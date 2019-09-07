Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images

Nick Nurse frustrated, wants top Canadian players to commit to Team Canada

By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
There are a lot of talented NBA players who hail from Canada: Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Andrew Wiggins, Trey Lyles, R.J. Barrett, and Tristan Thompson, among others.

Something else those players have in common? They are not with Team Canada this summer for the FIBA World Cup.

Canada, under coach Nick Nurse, did not advance out of group play and moved over to the classification bracket (read: Consolation bracket) for a couple of games. Canada set a World Cup record with 24 made threes in their blowout win over Jordan on Saturday.

Nurse is frustrated that many of Canada’s best are not at the World Cup, saying that to truly be a force on the world stage the team needs more continuity, as Nurse explained to Sportsnet.

“I think the biggest thing is I think we need an introduction, some of the guys need an introduction to the national team, right?” Nurse said. “I think the guys who are here right now have all played a little bit, continue to grow as they stay together. But some of the guys, I guess they need to find out why or why not they’re going to play or commit to playing. If they’re gonna play, it needs to be a five or six-year stretch.

“Because I think you could do something special with a group of guys who stick together for five or six years…

“I see it as a really interesting unique time in Canada Basketball,” Nurse said. “The talent’s really pouring out, the young talent continues to pour out, the Raptors had a pretty good season, the fan base, the people are interested all over the country in basketball, I think it’s an important time for a group of six, eight, 10 guys to stick together for five or six years.”

First off, the Raptors had a “pretty good” season? Lighten up man, you just won an NBA title. You’re allowed to revel in that for a long time.

Obviously, it’s not just Canada facing this problem. The United States had many of its top stars not play — Anthony Davis, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, to name a few — and developing chemistry on the fly has been an issue for coach Gregg Popovich and Team USA as well. Pop just had a deeper talent pool to draw from than Nurse. The combination of the long NBA season and players wanting to recover, plus FIBA moving the World Cup the year before the Olympics (so players would have to commit consecutive summers to the team) are among the reasons behind the decisions.

Players who grow up in a European system tend to play together with the same guys for years, so even as they go to different teams as professionals the bonds and chemistry — knowing how to play together — never go away. It’s a huge advantage in international play and you can see it in teams such as Serbia, or even in Australia (not a European team, but same idea) when they upset the USA.

It’s always going to be a challenge for Canada (and the USA), but a little more continuity would help.

SuperSonics legend Jack Sikma urges NBA return to Seattle during Hall of Fame induction

By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Jack Sikma was the heart of the Seattle Supersonics, helping lead that team to an NBA title in 1979. His play as a seven-time All-Star (and the only center in NBA history to lead the league in single-season free throw percentage at .922 in 1988) has taken him all the way to Springfield and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Sikma used that platform this weekend in part to plead for a return of the NBA to Seattle.

“To all the diehard Sonic fans who proudly sport the green and gold… there’s a hole in Seattle that needs to be filled. Speaking for all Sonics fans, it’s our great hope that the NBA will soon find a pathway to bring a franchise back to Seattle. It’s time.”

It was a huge applause line.

The Sonics were sold by Howard Shultz (the man who gave us Starbucks) to Clay Bennett and a team of investors from Oklahoma, who leveraged an arena conflict with the city of Seattle to move the team to Oklahoma City in the fall of 2008. While there has been talk the past decade of franchises moving to Seattle — the Kings came closest before the team was sold to Vivek Ranadive, who built a new arena and kept everything in Sacramento — nothing has come of it. While the people of Seattle (and other cities) have called for NBA expansion, the league’s owners have shown no interest in that (and I was told by sources in the past year it was not on the table for the league right now).

That said, if there is a team sold and on the move in the coming years, there is a feeling around the league that Seattle and its backers should get first crack at it. Currently, that is not on the table.

Congratulations to Skima for deservedly making the Hall of Fame, and using the platform he was given so well.

Bulls to buyout, waive Antonio Blakeney to get roster down to 15

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
The math was pretty straightforward from a math perspective: Chicago had 16 guaranteed contracts lined up but can only have 15 players on the roster once the season starts. Someone had to go.

Antonio Blakeney, at a guard spot the Bulls feel they have depth and with a minimum contract, was always the likely guy not to have a chair when the music stopped. The Bulls decided to make a move early to give Blakeney time to find a new home. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

What that means is Shaquille Harrison is on the roster.

Blakeney went undrafted out of LSU but got a spot on the Bulls 2017 Summer League team and played his way into a two-way contract. After that, the Bulls gave him a two-year contract at the minimum and he played in 57 games last season for Chicago, but did not look to be part of the future.

There’s a good chance another team looking for guard depth, or facing an injury early in training camp or the season, will give Blakeney a look.

Kevin Durant “excited” about Kyrie Irving, mix of Nets players (and maybe hints at early return)

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
The very vocal Kevin Durant has kept a relatively low profile since going down with a torn Achilles during the NBA Finals, other than social media posts of his rehab, an interview where he said not to blame the Warriors for everything and that he was always eyeing the Nets. Plus he showed up at a Dodger game.

What he had not done a lot of was talk Nets, but he did in a talk with Chris Henderson on YouTube. Here are a couple of highlights of what KD said:

“I’m excited about this group. Obviously, with me not starting off the season and obviously being injured, you’re going to see a lot of guys step up and do some things and go to another level as a player.”

