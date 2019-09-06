Getty

Nope, not yet: Wizards have reportedly still not made Bradley Beal available via trade

By Dane DelgadoSep 6, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
We still don’t know what the plan is for the Washington Wizards. They drafted Rui Hachimura No. 9 overall in the 2019 NBA draft, and John Wall‘s contract appears to be immovable. Meanwhile, star Bradley Beal still doesn’t have an extension done with the Wizards yet, and it’s not clear whether he would want to sign one to remain in the District of Columbia.

Beal has shown a tenacity for being the number one star, and it was immediately apparent after Wall went down last season that he was up to the task. But Beal is also a great piece of trade bait, and even if he decides to stay, Washington will likely be in a kind of cap purgatory until they can get out from under Wall’s deal.

Even still, Washington has not shown any propensity to trade Beal. We have heard all summer about how other teams are interested in his services, and how the Wizards won’t budge. Now there appears to be another report that Washington has still not made Beal available as we get closer to the NBA preseason.

Via Zach Lowe of ESPN:

Beal checks the age and fit boxes. Whether he has enough raw, supernova talent — Beal has made two All-Star rosters and zero All-NBA teams — is something each suitor will have to decide based in part on who is already on its team (and if the Wizards ever make Beal available, which they have not, per sources).

Many teams have felt bullied into making decisions with their stars in the modern NBA, and so Washington slow playing things with Beal is actually sort of refreshing. However, it doesn’t look like they are going to get out of Wall’s contract anytime soon… so the question remains just what are they waiting for?

The trade deadline is in February of 2020, and it’s still a complete mystery whether Beal will be on the Wizards come March. For now, we just have to sit back and wait.

Donald Trump presents Presidential Medal of Freedom to Jerry West (VIDEO)

Getty
Associated PressSep 5, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump is continuing his run of recognizing American sports greats with the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Trump has awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to pro basketball great Jerry West, formerly of the Los Angeles Lakers, during a White House ceremony.

Trump says West “richly deserved” the medal for his years as a player, general manager and supporter of the nation’s war veterans.

The 81-year-old West noted his humble beginnings growing up in West Virginia and where sports has taken him, saying “it never ceases to amaze me the places you can go in this world chasing a basketball.”

Last month, Trump awarded the medal to 91-year-old basketball great Bob Cousy. Earlier this year, golfer Tiger Woods received the same honor.

Jameer Nelson working out, looking for another chance with NBA team

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Jameer Nelson spent 14 seasons in the NBA and was an All-Star. For many years he was the definition of solid professional on and off the court.

The last time we saw him on an NBA court was with the Pistons back in  2018, when he split time between the Pelicans and Pistons, and his game had started to fall off. He didn’t look like an average backup point guard anymore at age 35.

Nelson, after sitting out a season, is looking to make a comeback, reports Josh Robbins of The Athletic. That said, Nelson also could be on your television again as a color commentator.

Though he has not retired as a player and said he would consider playing again if a team expresses interest, the 37-year-old sounds ready for a new challenge.

“I love talking about the game, I love giving my knowledge,” Nelson said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “I played for 14 years (in the NBA), so I know situations, I know styles of play. If you listen to a guy who has played at a high level for a long time, I’m sure you can learn something.”…

“I continue to stay in shape just in case somebody calls,” Nelson said. “If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, then there’s nothing I can do about it.”

A few teams might want to take a look at Nelson as a backup point guard and veteran locker room leader. If he has the game left, he co

If not, he’s always been very good at expressing himself and with the media when I have dealt with him. Nelson could be a very quality color man.

 

Report: Multiple NBA agents, large agencies to boycott “manditory” NCAA agent test

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT
The NCAA’s ability to trip over its own feet is a thing of legend.

The NCAA released a ridiculous set of new agent guidelines last month, targeted at agents who wanted to represent players with college eligibility left (part of the previous year’s rule changes, those players can talk to agents and still return to college now). The new rules included that qualified agents needed to have a college degree — the “Rich Paul rule.” After a backlash from Paul and others, the NCAA removed that requirement.

However, the NCAA’s problems with agents are not over.

One of the other requirements is that agents had to pass a written test given by the NCAA. Multiple major agencies are not going to play by the NCAA’s rules and take the test, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

If a lot of firms are not going to play ball with the NCAA, it’s another setback.

