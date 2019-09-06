Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Damian Lillard: Players bypass super-max contracts due to media pressure

By Dan FeldmanSep 6, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Damian Lillard has explained why he signed a super-max extension with the Trail Blazers.

But why have so many other players – Anthony Davis (Pelicans), Kawhi Leonard (Spurs), Kyrie Irving (Cavaliers) and Paul George (Pacers) – requested trades away from the only teams that had a chance to offer so much money?

Lillard on The Joe Budden Podcast:

I think people walk away from it because of the media and s— like that. The outside influence, people talking about their legacy. “He needs to do this. He needs to do that.” People kind of fall into it. So they say, “It’s not about the money. I want to win the championship. And I want to do this.”

Seriously, people make decisions based off of that.

The pressure of other people saying, “He needs to win. He should do this. He should do that and not be about the money.” But I don’t think just because you decide to stay and not pass up on that money, that don’t mean you ain’t trying to win it. When you’re 42 years old and your career over, and you ain’t won it, anyway, and you walked away from 60 million dollars more than what you got, they ain’t even going to be talking about you then. The joke is going to be on you.

I think Lillard mistakenly pins this on just the media. Sure, the media plays a part. But many fans also make the same argument, and while the average fan doesn’t have a huge platform, they collectively have a loud voice.

Still, Lillard’s larger point stands. Players know what many people want to see and hear. Rings are glorified. Emphasizing money is uncouth.

Of course, not every player who has left a potential super-max on the table has succumbed to that pressure. Everyone has their own reasons. I doubt Leonard left San Antonio because he wanted to win a championship. Ditto Irving in Cleveland. Both players had already won titles then joined teams held in lower esteem. This assessment seems more accurate for Davis and George, but they also surely had additional reasons, too.

I wonder whether the tide will turn. Kevin Durant was vilified for taking the easy route to a championship with the Warriors. Suddenly, it was no longer about just counting the rings. Now, to satisfy these critics, players must find a team that’s good enough, but not too good. Maybe more players will rather just take the money than attempt to walk that tricky line.

One thing not changing any time soon: The money is huge, either way. Lillard projects to earn $196 million on his four-year super-max extension. But if he had left Portland for another team in 2021 free agency, his max would’ve projected to be $161 million over four years. That’s still life-changing money. At that point, it makes more sense to pick the most desirable team, even if it’s not the incumbent.

I hope players choose what’s best for them, which can be difficult to gauge, even from the inside. If a player wants the praise of turning down money to win a title, isn’t that what he wants? It’s impossible to completely separate outside norms from internal desires.

The assessment is not difficult with Lillard, though. He is definitely doing what he wants, and that’s great.

New Zealand does pregame Haka in front of Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoSep 6, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Greece beat New Zealand in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China on Thursday morning, 103-97. Milwaukee Bucks superstar and 2018-19 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finally decided to show up in the World Cup, notching 24 points in the winning effort while going to the free-throw line 15 times.

The win allowed Antetokounmpo to take his national team squad to the second round where he will have to take on the likes of Team USA, Brazil, and the Czech Republic.

But before this advancing win, the Kiwis decided to put on a display of national pride, one that is always fun to watch on video. Before the things got tipped off, New Zealand did a traditional Māori Haka dance in front of their Greek competitors.

Typically thought of as a war dance of intimidation, New Zealand’s Haka just about worked. They only lost to the Greeks by six points, and Steven Adams isn’t even on their roster for this contest.

Check out the video of the Haka above.

Nets have it all – stars, youth, picks and a chance at a title… in 2021

Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 6, 2019, 1:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Nets had nothing.

Now, they have everything.

At least on paper.

Not long ago, Brooklyn was lousy, old, deep into the luxury tax and without its own first-round pick for years to come. Several lost seasons obviously loomed.

But the Nets made the most of those losing years. They drafted well with their limited picks, acquired more where they could and identified players off the scrap heap. Importantly, they instilled a culture of hard work and development.

The rise was slow, but given the circumstances, quicker than expected. Brooklyn made the playoffs last season.

The Nets parlayed that moderate success into a monumental offseason, luring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in free agency. Those stars vault Brooklyn onto a whole new level. It’ll probably take until 2020-21 when Durant recovers from his torn Achilles, but the Nets are primed to enter the thick of the championship chase.

