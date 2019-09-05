Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Report: Multiple NBA agents, large agencies to boycott “manditory” NCAA agent test

By Kurt HelinSep 5, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT
The NCAA’s ability to trip over its own feet is a thing of legend.

The NCAA released a ridiculous set of new agent guidelines last month, targeted at agents who wanted to represent players with college eligibility left (part of the previous year’s rule changes, those players can talk to agents and still return to college now). The new rules included that qualified agents needed to have a college degree — the “Rich Paul rule.” After a backlash from Paul and others, the NCAA removed that requirement.

However, the NCAA’s problems with agents are not over.

One of the other requirements is that agents had to pass a written test given by the NCAA. Multiple major agencies are not going to play by the NCAA’s rules and take the test, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

If a lot of firms are not going to play ball with the NCAA, it’s another setback.

The National Basketball Players Association — the player’s union — already certifies agents. That threshold was not good enough for the NCAA, which has to show its member organizations it’s earning its keep somehow, so it came up with a test and other hurdles for agents to clear. Agents have plenty on their plate — do you have any idea the kind of babysitting it takes to be an agent, the kind of players’ demands that have to be met? — without having to do the NCAA’s dance, too.

We’ll see how the NCAA responds to this, if their rules would hold up to a legal challenge, and where things go from here? But the agents’ reactions fit with the general tone of how people around the NBA feel about the NCAA as a whole.

Greece beats New Zealand for final spot in 2nd round of World Cup

Shi Tang/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 5, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Team USA crushed Japan. Other results from the final day of the FIBA World Cup first round:

GREECE 103, NEW ZEALAND 97

Greece is headed to the second round of the World Cup after beating New Zealand 103-97 on Thursday in a showdown between teams that both had a shot at advancing.

Greece (2-1) was the last team to make the 16-team field for the second round. New Zealand (1-2) has to settle for the consolation bracket and will be one of the strongest teams in that 16-team pairing.

Greece jumped out to a nine-point lead in Nanjing after the first quarter, which was basically the winning edge in the Group F game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks led Greece with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Corey Webster led New Zealand with 31 points.

CZECH REPUBLIC 91, TURKEY 76

At Shanghai, the Czech Republic made it to the second round, and Turkey completed its collapse.

Vojtech Hruban scored 18 points and Ondrej Balvin finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds to take the second and final second-round spot from Group E. Patrick Auda also scored 16 points for the Czechs (2-1).

“We fought hard and in the end we wanted this game more than anybody else,” Balvin said.

Cedi Osman scored 24 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 16 for Turkey (1-2), which came within one-tenth of a second of beating the United States on Tuesday and wasted a five-point lead in overtime of that game before losing 92-91.

“We are very sorry,” Turkish assistant coach Recep Sen said after the second of two disappointing losses.

FRANCE 90, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 56

At Shenzhen, France and the Dominican Republic were both assured of making the second round. The French team’s emphatic victory left no doubt that it was the best team in Group G.

Nando De Colo led France (3-0) with 15 points and Rudy Gobert added 13. Victor Liz had 12 to lead the Dominican Republic (2-1).

AUSTRALIA 87, LITHUANIA 82

At Dongguan, Australia’s victory allowed it to top Group H with Lithuania finishing 2-1. They both go to the second round.

Australia was led by Patty Mills of the San Antonio Spurs with 23 points, while Aron Baynes of the Phoenix Suns added 21. Baynes also pulled down 13 rebounds.

Marius Grigonis was Lithuania’s top scorer with 19 points. Lukas Lekavicius added 15.

CANADA 82, SENEGAL 60

At Dongguan, Canada picked up its first victory in its final Group H game, and Senegal remained winless in three games. Both teams moved into the consolation round, playing for 17th to 32nd place.

Cory Joseph of the Sacramento Kings led Germany with 24 points and Kevin Pangos added 13 with five rebounds and five assists. Mouhammad Faye had 14 as Senegal’s top scorer.

BRAZIL 84, MONTENEGRO 73

At Nanjing, Brazil finished 3-0 to top Group F and moved into the second round. Montenegro lost all three and is headed to consolation-round play. Brazil had three players in double figures: Marcelinho Huertas with 16 points, Marquinhos Sousa with 13, and Alex Garcia with 11.

Derek Needham led Montenegro with 16 points and 10 assists.

GERMANY 96, JORDAN 62

At Shenzhen, Germany salvaged a victory in its last Group G match, and Jordan finished winless. Both move into the consolation round.

Max Kleber of the Dallas Mavericks led the Germans with 18 points and Danilo Barthel had 13. Ahmad Al Dwairi had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Jordan. Dar Tucker added 14.

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

SECOND ROUND

Group I: Poland (3-0) vs. Russia (2-1); Argentina (3-0), Venezuela (2-1).

Group J: Serbia (3-0) vs. Puerto Rico (2-1); Spain (3-0) vs. Italy (2-1).

CLASSIFICATION ROUND

Group M: Nigeria (1-2) vs. Ivory Coast (0-3); China (1-2) vs. Korea (0-3).

Group N: Angola (1-2) vs. Iran (0-3); Tunisia (1-2) vs. Philippines (0-3).

Josh Hart throws shade at Lakers, backtracks

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 5, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
Lonzo Ball‘s brothers, LaMelo and LiAngelo, played in Lithuania.

That led to Josh Hart – whom the Lakers traded with Lonzo to the Pelicans – bashing the Lakers on the LightHarted Podcast.