“Caris [LeVert], Joe Harris, Taurean Prince. Even the older guys like Garrett Temple, Kyrie [Irving], DeAndre [Jordan]. I feel like everybody in this environment is going to step up, especially due to circumstances with me not being available. I think everybody’s going to step up and take it to the next level, we got great coaching, great front office, great fanbase that’s excited for something new. This is a fresh start for everybody I feel.”

Let’s get the eye-catching comment out of the way first: Durant saying he is “not starting off the season,” on the court — which would imply he could be back for the end of it.

Considering the timeline for Achilles returns now (10-11 months), a return for the playoffs next season is not off the table. Although in his case maybe it should be. After his Finals experience last year, is Durant going to push hard after an injury to get back on the court for postseason minutes? The Nets certainly are not going to encourage him to race back, but Durant is a competitor and it’s against his nature to sit out an entire season. He will push and want to be back. Where the Nets are in the hierarchy of the East late next season may play into this decision, but it shouldn’t. For Durant, for basketball fans, it’s best if we don’t see him on an NBA court until Oct. 2020, when he is fully healthy, built up muscle in his legs through recovery, and is back close to being his old self.

As for his Nets comments, it’s no accident he put Caris LeVert first — Brooklyn needs him to step up and be their No. 3 if this team is going to seriously contend in a couple of years. Durant and Irving liked Brooklyn in part because of their supporting cast, which is good and deep, but LeVert is the one most capable of being a third offensive option and they need him to be (or the Nets need to go out and get one).

How Kyrie Irving the leader meshes with this young roster, how Kenny Atkinson divides minutes between DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen (notice KD didn’t mention Allen), and how all these pieces fit together when the Nets are not under the radar is going to be interesting to watch this season. The Nets may be a year away from contending, once Durant is back healthy, but they have a lot of foundation building to do this season to set that up.

Team USA knocks off Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo 69-53

By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT
Sometimes one stat does tell the story:

Through three quarters, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting, despite being the focus of Team USA’s defensive attention, and with the entire defense collapsing on him every time he drove.

Greek players not named Giannis were 8-of-42 shooting through three (14-of-51, 27.5 percent for the game).

That had the USA up by 17 after three quarters. The Greek squad made a push in the fourth — while sitting Giannis for most of the quarter in one of the more bizarre coaching decisions you’ll ever see (they said it was to rest him for the next game) — it was too little, too late as the USA won comfortably, 69-53.

With the win, Team USA is now 4-0 overall, lead Group K and is on the verge of advancing to the quarterfinal knockout round of the tournament (where they will face France or Australia). The USA still has a game against Brazil in the second round of group play on Monday that they need to win to guarantee advancement, although even if they lose they likely advance (the scenarios where they do not are long shots).

Greek and USA players had words after the game, and there was some tension, although nothing got physical. It stemmed from a late game play when Harrison Barnes made a steal and had a breakaway dunk but Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Giannis’ brother) tried to make a chase-down block. He missed, and instead Antetokounmpo hit Barnes in the head and fouled him hard, causing Barnes to fly through the camera crews and to the ground several feet off the court. It’s a foul that would have been a clear flagrant — likely flagrant 2 with an ejection — in an NBA game but was just an ordinary foul for FIBA (even after a video review). After the game, Jaylen Brown and Myles Turner seemed to express their displeasure, particularly to Giannis. Marcus Smart was in the middle of it all, too.

That should not overshadow what was one of the better wins for Team USA in this tournament, one where the USA can build some momentum.

Coach Gregg Popovich went with more small ball in this one, with Myles Turner getting 14 minutes at center, but Miles Plumlee only had five, and Brook Lopez did not see the court. For more than half the game the USA went without a traditional center and it worked for them, in part because of Marcus Smart’s defense. It gives us an idea of what we are likely to see when games start to get tight in the knockout rounds, Popovich is going to lean on his athletic backcourt and wings and try to get by with less at the five.

This was not a stellar offensive night for the Americans, who shot 36 percent overall and were 7-of-30 (23 percent) from three. Especially when Kemba Walker sits, the USA struggles to generate consistent offense, although by the second half their ball movement had improved. The Greek defense did a good job collapsing on drivers and getting back to the paint in transition, and the USA did not make them pay with threes.

However, Gregg Popovich has wanted defense to be the USA’s calling card and on Saturday it was, holding the Greeks to 32 percent shooting and never letting Antetokounmpo really take over the game in a way he is capable. Greece was isolating Antetokounmpo on offense at points, trying to get him the ball in the post on others (Smart was among those shutting him down that way), but they don’t use him nearly as wisely as Mike Budenholzer’s Bucks (nor do they have the same shooting around him).

Kemba Walker had 15 points to lead Team USA, Donovan Mitchell added 10, and they were the only two players in double figures for the red, white, and blue. That doesn’t mean other guys didn’t contribute — Harrison Barnes had 9 points and 7 boards, Jaylen Brown had 8 points and 9 rebounds, and Myles Turner had 8 points and 7 rebounds plus got some defensive time on the Greek Freak.

Jayson Tatum did not play in this game. His sprained ankle will be re-evaluated before the Brazil game, but with advancement likely it would be a shock to see him play.