Most teams must strip their roster to spare parts to open the cap space for two max players. Remarkably, Brooklyn didn’t.

The Nets still have a huge chunk of the young players who helped establish the culture that attracted Durant and Irving. Caris LeVert (No. 35 on our list of 50 best players in 5 years), Jarrett Allen (No. 44 on our list of 50 best players in 5 years), Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, Rodions Kurucs and Dzanan Musa all return.

Yes, Brooklyn had to part with D'Angelo Russell (No. 28 on our list of 50 best players in 5 years). The Nets also had to surrender two first-rounders in their salary dump of Allen Crabbe.

But that trade with the Hawks also netted Taurean Prince, a solid young forward. Brooklyn got a protected first-rounder from the Warriors, too. With a draft-night trade of the No. 27 pick to the Clippers for an less-protected first-rounder, the Nets are +1(ish) in future first-round picks.

Those young players and picks could be helpful in building a championship-level supporting cast around Durant and Irving. That could be through the players and picks developing or via trade.

In the meantime, Brooklyn enters a limbo year with Durant sidelined. Irving is the clear top player with young teammates around him. That didn’t go so well in Boston. There is a chance the Nets fare worst next season than they did last season, and chemistry would become a huge question amid a backslide.

There are so many new faces down the roster:

Jordan (four years, nearly $40 million) is one of the summer’s worst contracts, though it’s completely justifiable as a cost of getting Durant and Irving. Chandler is already suspended.

Durant is also on the wrong side of 30 and seriously injured. There are legitimate reasons for concern.

But the Nets will gladly take these problems over the ones they were facing just a few years ago. Waiting another year for everything to come together is no problem, either. Brooklyn is still way ahead of schedule.

Offseason grade: A

Steve Nash says he still hasn’t healed from broken knee suffered in 2012

By Dane DelgadoSep 6, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

Steve Nash last played basketball in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2014. Nash was part of the ill-advised roster in the City of Angels that included Dwight Howard and Kobe Bryant.

Nash, who battled back and knee problems during his time with the Lakers, is now a commentator for both soccer and the NBA on TNT. At age 45, both are pretty good gigs for the former 2-time MVP and Naismith Hall of Famer.

Meanwhile, Nash’s former teammate Howard has rejoined the Lakers and it’s got many of us thinking about those “Now This Is Going to be Fun” Los Angeles teams from the early part of this decade. Say what you will about their fit on paper, the reality is that those Lakers teams were never fully healthy. Howard had back surgery, Bryant tore his Achilles in 2013, and Nash broke his knee at the joining of the tibula and fibula after colliding with Damian Lillard in 2012.

The Lakers — and Nash — have never really been the same since. L.A. hasn’t won more than 40 games since that 2012-13 season, even after adding LeBron James last summer. Nash, meanwhile, says his body simply doesn’t function the same as it used to before that knee break.

Via the BS Report:

I’m still not the same. I broke the tib-fib joint in my knee in my first or second game with the Lakers and it was inside the joint where it articulates, and with my back problem… since that break, my body’s different. Just the way it responds to everything.

Nash went on to explain that he believes there are compounding nerve issues based on how he had been injured prior to his broken knee that have not allowed him to heal.

It’s unclear how Howard’s second run with the Lakers will turn out, but no doubt Nash will never forget has experience in L.A. thanks to what his body has deal with everyday.

Wizards’ Rui Hachimura exits World Cup due to load management

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 6, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Washington Wizards drafted Rui Hachimura No. 9 overall in the 2019 NBA draft, and we don’t know exactly what that means for this team moving forward. The Wizards still have John Wall under contract, with his Albatross of a salary cap figure looming over them. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal is a burgeoning superstar but it’s not clear whether he will remain in the District of Columbia long-term.

To that end, it appears that Washington and the Japanese national team are monitoring Hachimura’s stress load this summer. In a release put out on Thursday, it was announced that Hachimura would not finish the rest of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China due to load management.

Japan was eliminated from the championship bracket, and is now in what’s called the Classification Round.

Via Twitter:

Japan will play New Zealand and then Montenegro in their final two games of World Cup play.

As much as Kobe Bryant may complain about players taking time off, it seems that now even guys who have not played a single minute of NBA basketball are already under load management.