Ball:

Lithuania was very depressing. I went there, too, to go visit him. I wouldn’t do it again.

It’s hella gloomy. Nobody smiles. It’s like everybody just hates that they’re there, I’m like, “Damn.” I had to get out of there, bro.”

Hart:

Sounds like L.A

I’m not talking about the city

I was going to say the Lakers organization.

Under Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka, the Lakers had all kinds of problems on and off the court. A couple times, Hart felt the brunt of the Lakers’ issues. He reportedly got blamed for management’s mangled draft process, and he said he learned he got traded on Twitter.

It wouldn’t be even slightly surprising if he thought words like “depressing” and “gloomy” accurately described the Lakers.

The only surprise was him saying it. Most players take the high road publicly when leaving a team, no matter how the really feel.

Hart did just that after his podcast remarks gained attention:

Hart:

Maybe Hart’s issue with the Lakers is limited to only how they handled his exit. It didn’t sound that way on the podcast, but perhaps he didn’t accurately convey how he felt about his time in Los Angeles.

That’s a tough sell, though.

Most likely, Hart made the classic mistake: He told the truth.

Do you believe in Magic? They sure do

Gary Bassing/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 5, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Magic just had their best season in seven years. Orlando was buzzing. Management poured more than $160 million into keeping the roster intact.

All for a 42-40 team that lost 4-1 in the first round.

The Magic should feel good about their breakthrough season. They ended the longest playoff drought in franchise history.

But this summer showed major long-term commitment to a group that has proven capable of just moderate winning and lacks obvious upside.

The major investments: Re-signing Nikola Vucevic (four years, $100 million) and Terrence Ross (four years, $54 million). Vucevic was an All-Star last season, and Vucevic finished fifth in Sixth Man of the Year voting. They’re good players.

But Vucevic didn’t become an All-Star until his eighth season. Most players who make their first All-Star game so late in their career don’t return. He also plays center, where there’s a surplus of capable players. That’s an expensive price for his age-29-through-31 seasons.

Likewise, Ross will turn 29 next season. He’s a streaky scorer who flourished in a bigger role last season. I’m just not convinced he’ll keep it up to justify his price tag.

At least Orlando structured the contracts well. Like Aaron Gordon‘s terms signed the year before, Vucevic’s salaries declines throughout his deal. Ross’ increases in the second year then declines. That should help the players hold more value later.

In the meantime, the Magic want to keep winning now. They’re the only Eastern Conference playoff team to return every starter.

They also re-signed key backups Khem Birch (two years, $6 million) and Michael Carter-Williams (minimum) for reasonable value. That continuity could make the difference next season. Orlando really took after Birch and Carter-Williams joined the rotation last season.

The Magic signed Al-Farouq Aminu (three years, $29,162,700) to add depth. In a vacuum, I like that move. In Orlando, Aminu is another power forward on a team overloaded with bigs.

It’s already difficult enough to find proper opportunities for Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac. Aminu only complicates matters. All three can play both forward spots. Maybe the Magic envision always having two interchangeable forwards on the floor, allowing them to maintain a style. But all three are better at power forward. There were probably better ways to allocate resources.

Signing Aminu with the mid-level exception necessitated stretching Timofey Mozgov to stay out of the luxury tax. That’s a not-small $5,573,334 cap hit each of the next three seasons.

Orlando drafted yet another power in the first round, Chuma Okeke at No. 16. But considering Okeke tore his ACL in March, the Magic could look quite different by the time he’s ready to contribute. They might get a long runway with him, as he has yet to sign his rookie-scale contract and could spend next season on a minor-league deal. Six years of team control, up from the usual five for a first-round pick, could matter significantly.

There are paths for Orlando to reach the next level – Gordon becoming a star, Isaac breaking out, Mohamed Bamba getting on track after a disappointing rookie year, Okeke getting healthy and proving correct the advanced models that rated him as a top prospect, Markelle Fultz rediscovering his form. None seem like great bets, especially because it might take a couple hits to propel this forward.

There’s a decent chance this summer’s spending works out. Winning increases the value of everyone involved. It creates flexibility not afforded to losing teams. And it’s just fun while it’s happening.

But I think it’s slightly more likely Orlando regrets locking into these players at those prices – that the Magic don’t win enough then head right back to the wrong side of mediocre while facing new long-term costs.

Offseason grade: C-

Without Marcus Smart, Team USA crushes Japan in FIBA World Cup (video)

By Dan FeldmanSep 5, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
No Marcus Smart. No Jayson Tatum.

But Team USA still had enough Celtics to overwhelm Japan.

Jaylen Brown (20 points and seven rebounds) and Kemba Walker (15 points and eight assists) led the U.S. to a 98-45 win in their final first-round game Thursday. The domination is a welcome bounce-back for the Americans, who barely beat Turkey in their prior game.

The victory sets up a second-round opener against reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece on Saturday. It’ll be the rare game where Team USA doesn’t have the best player.

It’s still unclear which players Team USA will have at all. Tatum is out a couple games after hurting his ankle against Turkey. Smart, who was banged up during training camp, is the new addition to the injury report.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

The United States will also face Brazil in the second round Monday. Brazil beat Greece, indicating just how much more difficult the competition will get.

Thursday, Japan was completely overmatched. Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura, who had begun to build hype, scored just four points while Japan got outscored by 48 points in his 24 minutes. But he had a big dunk over Myles Turner late: