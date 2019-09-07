Check out Sidney Moncrief’s Hall of Fame induction speech

By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Defense can get you to the Hall of Fame.

That was what drove Sidney Moncrief’s induction into the Hall this weekend. laying for the Bucks and Hawks, Moncrief was a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, made an All-NBA team, is a five-time All-Star and four times made the All-Defensive Team.

Congrats to Moncrief on a well-deserved induction.

 

FIBA World Cup Roundup: France, Australia, Serbia, Spain, Poland, Argentina have advanced

Shi Tang/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

France and Australia reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Saturday. They join Serbia, Spain, Poland and Argentina who have already reached the final eight and the knockout stage of the tournament.

The last two quarterfinal spots will be decided on Monday when the United States (4-0) faces Brazil (3-1) and Greece (2-2) plays the Czech Republic (3-1). If the USA wins it advances (and it can still advance with a loss, depending). The U.S., Brazil and the Czechs are the only teams in contention for the last two places. Greece cannot advance to the quarterfinals.

France (4-0) moved on with a narrow 78-75 victory over Lithuania. Australia (4-0) defeated the Dominican Republic 82-76 to advance.

In the day’s other second-round games, the United States defeated Greece 69-53 and the Czech Republic defeated Brazil 93-71.

FRANCE 78, LITHUANIA 75

At Nanjing, Evan Fournier led France with 24 points and Nando De Colo scored 21. France led after three quarters 65-54 and withstood a closing charge by Lithuania.

Lithuania was led by Jonas Valanciunas with 18 points and eight rebounds. Mantas Kalnietis scored 12.

CZECH REPUBLIC 93, BRAZIL 71

At Shenzhen, the Czech Republic kept itself in the hunt for a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals with an easy win over the previously unbeaten South Americans.

Chicago Bull Tomas Satoransky scored 20 points, added nine assists and had seven rebounds for the Czechs (3-1), who will play Greece on Monday. Ondrej Balvin scored 15.

“It was another great victory for us,” Satoransky said, with the team playing to its identity by “playing fast, running, sharing the ball and fighting on defense.”

Coach Ronen Ginzburg said “it’s an amazing time for us, for Czech Republic basketball. It’s a great win.”

Vitor Benite scored 12 for Brazil (3-1), which will face the U.S. on Monday in the second-round finale for both teams. Leandro Barbosa and Marcelinho Huertas each scored 11 for Brazil.

AUSTRALIA 82, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 76

At Nanjing, Australia, which had already clinched a place in next year’s Olympics by being the top team in the World Cup out of Oceania, took away the Dominican Republic’s chances of reaching the quarterfinals.

Australia (4-0) was led by Patty Mills of the San Antonio Spurs with 19 points and nine assists. Chris Goulding added 15 with 13 from Jock Landale. Eloy Vargas led the Dominicans with 16 points and Victor Liz added 14.

3-POINT RECORD

In other action in the classification rounds, Canada set a FIBA World Cup (and world championship, its predecessor) single-game record for 3-pointers made, hitting 24 of them in its 55-point win over Jordan.

The previous record was 19, accomplished twice, both times by the U.S. in 1994 — first against Puerto Rico, then again against Russia. The second-highest total at this World Cup was 18, done Saturday by New Zealand against Japan.

Nick Nurse frustrated, wants top Canadian players to commit to Team Canada

Swen Pförtner/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

There are a lot of talented NBA players who hail from Canada: Jamal Murray, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Andrew Wiggins, Trey Lyles, R.J. Barrett, and Tristan Thompson, among others.

Something else those players have in common? They are not with Team Canada this summer for the FIBA World Cup.

Canada, under coach Nick Nurse, did not advance out of group play and moved over to the classification bracket (read: Consolation bracket) for a couple of games. Canada set a World Cup record with 24 made threes in their blowout win over Jordan on Saturday.

Nurse is frustrated that many of Canada’s best are not at the World Cup, saying that to truly be a force on the world stage the team needs more continuity, as Nurse explained to Sportsnet.

