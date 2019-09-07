Team USA knocks off Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo 69-53

By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT
Sometimes one stat does tell the story:

Through three quarters, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting, despite being the focus of Team USA’s defensive attention, and with the entire defense collapsing on him every time he drove.

Greek players not named Giannis were 8-of-42 shooting through three (14-of-51, 27.5 percent for the game).

That had the USA up by 17 after three quarters. The Greek squad made a push in the fourth — while sitting Giannis for most of the quarter in one of the more bizarre coaching decisions you’ll ever see (they said it was to rest him for the next game) — it was too little, too late as the USA won comfortably, 69-53.

With the win, Team USA is now 4-0 overall and advances to the quarterfinal knockout round of the tournament (where they will face France or Australia). The USA still has a game against Brazil in the second round of group play on Monday. (Greece needs to beat the Czech Republic by at least 16 points and have the USA beat Brazil to advance.)

Greek and USA players had words after the game, and there was some tension, although nothing got physical. It stemmed from a late game play when Harrison Barnes made a steal and had a breakaway dunk but Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Giannis’ brother) tried to make a chase-down block. He missed, and instead Antetokounmpo hit Barnes in the head and fouled him hard, causing Barnes to fly through the camera crews and to the ground several feet off the court. It’s a foul that would have been a clear flagrant — likely flagrant 2 with an ejection — in an NBA game but was just an ordinary foul for FIBA (even after a video review). After the game, Jaylen Brown and Myles Turner seemed to express their displeasure, particularly to Giannis. Marcus Smart was in the middle of it all, too.

That should not overshadow what was one of the better wins for Team USA in this tournament, one where the USA can build some momentum.

Coach Gregg Popovich went with more small ball in this one, with Myles Turner getting 14 minutes at center, but Miles Plumlee only had five, and Brook Lopez did not see the court. For more than half the game the USA went without a traditional center and it worked for them. It gives us an idea of what we are likely to see when games start to get tight in the knockout rounds, Popovich is going to lean on his athletic backcourt and wings and try to get by with less at the five.

This was not a stellar offensive night for the Americans, who shot 36 percent overall and were 7-of-30 (23 percent) from three. The Greek defense did a good job collapsing on drivers and getting back to the paint in transition, and the USA did not make them pay with threes.

However, Gregg Popovich has wanted defense to be the USA’s calling card and on Saturday it was, holding the Greeks to 32 percent shooting and never letting Antetokounmpo really take over the game in a way he is capable.

Kemba Walker had 15 points to lead Team USA, Donovan Mitchell added 10, and they were the only two players in double figures for the red, white, and blue. That doesn’t mean other guys didn’t contribute — Harrison Barnes had 9 points and 7 boards, Jaylen Brown had 8 points and 9 rebounds, and Myles Turner had 8 points and 7 rebounds plus got some defensive time on the Greek Freak.

Marcus Smart was critical also as he played fantastic ball-denial defense on Antetokounmpo.

Jayson Tatum did not play in this game. His sprained ankle will be re-evaluated before the Brazil game, but with nothing on the line it would be a shock to see him play.

Expect a lot of Team USA guys to see the court and minutes to be kept down against Brazil as the USA rests up key players for the quarterfinals. They have earned the right to look ahead.

Deandre Ayton, Buddy Hield making donations, raising awareness for Bahamas after Dorian

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2019, 9:58 AM EDT
Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas.

The death toll on the island nation has climbed to 43 but is expected to go “significantly” higher — an estimated 6.600 people are on the missing list — and there are an estimated 70,000 people homeless on the island now. For people with relatives on the island, getting news about whether they are safe is incredibly difficult.

That includes Phoenix center Deandre Ayton, who also has stepped up with a financial donation toward relief efforts.

Thank you to everyone for reaching out with their prayers and concern. It's been a rough few days checking in on family and friends back home and thankfully everyone is ok. The damage back home is devastating and my heart goes out to my fellow Bahamians as we deal with the effects of Hurricane Dorian. My family and I have been working to determine how best to support now and going forward. We’ll be pledging $100K toward various relief efforts while we continue to work through long term support with the NBA Family and my partners. We are also asking Suns fans and those in the Phoenix area to please join us Tuesday, September 10th  where we'll be working with the Suns to collect much needed supplies and donations. More details to come on time and location ASAP. Please give as much or as little as you can. Items to be collected: Toiletries, diapers, baby wipes, first aid kits, cleaning supplies, canned goods, box fans, leather work gloves, hand sanitizer, non-perishable food, water, generators (no clothes) and monetary donations. More info to come for those who can’t come out locally but wish to support. Thank you and blessing 🇧🇸🙏

Ayton is one of two NBA players from the Bahamas. He is donating $100,000, while Sacramento’s Buddy Hield has teamed with the Sacramento Kings Foundation, the Ranadivé Foundation, and Jacobs Family to donate $105,000.

