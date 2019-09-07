Deandre Ayton, Buddy Hield making donations, raising awareness for Bahamas after Dorian

Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas.
The death toll on the island nation has climbed to 43 but is expected to go “significantly” higher — an estimated 6.600 people are on the missing list — and there are an estimated 70,000 people homeless on the island now. For people with relatives on the island, getting news about whether they are safe is incredibly difficult.
That includes Phoenix center Deandre Ayton, who also has stepped up with a financial donation toward relief efforts.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to everyone for reaching out with their prayers and concern. It's been a rough few days checking in on family and friends back home and thankfully everyone is ok. The damage back home is devastating and my heart goes out to my fellow Bahamians as we deal with the effects of Hurricane Dorian. My family and I have been working to determine how best to support now and going forward. We’ll be pledging $100K toward various relief efforts while we continue to work through long term support with the NBA Family and my partners. We are also asking Suns fans and those in the Phoenix area to please join us Tuesday, September 10th where we'll be working with the Suns to collect much needed supplies and donations. More details to come on time and location ASAP. Please give as much or as little as you can. Items to be collected: Toiletries, diapers, baby wipes, first aid kits, cleaning supplies, canned goods, box fans, leather work gloves, hand sanitizer, non-perishable food, water, generators (no clothes) and monetary donations. More info to come for those who can’t come out locally but wish to support. Thank you and blessing 🇧🇸🙏
Ayton is one of two NBA players from the Bahamas. He is donating $100,000, while Sacramento’s Buddy Hield has teamed with the Sacramento Kings Foundation, the Ranadivé Foundation, and Jacobs Family to donate $105,000.
“My heart aches for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian, especially those in my home country of the Bahamas,” Hield said announcing the donation. “My goal is to raise funding to aid in the relief efforts for the communities that have been hit by this devastating hurricane and to help the people of the Bahamas rebuild.”
Hield also started a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $1 million to further help Bahamians in need.
As we have seen when hurricanes hit hard in the Dominican Republic and Peurto Rico, it’s going to take years of effort and a lot of money to rebuild. Ayton and Hield will have years of work ahead of them to not let the recovery of their native land slide out of all of our attention and be forgotten.