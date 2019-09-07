Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Kevin Durant “excited” about Kyrie Irving, mix of Nets players (and maybe hints at early return)

By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The very vocal Kevin Durant has kept a relatively low profile since going down with a torn Achilles during the NBA Finals, other than social media posts of his rehab, an interview where he said not to blame the Warriors for everything and that he was always eyeing the Nets. Plus he showed up at a Dodger game.

What he had not done a lot of was talk Nets, but he did in a talk with Chris Henderson on YouTube. Here are a couple of highlights of what KD said:

“I’m excited about this group. Obviously, with me not starting off the season and obviously being injured, you’re going to see a lot of guys step up and do some things and go to another level as a player.”

“Caris [LeVert], Joe Harris, Taurean Prince. Even the older guys like Garrett Temple, Kyrie [Irving], DeAndre [Jordan]. I feel like everybody in this environment is going to step up, especially due to circumstances with me not being available. I think everybody’s going to step up and take it to the next level, we got great coaching, great front office, great fanbase that’s excited for something new. This is a fresh start for everybody I feel.”

Let’s get the eye-catching comment out of the way first: Durant saying he is “not starting off the season,” on the court — which would imply he could be back for the end of it.

Considering the timeline for Achilles returns now (10-11 months), a return for the playoffs next season is not off the table. Although in his case maybe it should be. After his Finals experience last year, is Durant going to push hard after an injury to get back on the court for postseason minutes? The Nets certainly are not going to encourage him to race back, but Durant is a competitor and it’s against his nature to sit out an entire season. He will push and want to be back. Where the Nets are in the hierarchy of the East late next season may play into this decision, but it shouldn’t. For Durant, for basketball fans, it’s best if we don’t see him on an NBA court until Oct. 2020, when he is fully healthy, built up muscle in his legs through recovery, and is back close to being his old self.

As for his Nets comments, it’s no accident he put Caris LeVert first — Brooklyn needs him to step up and be their No. 3 if this team is going to seriously contend in a couple of years. Durant and Irving liked Brooklyn in part because of their supporting cast, which is good and deep, but LeVert is the one most capable of being a third offensive option and they need him to be (or the Nets need to go out and get one).

How Kyrie Irving the leader meshes with this young roster, how Kenny Atkinson divides minutes between DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen (notice KD didn’t mention Allen), and how all these pieces fit together when the Nets are not under the radar is going to be interesting to watch this season. The Nets may be a year away from contending, once Durant is back healthy, but they have a lot of foundation building to do this season to set that up.

Team USA knocks off Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo 69-53

By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Sometimes one stat does tell the story:

Through three quarters, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting, despite being the focus of Team USA’s defensive attention, and with the entire defense collapsing on him every time he drove.

Greek players not named Giannis were 8-of-42 shooting through three (14-of-51, 27.5 percent for the game).

That had the USA up by 17 after three quarters. The Greek squad made a push in the fourth — while sitting Giannis for most of the quarter in one of the more bizarre coaching decisions you’ll ever see (they said it was to rest him for the next game) — it was too little, too late as the USA won comfortably, 69-53.

With the win, Team USA is now 4-0 overall, lead Group K and is on the verge of advancing to the quarterfinal knockout round of the tournament (where they will face France or Australia). The USA still has a game against Brazil in the second round of group play on Monday that they need to win to guarantee advancement, although even if they lose they likely advance (the scenarios where they do not are long shots).

Greek and USA players had words after the game, and there was some tension, although nothing got physical. It stemmed from a late game play when Harrison Barnes made a steal and had a breakaway dunk but Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Giannis’ brother) tried to make a chase-down block. He missed, and instead Antetokounmpo hit Barnes in the head and fouled him hard, causing Barnes to fly through the camera crews and to the ground several feet off the court. It’s a foul that would have been a clear flagrant — likely flagrant 2 with an ejection — in an NBA game but was just an ordinary foul for FIBA (even after a video review). After the game, Jaylen Brown and Myles Turner seemed to express their displeasure, particularly to Giannis. Marcus Smart was in the middle of it all, too.

That should not overshadow what was one of the better wins for Team USA in this tournament, one where the USA can build some momentum.

Coach Gregg Popovich went with more small ball in this one, with Myles Turner getting 14 minutes at center, but Miles Plumlee only had five, and Brook Lopez did not see the court. For more than half the game the USA went without a traditional center and it worked for them, in part because of Marcus Smart’s defense. It gives us an idea of what we are likely to see when games start to get tight in the knockout rounds, Popovich is going to lean on his athletic backcourt and wings and try to get by with less at the five.

This was not a stellar offensive night for the Americans, who shot 36 percent overall and were 7-of-30 (23 percent) from three. Especially when Kemba Walker sits, the USA struggles to generate consistent offense, although by the second half their ball movement had improved. The Greek defense did a good job collapsing on drivers and getting back to the paint in transition, and the USA did not make them pay with threes.

However, Gregg Popovich has wanted defense to be the USA’s calling card and on Saturday it was, holding the Greeks to 32 percent shooting and never letting Antetokounmpo really take over the game in a way he is capable. Greece was isolating Antetokounmpo on offense at points, trying to get him the ball in the post on others (Smart was among those shutting him down that way), but they don’t use him nearly as wisely as Mike Budenholzer’s Bucks (nor do they have the same shooting around him).