“My heart aches for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, especially those in my home country of the Bahamas,” Hield said announcing the donation. “My goal is to raise funding to aid in the relief efforts for the communities that have been hit by this devastating hurricane and to help the people of the Bahamas rebuild.”

Hield also started a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $1 million to further help Bahamians in need.

As we have seen when hurricanes hit hard in the Dominican Republic and Peurto Rico, it’s going to take years of effort and a lot of money to rebuild. Ayton and Hield will have years of work ahead of them to not let the recovery of their native land slide out of all of our attention and be forgotten.

 

 

Do team executives think there’s a place for Carmelo Anthony in the NBA? Yes, but…

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The fact we are a few weeks from NBA training camps opening and Carmelo Anthony doesn’t have a contract is stunning. The point of sport is to put the leather ball through the metal hoop, and Anthony can still do that quite well.

Yet here we are. David Aldridge of The Athletic asked a dozen coaches and team executives if Anthony has a place in the NBA and basically got a lot of “Yes, but…” answers.

Current NBA head coach: “Yes, with the right team. A vet team. Also, a team that is not looking at analytics. He is still a talent.”

There was a lot of praise but most of it tempered of concerns in the responses. How things ended his last two stops — on the bench for key parts of the Thunder’s playoff run, then out after just 10 games with the Rockets — plays into that. There’s a lot of questions about fit, both him on specific rosters and him accepting a role. His “team” is pushing back hard on the idea he’s not a good teammate and would not accept a role.

Still, the trepidation about that is out there.

Eastern Conference executive: “It’s all about if he will accept a role. (He can be an) off the bench scorer and locker room positive influence. He  could make $5-7 million.”

Western Conference assistant coach: “I think he COULD. The issue might be his willingness to accept a certain type of role. It’s tough to take away minutes from a young ‘up and comer’ for ‘Melo right now, and risk limiting that young player’s growth curve because of it. I think that might be the thought across the board (even for contending teams). Someone might look to add him for a deep playoff run later though. I LOVE ‘Melo too, FYI!”

When I’ve talked to people around the league about ‘Melo, I got a lot of “he absolutely could still play in the league, he’s just not a fit with us” responses.

Nobody — not myself, not people I have talked to — question Anthony as a player. At age 35, the man can still get buckets. He’s evolved into a fairly heavy isolation player because he’s a difficult matchup and he was one of the best tough shot makers in the league. However, as age has eroded his skills, his efficiency has dropped and teams want him in a smaller role.

Anthony is going to get another chance. Eventually. Some teams need bench scoring (or will after an injury), and Anthony should be able to provide that. Whether we will see him suit again with a contending team or not, some team will make an offer.

Then we will see if Anthony is lives up to his word of accepting a role. 

Watch Vlade Divac be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

By Kurt HelinSep 6, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Vlade Divac. Hall of Famer.

While that was formally announced back in April, the big day came on Friday when he was inducted into the Hall and made his acceptance speech on Friday night. He was presented by Jerry West.

Divac was elected as an international player and for his global influence on the game. He had a 16-year NBA career and made one All-Star team, but is best remembered for his time as a Laker (traded to Charlotte in the deal for the draft rights to Kobe Bryant), playing with the peak Sacramento Kings, and for flopping. Plus the occasional cigarette.

Congrats to one of the good guys around the league.

Doc Rivers says Paul George trade to Clippers was on again/off again several times until it happened

By Kurt HelinSep 6, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT
2 Comments

In a wild summer of big moves — Anthony Davis to the Lakers, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to the Nets, and the list goes on and on and on — it was Paul George being traded to the Clippers that left the NBA stunned. A few people may have heard whispers that George and Russell Westbrook had a wandering eye, but nobody was talking about it seriously.

Nobody saw the Clippers swinging the trade to get George — which Kawhi Leonard told them they needed to do to get him, too — coming.

It was such a wild trade that was off and on several times over the course of the day it went down, something Clippers’ coach Doc Rivers explained on the Rich Eisen Show. Listen to the whole clip (above), but here is the money part:

“We knew we were close. I can tell you on the day that it all went down, at 10 that morning, we thought the deal was over, that it wasn’t going to happen. Because Oklahoma and us, we just couldn’t get a deal done. At two, we thought it was back on. At five, Lawrence [Frank, Clippers president] said ‘Hey, it’s over. We can all just go to dinner.’

“And so I was on my way to dinner, I was literally walking into Nobu in Malibu and I get a text, ‘Grab your phone, it’s back on.’ Within an hour, the deal was done.”

Rivers also confirms that Leonard’s people told the Clippers they needed “to add to the roster” without giving up too much. Whether they gave up too much long term is up for debate (and how well the Clippers play the next couple of seasons, if they can make the Finals or win a title, will color that discussion). They gave up a good young player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plus a boatload of draft picks.

They had to if they wanted to make the bold play of a contender.

And those kinds of moves tend to be chaotic. 