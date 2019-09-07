Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Do team executives think there’s a place for Carmelo Anthony in the NBA? Yes, but…

By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
The fact we are a few weeks from NBA training camps opening and Carmelo Anthony doesn’t have a contract is stunning. The point of sport is to put the leather ball through the metal hoop, and Anthony can still do that quite well.

Yet here we are. David Aldridge of The Athletic asked a dozen coaches and team executives if Anthony has a place in the NBA and basically got a lot of “Yes, but…” answers.

Current NBA head coach: “Yes, with the right team. A vet team. Also, a team that is not looking at analytics. He is still a talent.”

There was a lot of praise but most of it tempered of concerns in the responses. How things ended his last two stops — on the bench for key parts of the Thunder’s playoff run, then out after just 10 games with the Rockets — plays into that. There’s a lot of questions about fit, both him on specific rosters and him accepting a role. His “team” is pushing back hard on the idea he’s not a good teammate and would not accept a role.

Still, the trepidation about that is out there.

Eastern Conference executive: “It’s all about if he will accept a role. (He can be an) off the bench scorer and locker room positive influence. He  could make $5-7 million.”

Western Conference assistant coach: “I think he COULD. The issue might be his willingness to accept a certain type of role. It’s tough to take away minutes from a young ‘up and comer’ for ‘Melo right now, and risk limiting that young player’s growth curve because of it. I think that might be the thought across the board (even for contending teams). Someone might look to add him for a deep playoff run later though. I LOVE ‘Melo too, FYI!”

When I’ve talked to people around the league about ‘Melo, I got a lot of “he absolutely could still play in the league, he’s just not a fit with us” responses.

Nobody — not myself, not people I have talked to — question Anthony as a player. At age 35, the man can still get buckets. He’s evolved into a fairly heavy isolation player because he’s a difficult matchup and he was one of the best tough shot makers in the league. However, as age has eroded his skills, his efficiency has dropped and teams want him in a smaller role.

Anthony is going to get another chance. Eventually. Some teams need bench scoring (or will after an injury), and Anthony should be able to provide that. Whether we will see him suit again with a contending team or not, some team will make an offer.

Then we will see if Anthony is lives up to his word of accepting a role. 

Watch Vlade Divac be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

By Kurt HelinSep 6, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Vlade Divac. Hall of Famer.

While that was formally announced back in April, the big day came on Friday when he was inducted into the Hall and made his acceptance speech on Friday night. He was presented by Jerry West.

Divac was elected as an international player and for his global influence on the game. He had a 16-year NBA career and made one All-Star team, but is best remembered for his time as a Laker (traded to Charlotte in the deal for the draft rights to Kobe Bryant), playing with the peak Sacramento Kings, and for flopping. Plus the occasional cigarette.

Congrats to one of the good guys around the league.

Doc Rivers says Paul George trade to Clippers was on again/off again several times until it happened

By Kurt HelinSep 6, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT
In a wild summer of big moves — Anthony Davis to the Lakers, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to the Nets, and the list goes on and on and on — it was Paul George being traded to the Clippers that left the NBA stunned. A few people may have heard whispers that George and Russell Westbrook had a wandering eye, but nobody was talking about it seriously.

Nobody saw the Clippers swinging the trade to get George — which Kawhi Leonard told them they needed to do to get him, too — coming.

It was such a wild trade that was off and on several times over the course of the day it went down, something Clippers’ coach Doc Rivers explained on the Rich Eisen Show. Listen to the whole clip (above), but here is the money part:

“We knew we were close. I can tell you on the day that it all went down, at 10 that morning, we thought the deal was over, that it wasn’t going to happen. Because Oklahoma and us, we just couldn’t get a deal done. At two, we thought it was back on. At five, Lawrence [Frank, Clippers president] said ‘Hey, it’s over. We can all just go to dinner.’

“And so I was on my way to dinner, I was literally walking into Nobu in Malibu and I get a text, ‘Grab your phone, it’s back on.’ Within an hour, the deal was done.”

Rivers also confirms that Leonard’s people told the Clippers they needed “to add to the roster” without giving up too much. Whether they gave up too much long term is up for debate (and how well the Clippers play the next couple of seasons, if they can make the Finals or win a title, will color that discussion). They gave up a good young player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander plus a boatload of draft picks.

They had to if they wanted to make the bold play of a contender.

And those kinds of moves tend to be chaotic. 

Brook Lopez on Team USA facing Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘He’ll try to tear our heads off’

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 6, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
SHENZHEN, China (AP) The U.S. men’s basketball team figured that it would eventually cross paths with Giannis Antetokounmpo at this World Cup.

And the Americans were right.

For the first time, a reigning NBA MVP will play against the U.S. on a major international stage. Antetokounmpo and Greece (2-1) will be the opponent when the U.S. (3-0) opens second-round play on Saturday night, in what’s essentially a must-win game for the Greeks in their quest to reach next week’s quarterfinals.

“Oh, he’s going to come out to kill us. There’s no question,” said U.S. center Brook Lopez, Antetokounmpo’s teammate with the Milwaukee Bucks. “He’ll try to tear our heads off. I wouldn’t expect anything otherwise.”

Greece has already survived one must-win game in this World Cup, beating New Zealand 103-97 on Thursday night to clinch the 16th and final available spot in the second round. Had they lost, the Greeks were going to the classification round and relegated to no better than a 17th-place finish in the 32 team tournament.

Instead, they get the U.S. in a game that’s sure to command major attention.

