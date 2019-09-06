Steve Nash says he still hasn’t healed from broken knee suffered in 2012

Steve Nash last played basketball in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014. Nash was part of the ill-advised roster in the City of Angels that included Dwight Howard and Kobe Bryant.
Nash, who battled back and knee problems during his time with the Lakers, is now a commentator for both soccer and the NBA on TNT. At age 45, both are pretty good gigs for the former 2-time MVP and Naismith Hall of Famer.
Meanwhile, Nash’s former teammate Howard has rejoined the Lakers and it’s got many of us thinking about those “Now This Is Going to be Fun” Los Angeles teams from the early part of this decade. Say what you will about their fit on paper, the reality is that those Lakers teams were never fully healthy. Howard had back surgery, Bryant tore his Achilles in 2013, and Nash broke his knee at the joining of the tibula and fibula after colliding with Damian Lillard in 2012.
The Lakers — and Nash — have never really been the same since. L.A. hasn’t won more than 40 games since that 2012-13 season, even after adding LeBron James last summer. Nash, meanwhile, says his body simply doesn’t function the same as it used to before that knee break.
Via the BS Report:
I’m still not the same. I broke the tib-fib joint in my knee in my first or second game with the Lakers and it was inside the joint where it articulates, and with my back problem… since that break, my body’s different. Just the way it responds to everything.
Nash went on to explain that he believes there are compounding nerve issues based on how he had been injured prior to his broken knee that have not allowed him to heal.
It’s unclear how Howard’s second run with the Lakers will turn out, but no doubt Nash will never forget has experience in L.A. thanks to what his body has deal with everyday.
The Washington Wizards drafted Rui Hachimura No. 9 overall in the 2019 NBA draft, and we don’t know exactly what that means for this team moving forward. The Wizards still have John Wall under contract, with his Albatross of a salary cap figure looming over them. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal is a burgeoning superstar but it’s not clear whether he will remain in the District of Columbia long-term.
To that end, it appears that Washington and the Japanese national team are monitoring Hachimura’s stress load this summer. In a release put out on Thursday, it was announced that Hachimura would not finish the rest of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China due to load management.
Japan was eliminated from the championship bracket, and is now in what’s called the Classification Round.
Via Twitter:
Japan will play New Zealand and then Montenegro in their final two games of World Cup play.
As much as Kobe Bryant may complain about players taking time off, it seems that now even guys who have not played a single minute of NBA basketball are already under load management.
We still don’t know what the plan is for the Washington Wizards. They drafted Rui Hachimura No. 9 overall in the 2019 NBA draft, and John Wall‘s contract appears to be immovable. Meanwhile, star Bradley Beal still doesn’t have an extension done with the Wizards yet, and it’s not clear whether he would want to sign one to remain in the District of Columbia.
Beal has shown a tenacity for being the number one star, and it was immediately apparent after Wall went down last season that he was up to the task. But Beal is also a great piece of trade bait, and even if he decides to stay, Washington will likely be in a kind of cap purgatory until they can get out from under Wall’s deal.
Even still, Washington has not shown any propensity to trade Beal. We have heard all summer about how other teams are interested in his services, and how the Wizards won’t budge. Now there appears to be another report that Washington has still not made Beal available as we get closer to the NBA preseason.
Via Zach Lowe of ESPN:
Beal checks the age and fit boxes. Whether he has enough raw, supernova talent — Beal has made two All-Star rosters and zero All-NBA teams — is something each suitor will have to decide based in part on who is already on its team (and if the Wizards ever make Beal available, which they have not, per sources).
Many teams have felt bullied into making decisions with their stars in the modern NBA, and so Washington slow playing things with Beal is actually sort of refreshing. However, it doesn’t look like they are going to get out of Wall’s contract anytime soon… so the question remains just what are they waiting for?
The trade deadline is in February of 2020, and it’s still a complete mystery whether Beal will be on the Wizards come March. For now, we just have to sit back and wait.
WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump is continuing his run of recognizing American sports greats with the nation’s highest civilian honor.
Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to pro basketball great Jerry West, formerly of the Los Angeles Lakers, during a White House ceremony.
Trump says West “richly deserved” the medal for his years as a player, general manager and supporter of the nation’s war veterans.
The 81-year-old West noted his humble beginnings growing up in West Virginia and where sports has taken him, saying “it never ceases to amaze me the places you can go in this world chasing a basketball.”
Last month, Trump awarded the medal to 91-year-old basketball great Bob Cousy. Earlier this year, golfer Tiger Woods received the same honor.
Jameer Nelson spent 14 seasons in the NBA and was an All-Star. For many years he was the definition of solid professional on and off the court.
The last time we saw him on an NBA court was with the Pistons back in 2018, when he split time between the Pelicans and Pistons, and his game had started to fall off. He didn’t look like an average backup point guard anymore at age 35.
Nelson, after sitting out a season, is looking to make a comeback, reports Josh Robbins of The Athletic. That said, Nelson also could be on your television again as a color commentator.
Though he has not retired as a player and said he would consider playing again if a team expresses interest, the 37-year-old sounds ready for a new challenge.
“I love talking about the game, I love giving my knowledge,” Nelson said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “I played for 14 years (in the NBA), so I know situations, I know styles of play. If you listen to a guy who has played at a high level for a long time, I’m sure you can learn something.”…
“I continue to stay in shape just in case somebody calls,” Nelson said. “If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, then there’s nothing I can do about it.”
A few teams might want to take a look at Nelson as a backup point guard and veteran locker room leader. If he has the game left, he co
If not, he’s always been very good at expressing himself and with the media when I have dealt with him. Nelson could be a very quality color man.