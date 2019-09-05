Gary Bassing/NBAE via Getty Images

Do you believe in Magic? They sure do

By Dan FeldmanSep 5, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Magic just had their best season in seven years. Orlando was buzzing. Management poured more than $160 million into keeping the roster intact.

All for a 42-40 team that lost 4-1 in the first round.

The Magic should feel good about their breakthrough season. They ended the longest playoff drought in franchise history.

But this summer showed major long-term commitment to a group that has proven capable of just moderate winning and lacks obvious upside.

The major investments: Re-signing Nikola Vucevic (four years, $100 million) and Terrence Ross (four years, $54 million). Vucevic was an All-Star last season, and Vucevic finished fifth in Sixth Man of the Year voting. They’re good players.

But Vucevic didn’t become an All-Star until his eighth season. Most players who make their first All-Star game so late in their career don’t return. He also plays center, where there’s a surplus of capable players. That’s an expensive price for his age-29-through-31 seasons.

Likewise, Ross will turn 29 next season. He’s a streaky scorer who flourished in a bigger role last season. I’m just not convinced he’ll keep it up to justify his price tag.

At least Orlando structured the contracts well. Like Aaron Gordon‘s terms signed the year before, Vucevic’s salaries declines throughout his deal. Ross’ increases in the second year then declines. That should help the players hold more value later.

In the meantime, the Magic want to keep winning now. They’re the only Eastern Conference playoff team to return every starter.

They also re-signed key backups Khem Birch (two years, $6 million) and Michael Carter-Williams (minimum) for reasonable value. That continuity could make the difference next season. Orlando really took after Birch and Carter-Williams joined the rotation last season.

The Magic signed Al-Farouq Aminu (three years, $29,162,700) to add depth. In a vacuum, I like that move. In Orlando, Aminu is another power forward on a team overloaded with bigs.

It’s already difficult enough to find proper opportunities for Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac. Aminu only complicates matters. All three can play both forward spots. Maybe the Magic envision always having two interchangeable forwards on the floor, allowing them to maintain a style. But all three are better at power forward. There were probably better ways to allocate resources.

Signing Aminu with the mid-level exception necessitated stretching Timofey Mozgov to stay out of the luxury tax. That’s a not-small $5,573,334 cap hit each of the next three seasons.

Orlando drafted yet another power in the first round, Chuma Okeke at No. 16. But considering Okeke tore his ACL in March, the Magic could look quite different by the time he’s ready to contribute. They might get a long runway with him, as he has yet to sign his rookie-scale contract and could spend next season on a minor-league deal. Six years of team control, up from the usual five for a first-round pick, could matter significantly.

There are paths for Orlando to reach the next level – Gordon becoming a star, Isaac breaking out, Mohamed Bamba getting on track after a disappointing rookie year, Okeke getting healthy and proving correct the advanced models that rated him as a top prospect, Markelle Fultz rediscovering his form. None seem like great bets, especially because it might take a couple hits to propel this forward.

There’s a decent chance this summer’s spending works out. Winning increases the value of everyone involved. It creates flexibility not afforded to losing teams. And it’s just fun while it’s happening.

But I think it’s slightly more likely Orlando regrets locking into these players at those prices – that the Magic don’t win enough then head right back to the wrong side of mediocre while facing new long-term costs.

Offseason grade: C-

Without Marcus Smart, Team USA crushes Japan in FIBA World Cup (video)

By Dan FeldmanSep 5, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

No Marcus Smart. No Jayson Tatum.

But Team USA still had enough Celtics to overwhelm Japan.

Jaylen Brown (20 points and seven rebounds) and Kemba Walker (15 points and eight assists) led the U.S. to a 98-45 win in their final first-round game Thursday. The domination is a welcome bounce-back for the Americans, who barely beat Turkey in their prior game.

The victory sets up a second-round opener against reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece on Saturday. It’ll be the rare game where Team USA doesn’t have the best player.

It’s still unclear which players Team USA will have at all. Tatum is out a couple games after hurting his ankle against Turkey. Smart, who was banged up during training camp, is the new addition to the injury report.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

The United States will also face Brazil in the second round Monday. Brazil beat Greece, indicating just how much more difficult the competition will get.

Thursday, Japan was completely overmatched. Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura, who had begun to build hype, scored just four points while Japan got outscored by 48 points in his 24 minutes. But he had a big dunk over Myles Turner late:

Lonzo Ball on pre-draft workout with Lakers: ‘It has to be the worst workout for a number two pick’

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 5, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
5 Comments

Lonzo Ball – as close as there was to a consensus No. 2 prospect in the 2017 NBA draft – wanted to join the Lakers. When the Lakers landed the No. 2 pick, everything was seemingly falling into place. Ball just had to ace his workout.

He didn’t.

Ball looked out of shape, though it was unclear at the time whether those reports were just smokescreens. Ball passed his second workout, and the Lakers took him No. 2.

But that first workout really was that bad, according to Ball. Ball – who has since been traded to the Pelicans – provided all the ugly details, including meeting then-Lakers assistant coach Brian Shaw.

Ball on LightHarted Podcast:

The workout with the Lakers was the worst workout I’ve ever had. Ever.

It has to be the worst workout for a number two pick. It has to. That’s how bad. It was terrible. They had to come to Chino to watch me work out again.