“For us, we go as far as Giannis goes,” Greece’s Nick Calathes said. “Not just offensively because offensively he can score, he can pass. But defensively, he’s a big impact for us. We’ll be ready to go. We’re not afraid of anybody. Obviously, USA is the best team in the tournament right now so we’ll be prepared and have the right mindset coming in.”

All second-round teams play two games before the quarterfinal field is set. The U.S. will play Brazil in the second-round finale Monday, while Greece will play the Czech Republic.

There is no mystery about what this event means to Antetokounmpo.

“To represent my country, it’s an unbelievable feeling,” Antetokounmpo said. “You really cannot explain it. But one thing I’ll say is when you play for the national team, you don’t only play for yourself. You represent every single Greek person.”

He said in the weeks leading up to the tournament that he would trade the MVP award for the World Cup crown.

If only it were that easy. Greece will face a U.S. team that is coming off a 53-point romp against Japan to finish first-round play.

“Our opinion has been all along that all these players from overseas that play in the NBA are obviously good players or they wouldn’t be there, and Giannis is pretty special as far as good players are concerned,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said. “But when they play for their countries, we like to say that they become superheroes.”

Greece will probably need Antetokounmpo to find his superhero cape if this upset is going to happen.

He’s averaged 15.7 points so far in three games in China, shooting 50 percent from the floor and only 17 percent from 3-point range. The Greeks have been careful with his minutes and his best game of the World Cup, by far, was Thursday when he logged 30 minutes and scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out six assists.

Greece coach Thanasis Skourtopoulos likely won’t be cautious with his star’s minutes Saturday.

“Giannis is the superstar of the team and everybody knows what he can do,” Skourtopoulos said.

The Americans struggled at times in their opener against the Czech Republic, nearly lost to Turkey in their second game and arrived in China last week a few days removed from a loss in Australia. All that has led to plenty of questions about their vulnerability.

Skourtopoulos isn’t buying that notion.

“The USA team, of course, even with a lot of stars missed, the roster is great,” Skourtopoulos said. “The coaching staff is more than great. It’s a very good team and we’ll have to be 100 percent ready if we want to go against them and take the victory against this great team.”

There’s a very distinct familiarity for Lopez and U.S. wing Khris Middleton, since they see Antetokounmpo in Bucks practice every day during the NBA season. And three members of the Boston Celtics who are on the U.S. roster – Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart – faced Antetokounmpo in the second round of last season’s playoffs, the Bucks winning in five games.

Brown is eager for Saturday.

“Looking forward to it,” Brown said.

Middleton said he hasn’t done any chatting with Antetokounmpo since the World Cup started. And he cautioned that focusing too much on Antetokounmpo could be problematic for the Americans.

“He is the MVP, but at the same time they do have other great players on that team,” Middleton said. “They have Calathes, they have a couple bigs, couple shooters. So it’s not just all about Giannis. He’s a smart player who knows how to use his teammates. We can’t just focus on him.”

Damian Lillard: Players bypass super-max contracts due to media pressure

Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 6, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

Damian Lillard has explained why he signed a super-max extension with the Trail Blazers.

But why have so many other players – Anthony Davis (Pelicans), Kawhi Leonard (Spurs), Kyrie Irving (Cavaliers) and Paul George (Pacers) – requested trades away from the only teams that had a chance to offer so much money?

Lillard on The Joe Budden Podcast:

I think people walk away from it because of the media and s— like that. The outside influence, people talking about their legacy. “He needs to do this. He needs to do that.” People kind of fall into it. So they say, “It’s not about the money. I want to win the championship. And I want to do this.”

Seriously, people make decisions based off of that.

The pressure of other people saying, “He needs to win. He should do this. He should do that and not be about the money.” But I don’t think just because you decide to stay and not pass up on that money, that don’t mean you ain’t trying to win it. When you’re 42 years old and your career over, and you ain’t won it, anyway, and you walked away from 60 million dollars more than what you got, they ain’t even going to be talking about you then. The joke is going to be on you.

I think Lillard mistakenly pins this on just the media. Sure, the media plays a part. But many fans also make the same argument, and while the average fan doesn’t have a huge platform, they collectively have a loud voice.

Still, Lillard’s larger point stands. Players know what many people want to see and hear. Rings are glorified. Emphasizing money is uncouth.

Of course, not every player who has left a potential super-max on the table has succumbed to that pressure. Everyone has their own reasons. I doubt Leonard left San Antonio because he wanted to win a championship. Ditto Irving in Cleveland. Both players had already won titles then joined teams held in lower esteem. This assessment seems more accurate for Davis and George, but they also surely had additional reasons, too.

I wonder whether the tide will turn. Kevin Durant was vilified for taking the easy route to a championship with the Warriors. Suddenly, it was no longer about just counting the rings. Now, to satisfy these critics, players must find a team that’s good enough, but not too good. Maybe more players will rather just take the money than attempt to walk that tricky line.

One thing not changing any time soon: The money is huge, either way. Lillard projects to earn $196 million on his four-year super-max extension. But if he had left Portland for another team in 2021 free agency, his max would’ve projected to be $161 million over four years. That’s still life-changing money. At that point, it makes more sense to pick the most desirable team, even if it’s not the incumbent.

I hope players choose what’s best for them, which can be difficult to gauge, even from the inside. If a player wants the praise of turning down money to win a title, isn’t that what he wants? It’s impossible to completely separate outside norms from internal desires.

The assessment is not difficult with Lillard, though. He is definitely doing what he wants, and that’s great.