“I think the biggest thing is I think we need an introduction, some of the guys need an introduction to the national team, right?” Nurse said. “I think the guys who are here right now have all played a little bit, continue to grow as they stay together. But some of the guys, I guess they need to find out why or why not they’re going to play or commit to playing. If they’re gonna play, it needs to be a five or six-year stretch.

“Because I think you could do something special with a group of guys who stick together for five or six years…

“I see it as a really interesting unique time in Canada Basketball,” Nurse said. “The talent’s really pouring out, the young talent continues to pour out, the Raptors had a pretty good season, the fan base, the people are interested all over the country in basketball, I think it’s an important time for a group of six, eight, 10 guys to stick together for five or six years.”

First off, the Raptors had a “pretty good” season? Lighten up man, you just won an NBA title. You’re allowed to revel in that for a long time.

Obviously, it’s not just Canada facing this problem. The United States had many of its top stars not play — Anthony Davis, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, to name a few — and developing chemistry on the fly has been an issue for coach Gregg Popovich and Team USA as well. Pop just had a deeper talent pool to draw from than Nurse. The combination of the long NBA season and players wanting to recover, plus FIBA moving the World Cup the year before the Olympics (so players would have to commit consecutive summers to the team) are among the reasons behind the decisions.

Players who grow up in a European system tend to play together with the same guys for years, so even as they go to different teams as professionals the bonds and chemistry — knowing how to play together — never go away. It’s a huge advantage in international play and you can see it in teams such as Serbia, or even in Australia (not a European team, but same idea) when they upset the USA.

It’s always going to be a challenge for Canada (and the USA), but a little more continuity would help.

SuperSonics legend Jack Sikma urges NBA return to Seattle during Hall of Fame induction

By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jack Sikma was the heart of the Seattle Supersonics, helping lead that team to an NBA title in 1979. His play as a seven-time All-Star (and the only center in NBA history to lead the league in single-season free throw percentage at .922 in 1988) has taken him all the way to Springfield and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Sikma used that platform this weekend in part to plead for a return of the NBA to Seattle.

“To all the diehard Sonic fans who proudly sport the green and gold… there’s a hole in Seattle that needs to be filled. Speaking for all Sonics fans, it’s our great hope that the NBA will soon find a pathway to bring a franchise back to Seattle. It’s time.”

It was a huge applause line.

The Sonics were sold by Howard Shultz (the man who gave us Starbucks) to Clay Bennett and a team of investors from Oklahoma, who leveraged an arena conflict with the city of Seattle to move the team to Oklahoma City in the fall of 2008. While there has been talk the past decade of franchises moving to Seattle — the Kings came closest before the team was sold to Vivek Ranadive, who built a new arena and kept everything in Sacramento — nothing has come of it. While the people of Seattle (and other cities) have called for NBA expansion, the league’s owners have shown no interest in that (and I was told by sources in the past year it was not on the table for the league right now).

That said, if there is a team sold and on the move in the coming years, there is a feeling around the league that Seattle and its backers should get first crack at it. Currently, that is not on the table.

Congratulations to Skima for deservedly making the Hall of Fame, and using the platform he was given so well.

Bulls to buyout, waive Antonio Blakeney to get roster down to 15

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 7, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The math was pretty straightforward from a math perspective: Chicago had 16 guaranteed contracts lined up but can only have 15 players on the roster once the season starts. Someone had to go.

Antonio Blakeney, at a guard spot the Bulls feel they have depth and with a minimum contract, was always the likely guy not to have a chair when the music stopped. The Bulls decided to make a move early to give Blakeney time to find a new home. Shams Charania of The Athletic broke the news.

What that means is Shaquille Harrison is on the roster.

Blakeney went undrafted out of LSU but got a spot on the Bulls 2017 Summer League team and played his way into a two-way contract. After that, the Bulls gave him a two-year contract at the minimum and he played in 57 games last season for Chicago, but did not look to be part of the future.

There’s a good chance another team looking for guard depth, or facing an injury early in training camp or the season, will give Blakeney a look.