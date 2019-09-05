Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball on pre-draft workout with Lakers: ‘It has to be the worst workout for a number two pick’

By Dan FeldmanSep 5, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Lonzo Ball – as close as there was to a consensus No. 2 prospect in the 2017 NBA draft – wanted to join the Lakers. When the Lakers landed the No. 2 pick, everything was seemingly falling into place. Ball just had to ace his workout.

He didn’t.

Ball looked out of shape, though it was unclear at the time whether those reports were just smokescreens. Ball passed his second workout, and the Lakers took him No. 2.

But that first workout really was that bad, according to Ball. Ball – who has since been traded to the Pelicans – provided all the ugly details, including meeting then-Lakers assistant coach Brian Shaw.

Ball on LightHarted Podcast:

The workout with the Lakers was the worst workout I’ve ever had. Ever.

It has to be the worst workout for a number two pick. It has to. That’s how bad. It was terrible. They had to come to Chino to watch me work out again.

I was by myself. But I got sick, and I didn’t tell nobody. So, I had drank a whole bottle of codeine. I mean, not codeine, but cough syrup.

I couldn’t move. Ask B Shaw. B Shaw will tell you. He was like, “What the hell?” That was the first time I met B Shaw, and he was like, “I don’t think he it.” I could see it on his face. I would take two steps. I couldn’t dunk. They were like, “Get up.” I was like, “I can’t. I can’t dunk.”

I couldn’t move, bro. I’m like, “Damn.”

After the workout, I’m like, this ain’t – we’re going to have to do another one. We scheduled a second workout, and it was all good from there. But that first one, man. If those tapes ever get released, it’s bad. It’s real bad.

This should serve as a lesson for draft-eligible players. They don’t have to do workouts if not advantageous. The draft gives teams massive control over the process. Players should seize power wherever they can.

What would the Lakers have done if Ball postponed the workout? They might have griped, but they almost certainly would have attended the re-scheduled workout and drafted him. By trying to prove himself while sick, Ball risked not getting to his desired team.

There are probably Lakers fans who wish the team never granted Ball that second workout. Ball’s style – high on passing and defense, low on individual scoring and shooting – goes unappreciated. Yes, the Lakers could have drafted better players. But Ball still looks like a fine pick, especially considering what we knew at the time.

Ball impressed at UCLA. A single bad workout shouldn’t override that much larger sample.

Good process sometimes leads to bad results. I’d rather have good process in place. It’ll lead to good results more often.

But did the Lakers have a good process in place here? Lakers owner Jeanie Buss reportedly pushed Magic Johnson to draft Ball over De'Aaron Fox, who has turned out better. I wonder whether the Lakers were just going to give Ball as many workouts as he needed until he got one right.

Dwight Howard says he’s focused on helping Lakers win, not arguing with Shaq and Kobe

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 5, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) Dwight Howard says he is returning to the Los Angeles Lakers with a new outlook on basketball and his place in it.

The veteran center hopes the Lakers fans- and a couple of retired Lakers superstars – who learned to loathe the old Dwight over the past six years will give him another chance.

Howard called it “a very big blessing” Wednesday to re-sign with the Lakers , who chose him as the improbable replacement for injured center DeMarcus Cousins.

The 33-year-old Howard spent the eventful 2012-13 season with the Lakers before abruptly leaving as a free agent. After six up-and-down seasons away from LA and a self-described difficult offseason in his personal life, Howard is energized by the chance to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a familiar jersey.

“Not too often in life do you get second chances,” Howard said on a conference call in his first public comments about the reunion. “This is an awesome experience. I’m just looking forward to being the best teammate, the best person in the community I can be. … Six years ago doesn’t seem like a long time, but a lot of things have happened. I’m just excited.”

Howard said he has repaired his mental state through meditation, reading and introspection. That might be why he didn’t seem to be bothered by the criticism he received online last week from Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. The Lakers greats had a brief disagreement on social media before they united in publicly making fun of Howard, who clashed with the businesslike Bryant during their season together in LA.

“Shaq and Kobe are some of the greatest players ever to play this game,” Howard said. “I have nothing but love and respect for those guys and what they’ve been able to accomplish. … My job is to come here and help this team win. It’s not to get into any fights or arguments with Shaq or Kobe or anybody. I won’t let anything distract me from winning a championship.”