I was by myself. But I got sick, and I didn’t tell nobody. So, I had drank a whole bottle of codeine. I mean, not codeine, but cough syrup.

I couldn’t move. Ask B Shaw. B Shaw will tell you. He was like, “What the hell?” That was the first time I met B Shaw, and he was like, “I don’t think he it.” I could see it on his face. I would take two steps. I couldn’t dunk. They were like, “Get up.” I was like, “I can’t. I can’t dunk.”

I couldn’t move, bro. I’m like, “Damn.”

After the workout, I’m like, this ain’t – we’re going to have to do another one. We scheduled a second workout, and it was all good from there. But that first one, man. If those tapes ever get released, it’s bad. It’s real bad.

This should serve as a lesson for draft-eligible players. They don’t have to do workouts if not advantageous. The draft gives teams massive control over the process. Players should seize power wherever they can.

What would the Lakers have done if Ball postponed the workout? They might have griped, but they almost certainly would have attended the re-scheduled workout and drafted him. By trying to prove himself while sick, Ball risked not getting to his desired team.

There are probably Lakers fans who wish the team never granted Ball that second workout. Ball’s style – high on passing and defense, low on individual scoring and shooting – goes unappreciated. Yes, the Lakers could have drafted better players. But Ball still looks like a fine pick, especially considering what we knew at the time.

Ball impressed at UCLA. A single bad workout shouldn’t override that much larger sample.

Good process sometimes leads to bad results. I’d rather have good process in place. It’ll lead to good results more often.

But did the Lakers have a good process in place here? Lakers owner Jeanie Buss reportedly pushed Magic Johnson to draft Ball over De'Aaron Fox, who has turned out better. I wonder whether the Lakers were just going to give Ball as many workouts as he needed until he got one right.

Dwight Howard says he’s focused on helping Lakers win, not arguing with Shaq and Kobe

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressSep 5, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) Dwight Howard says he is returning to the Los Angeles Lakers with a new outlook on basketball and his place in it.

The veteran center hopes the Lakers fans- and a couple of retired Lakers superstars – who learned to loathe the old Dwight over the past six years will give him another chance.

Howard called it “a very big blessing” Wednesday to re-sign with the Lakers , who chose him as the improbable replacement for injured center DeMarcus Cousins.

The 33-year-old Howard spent the eventful 2012-13 season with the Lakers before abruptly leaving as a free agent. After six up-and-down seasons away from LA and a self-described difficult offseason in his personal life, Howard is energized by the chance to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in a familiar jersey.

“Not too often in life do you get second chances,” Howard said on a conference call in his first public comments about the reunion. “This is an awesome experience. I’m just looking forward to being the best teammate, the best person in the community I can be. … Six years ago doesn’t seem like a long time, but a lot of things have happened. I’m just excited.”

Howard said he has repaired his mental state through meditation, reading and introspection. That might be why he didn’t seem to be bothered by the criticism he received online last week from Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. The Lakers greats had a brief disagreement on social media before they united in publicly making fun of Howard, who clashed with the businesslike Bryant during their season together in LA.

“Shaq and Kobe are some of the greatest players ever to play this game,” Howard said. “I have nothing but love and respect for those guys and what they’ve been able to accomplish. … My job is to come here and help this team win. It’s not to get into any fights or arguments with Shaq or Kobe or anybody. I won’t let anything distract me from winning a championship.”

 

Howard realizes that some Lakers fans may be less excited: He has been booed every time he stepped foot in Staples Center over the past six years – even by Clippers fans. He hopes everyone will recognize he’s ready to repair his relationship with Los Angeles.

“I never had any ill will toward the fans in LA,” Howard said. “I loved this city from the moment I started playing here. … It was just a decision I made. I love this city. I loved playing in LA. None of that stuff even matters to me anymore. I think we all have a fresh start. I’m big on new beginnings, and this is the time to start up a new time. I’m just looking forward to having a fresh start with the fans and show them my only dedication is to put another banner up here in Los Angeles.”

Howard also said he is eager to go back to work after a rough 12 months in his personal life. He hasn’t played a game since November after getting injured early in his only season with Washington, and he didn’t go into detail about off-court problems he has previously described as “rock bottom.”

“It was just stuff in my personal life,” Howard said. “Mentally, physically and spiritually. It had nothing to do with me as a basketball player or anything like that. It was just personal things that I had to deal with which made me stronger.”

Howard wasn’t the Lakers’ first choice to play alongside JaVale McGee and Davis at center, but he won over both big men and team leader Rajon Rondo while trying out for the Lakers’ top brass last month. Howard said he vowed to be a supportive teammate dedicated to team goals, but he realizes public declarations are cheap.

“I’d rather show you guys than say it,” Howard said. “I’d rather my actions be something that you guys can critique instead of my words. I’ve always said a lot of words, but I’d just rather show you guys.”

Lakers’ Alex Caruso says he got ‘random’ drug test after fake photos went viral

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 4, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Lakers have a player who looks so muscular and athletic, he strikes fear across the NBA.

They also have LeBron James.

Their other intimidating player: Fake Alex Caruso.

The Lakers tweeted these workout photos:

Which prompted this fake version that went viral:

And, according to Caruso, led to a “random” drug test:

I believe the drug test was random.

But am I totally convinced beyond all doubt? No.