this to give France the 78-75 lead, that play would have been different with defenses set. Also, Lithuania would not have had to go for three on the final shot. The ending would have been different, whoever won.
Fans get frustrated with NBA officials, and they certainly do not get everything right, but if you think they’re bad watch FIBA hoops for a while. You’ll come away with a new appreciation. The NBA has the best guys (and a better review system) for what is a very difficult job.
Check out Sidney Moncrief’s Hall of Fame induction speech
That was what drove Sidney Moncrief’s induction into the Hall this weekend. laying for the Bucks and Hawks, Moncrief was a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, made an All-NBA team, is a five-time All-Star and four times made the All-Defensive Team.
Congrats to Moncrief on a well-deserved induction.