The National Basketball Players Association — the player’s union — already certifies agents. That threshold was not good enough for the NCAA, which has to show its member organizations it’s earning its keep somehow, so it came up with a test and other hurdles for agents to clear. Agents have plenty on their plate — do you have any idea the kind of babysitting it takes to be an agent, the kind of players’ demands that have to be met? — without having to do the NCAA’s dance, too.

We’ll see how the NCAA responds to this, if their rules would hold up to a legal challenge, and where things go from here? But the agents’ reactions fit with the general tone of how people around the NBA feel about the NCAA as a whole.

Greece beats New Zealand for final spot in 2nd round of World Cup

Shi Tang/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 5, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Team USA crushed Japan. Other results from the final day of the FIBA World Cup first round:

GREECE 103, NEW ZEALAND 97

Greece is headed to the second round of the World Cup after beating New Zealand 103-97 on Thursday in a showdown between teams that both had a shot at advancing.

Greece (2-1) was the last team to make the 16-team field for the second round. New Zealand (1-2) has to settle for the consolation bracket and will be one of the strongest teams in that 16-team pairing.

Greece jumped out to a nine-point lead in Nanjing after the first quarter, which was basically the winning edge in the Group F game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks led Greece with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Corey Webster led New Zealand with 31 points.

CZECH REPUBLIC 91, TURKEY 76

At Shanghai, the Czech Republic made it to the second round, and Turkey completed its collapse.

Vojtech Hruban scored 18 points and Ondrej Balvin finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds to take the second and final second-round spot from Group E. Patrick Auda also scored 16 points for the Czechs (2-1).

“We fought hard and in the end we wanted this game more than anybody else,” Balvin said.

Cedi Osman scored 24 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 16 for Turkey (1-2), which came within one-tenth of a second of beating the United States on Tuesday and wasted a five-point lead in overtime of that game before losing 92-91.

“We are very sorry,” Turkish assistant coach Recep Sen said after the second of two disappointing losses.

FRANCE 90, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 56

At Shenzhen, France and the Dominican Republic were both assured of making the second round. The French team’s emphatic victory left no doubt that it was the best team in Group G.

Nando De Colo led France (3-0) with 15 points and Rudy Gobert added 13. Victor Liz had 12 to lead the Dominican Republic (2-1).

AUSTRALIA 87, LITHUANIA 82

At Dongguan, Australia’s victory allowed it to top Group H with Lithuania finishing 2-1. They both go to the second round.

Australia was led by Patty Mills of the San Antonio Spurs with 23 points, while Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns added 21. Baynes also pulled down 13 rebounds.

Marius Grigonis was Lithuania’s top scorer with 19 points. Lukas Lekavicius added 15.

CANADA 82, SENEGAL 60

At Dongguan, Canada picked up its first victory in its final Group H game, and Senegal remained winless in three games. Both teams moved into the consolation round, playing for 17th to 32nd place.

Cory Joseph of the Sacramento Kings led Germany with 24 points and Kevin Pangos added 13 with five rebounds and five assists. Mouhammad Faye had 14 as Senegal’s top scorer.

BRAZIL 84, MONTENEGRO 73

At Nanjing, Brazil finished 3-0 to top Group F and moved into the second round. Montenegro lost all three and is headed to consolation-round play. Brazil had three players in double figures: Marcelinho Huertas with 16 points, Marquinhos Sousa with 13, and Alex Garcia with 11.

Derek Needham led Montenegro with 16 points and 10 assists.

GERMANY 96, JORDAN 62

At Shenzhen, Germany salvaged a victory in its last Group G match, and Jordan finished winless. Both move into the consolation round.

Max Kleber of the Dallas Mavericks led the Germans with 18 points and Danilo Barthel had 13. Ahmad Al Dwairi had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Jordan. Dar Tucker added 14.

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

SECOND ROUND

Group I: Poland (3-0) vs. Russia (2-1); Argentina (3-0), Venezuela (2-1).

Group J: Serbia (3-0) vs. Puerto Rico (2-1); Spain (3-0) vs. Italy (2-1).

CLASSIFICATION ROUND

Group M: Nigeria (1-2) vs. Ivory Coast (0-3); China (1-2) vs. Korea (0-3).

Group N: Angola (1-2) vs. Iran (0-3); Tunisia (1-2) vs. Philippines (0-3).