Kemba Walker had 15 points to lead Team USA, Donovan Mitchell added 10, and they were the only two players in double figures for the red, white, and blue. That doesn’t mean other guys didn’t contribute — Harrison Barnes had 9 points and 7 boards, Jaylen Brown had 8 points and 9 rebounds, and Myles Turner had 8 points and 7 rebounds plus got some defensive time on the Greek Freak.

Jayson Tatum did not play in this game. His sprained ankle will be re-evaluated before the Brazil game, but with advancement likely it would be a shock to see him play.

Deandre Ayton, Buddy Hield making donations, raising awareness for Bahamas after Dorian

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2019, 9:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas.

The death toll on the island nation has climbed to 43 but is expected to go “significantly” higher — an estimated 6.600 people are on the missing list — and there are an estimated 70,000 people homeless on the island now. For people with relatives on the island, getting news about whether they are safe is incredibly difficult.

That includes Phoenix center Deandre Ayton, who also has stepped up with a financial donation toward relief efforts.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to everyone for reaching out with their prayers and concern. It's been a rough few days checking in on family and friends back home and thankfully everyone is ok. The damage back home is devastating and my heart goes out to my fellow Bahamians as we deal with the effects of Hurricane Dorian. My family and I have been working to determine how best to support now and going forward. We’ll be pledging $100K toward various relief efforts while we continue to work through long term support with the NBA Family and my partners. We are also asking Suns fans and those in the Phoenix area to please join us Tuesday, September 10th  where we'll be working with the Suns to collect much needed supplies and donations. More details to come on time and location ASAP. Please give as much or as little as you can. Items to be collected: Toiletries, diapers, baby wipes, first aid kits, cleaning supplies, canned goods, box fans, leather work gloves, hand sanitizer, non-perishable food, water, generators (no clothes) and monetary donations. More info to come for those who can’t come out locally but wish to support. Thank you and blessing 🇧🇸🙏

A post shared by Deandre Ayton (@deandreayton) on

Ayton is one of two NBA players from the Bahamas. He is donating $100,000, while Sacramento’s Buddy Hield has teamed with the Sacramento Kings Foundation, the Ranadivé Foundation, and Jacobs Family to donate $105,000.

“My heart aches for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, especially those in my home country of the Bahamas,” Hield said announcing the donation. “My goal is to raise funding to aid in the relief efforts for the communities that have been hit by this devastating hurricane and to help the people of the Bahamas rebuild.”

Hield also started a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $1 million to further help Bahamians in need.

As we have seen when hurricanes hit hard in the Dominican Republic and Peurto Rico, it’s going to take years of effort and a lot of money to rebuild. Ayton and Hield will have years of work ahead of them to not let the recovery of their native land slide out of all of our attention and be forgotten.

 

 

Do team executives think there’s a place for Carmelo Anthony in the NBA? Yes, but…

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

The fact we are a few weeks from NBA training camps opening and Carmelo Anthony doesn’t have a contract is stunning. The point of sport is to put the leather ball through the metal hoop, and Anthony can still do that quite well.

Yet here we are. David Aldridge of The Athletic asked a dozen coaches and team executives if Anthony has a place in the NBA and basically got a lot of “Yes, but…” answers.

Current NBA head coach: “Yes, with the right team. A vet team. Also, a team that is not looking at analytics. He is still a talent.”

There was a lot of praise but most of it tempered of concerns in the responses. How things ended his last two stops — on the bench for key parts of the Thunder’s playoff run, then out after just 10 games with the Rockets — plays into that. There’s a lot of questions about fit, both him on specific rosters and him accepting a role. His “team” is pushing back hard on the idea he’s not a good teammate and would not accept a role.

Still, the trepidation about that is out there.

Eastern Conference executive: “It’s all about if he will accept a role. (He can be an) off the bench scorer and locker room positive influence. He  could make $5-7 million.”

Western Conference assistant coach: “I think he COULD. The issue might be his willingness to accept a certain type of role. It’s tough to take away minutes from a young ‘up and comer’ for ‘Melo right now, and risk limiting that young player’s growth curve because of it. I think that might be the thought across the board (even for contending teams). Someone might look to add him for a deep playoff run later though. I LOVE ‘Melo too, FYI!”

When I’ve talked to people around the league about ‘Melo, I got a lot of “he absolutely could still play in the league, he’s just not a fit with us” responses.

Nobody — not myself, not people I have talked to — question Anthony as a player. At age 35, the man can still get buckets. He’s evolved into a fairly heavy isolation player because he’s a difficult matchup and he was one of the best tough shot makers in the league. However, as age has eroded his skills, his efficiency has dropped and teams want him in a smaller role.

Anthony is going to get another chance. Eventually. Some teams need bench scoring (or will after an injury), and Anthony should be able to provide that. Whether we will see him suit again with a contending team or not, some team will make an offer.

Then we will see if Anthony is lives up to his word of accepting a role. 

Watch Vlade Divac be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

By Kurt HelinSep 6, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Vlade Divac. Hall of Famer.

While that was formally announced back in April, the big day came on Friday when he was inducted into the Hall and made his acceptance speech on Friday night. He was presented by Jerry West.

Divac was elected as an international player and for his global influence on the game. He had a 16-year NBA career and made one All-Star team, but is best remembered for his time as a Laker (traded to Charlotte in the deal for the draft rights to Kobe Bryant), playing with the peak Sacramento Kings, and for flopping. Plus the occasional cigarette.

Congrats to one of the good guys around the league.