 

Howard realizes that some Lakers fans may be less excited: He has been booed every time he stepped foot in Staples Center over the past six years – even by Clippers fans. He hopes everyone will recognize he’s ready to repair his relationship with Los Angeles.

“I never had any ill will toward the fans in LA,” Howard said. “I loved this city from the moment I started playing here. … It was just a decision I made. I love this city. I loved playing in LA. None of that stuff even matters to me anymore. I think we all have a fresh start. I’m big on new beginnings, and this is the time to start up a new time. I’m just looking forward to having a fresh start with the fans and show them my only dedication is to put another banner up here in Los Angeles.”

Howard also said he is eager to go back to work after a rough 12 months in his personal life. He hasn’t played a game since November after getting injured early in his only season with Washington, and he didn’t go into detail about off-court problems he has previously described as “rock bottom.”

“It was just stuff in my personal life,” Howard said. “Mentally, physically and spiritually. It had nothing to do with me as a basketball player or anything like that. It was just personal things that I had to deal with which made me stronger.”

Howard wasn’t the Lakers’ first choice to play alongside JaVale McGee and Davis at center, but he won over both big men and team leader Rajon Rondo while trying out for the Lakers’ top brass last month. Howard said he vowed to be a supportive teammate dedicated to team goals, but he realizes public declarations are cheap.

“I’d rather show you guys than say it,” Howard said. “I’d rather my actions be something that you guys can critique instead of my words. I’ve always said a lot of words, but I’d just rather show you guys.”

Lakers’ Alex Caruso says he got ‘random’ drug test after fake photos went viral

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 4, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Lakers have a player who looks so muscular and athletic, he strikes fear across the NBA.

They also have LeBron James.

Their other intimidating player: Fake Alex Caruso.

The Lakers tweeted these workout photos:

Which prompted this fake version that went viral:

And, according to Caruso, led to a “random” drug test:

I believe the drug test was random.

But am I totally convinced beyond all doubt? No.

Milwaukee gives Bucks’ Sterling Brown 14 days to accept $400K settlement, attorney wants guilt admission

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 4, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

MILWAUKEE (AP) An attorney for Bucks guard Sterling Brown says Milwaukee’s $400,000 offer to settle Brown’s lawsuit against the city over his arrest last year is insufficient because it doesn’t include an admission of guilt.

Attorney Mark Thomsen said Wednesday that any settlement would have to include such an admission.

The city’s Common Council has given Brown 14 days to accept or decline the settlement offer.

Brown contends in his lawsuit that police used excessive force and targeted him because he is black when they confronted him for parking illegally in a handicapped-accessible spot in January 2018. He was talking with officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated. Officers took him down and used a stun gun because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered.

Lonzo Ball says he played in defective shoes to promote Big Baller Brand

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 4, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
7 Comments

Lonzo Ball entered the NBA with a ton of attention – because he was the No. 2 overall pick, because he played for the Lakers and because LaVar Ball hunted publicity.

And because Lonzo had his own very expensive signature shoe.

LaVar was the face of Big Baller Brand, but Lonzo was so important to the company’s viability. Lonzo could prove its shoes were actually good enough for elite basketball players.

There was plenty of contradictory evidence, though. Lonzo frequently wore other brands’ shoes. He also hurt his ankle multiple times. The Lakers even asked him whether his Big Ball Brand shoes contributed to his injuries. Lonzo denied it.

But now he’s revealing how he and his manager, Darren Moore, concealed the truth.

Ball on LightHarted Podcast:

Them ZO2s I was playing in, they was not ready.

No one knows this, but D-Mo had a backpack, and he had like an extra four pairs of shoes in there, because I had to switch them every quarter, because they would just rip.

I’m like, “Yo, I’m not playing in them shoes.” Like, “I don’t care bro.”

Because they’re my shoes. I had to debut them. We went so far with it.

I’m like, “Cool, I can get a quarter in. But that’s it. We’ve got to switch them every quarter.” And nobody noticed. And by the end of that quarter, they were beat up. And it’s crazy, right when I switched my shoes, then all of a sudden magically I got good again.

Lonzo also reportedly nearly underwent unauthorized surgery, a procedure planned by former business partner Alan Foster and approved by LaVar.

It seems too few people have had Lonzo’s best interests at heart.

Hopefully, that’s changing.

Now with the Pelicans, Lonzo could still have a bright future in the NBA. It’s just important he stays healthy. Safe shoes and proper medical advice would be a good start.