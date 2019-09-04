Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Milwaukee gives Bucks’ Sterling Brown 14 days to accept $400K settlement, attorney wants guilt admission

Associated PressSep 4, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MILWAUKEE (AP) An attorney for Bucks guard Sterling Brown says Milwaukee’s $400,000 offer to settle Brown’s lawsuit against the city over his arrest last year is insufficient because it doesn’t include an admission of guilt.

Attorney Mark Thomsen said Wednesday that any settlement would have to include such an admission.

The city’s Common Council has given Brown 14 days to accept or decline the settlement offer.

Brown contends in his lawsuit that police used excessive force and targeted him because he is black when they confronted him for parking illegally in a handicapped-accessible spot in January 2018. He was talking with officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated. Officers took him down and used a stun gun because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered.

Lonzo Ball says he played in defective shoes to promote Big Baller Brand

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 4, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

Lonzo Ball entered the NBA with a ton of attention – because he was the No. 2 overall pick, because he played for the Lakers and because LaVar Ball hunted publicity.

And because Lonzo had his own very expensive signature shoe.

LaVar was the face of Big Baller Brand, but Lonzo was so important to the company’s viability. Lonzo could prove its shoes were actually good enough for elite basketball players.

There was plenty of contradictory evidence, though. Lonzo frequently wore other brands’ shoes. He also hurt his ankle multiple times. The Lakers even asked him whether his Big Ball Brand shoes contributed to his injuries. Lonzo denied it.

But now he’s revealing how he and his manager, Darren Moore, concealed the truth.

Ball on LightHarted Podcast:

Them ZO2s I was playing in, they was not ready.

No one knows this, but D-Mo had a backpack, and he had like an extra four pairs of shoes in there, because I had to switch them every quarter, because they would just rip.

I’m like, “Yo, I’m not playing in them shoes.” Like, “I don’t care bro.”

Because they’re my shoes. I had to debut them. We went so far with it.

I’m like, “Cool, I can get a quarter in. But that’s it. We’ve got to switch them every quarter.” And nobody noticed. And by the end of that quarter, they were beat up. And it’s crazy, right when I switched my shoes, then all of a sudden magically I got good again.

Lonzo also reportedly nearly underwent authorized surgery, a procedure planned by former business partner Alan Foster and approved by LaVar.

It seems too few people have had Lonzo’s best interests at heart.

Hopefully, that’s changing.

Now with the Pelicans, Lonzo could still have a bright future in the NBA. It’s just important he stays healthy. Safe shoes and proper medical advice would be a good start.

Report: JaVale McGee’s home burglarized, championship ring stolen

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 4, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

JaVale McGee has won two NBA championships, both with the Golden State Warriors. The former Washington Wizards draft prospect is now an NBA veteran, and one of the NBA’s most colorful characters. As such, he’s a pretty affable guy.

But right now, McGee is probably a bit down in the dumps. That’s because it was reported this week that someone had broken into McGee’s home and stolen at least one of his championship rings.

According to TMZ.com, burglars entered McGee’s house and took one of his most valuable possessions.

Via TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us … McGee only discovered the burglary Tuesday, but surveillance footage shows the incident took place on Saturday.

We’re told the thieves stole TWO safes from the home which contained at least $200k in cash and jewelry — including one of the two rings McGee won during his stint with the Golden State Warriors. Unclear which ring was taken.

The idea that people would target players they know are out of town is not new. The fact that these burglars decided to steal two entire safes is ridiculous, and a major blow for McGee.

McGee has a significant surveillance system at his home, and police are apparently reviewing the tape to see if they can get any leads on solving the case.

This is a bummer for McGee, and hopefully he will get his ring back soon.

Brazil coach says he’s had a plan for Giannis Antetokounmpo for six months

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 4, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Milwaukee Bucks superstar and 2018-19 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has not had a particularly impressive 2019 FIBA World Cup in China. Antetokounmpo is tied for 76th place among all players in average scoring, and Greece recently lost to Brazil in their first round matchup in group play.

That victory for Brazil, 79-78, came with Antetokounmpo scoring just 13 points in 28 minutes. It raised quite a few eyebrows on Twitter this week, with many expecting Antetokounmpo to be able to handle some light international work.

However, Brazil’s coach says that he wasn’t really worried about Antetokounmpo. In fact, Aleksandar Petrovic said he was more worried about Kostas Sloukas and Georgios Printezis, who play in the EuroLeague.

Via EuroHoops:

“We showed that we have several players who can stop Antetokounmpo. But yesterday I was more occupied with Sloukas and Printezis, and that’s what happened today. When I was preparing this game, a lot of people talked and joked about how to stop Antetokounmpo. I had for six months in my head, since the semifinals between Toronto and Milwaukee, how to stop Antetokounmpo. The problem tonight for us was Sloukas and Printezis.”

That’s some pretty tall talk, although Brazil can certainly make statements like that now that they have a win over Greece.

Greece now has three points in this stage, tied with New Zealand in the Group F standings. They currently sit at second in the table, just under Brazil. Antetokounmpo and his countrymen will have to beat New Zealand on Thursday to advance to the second round.

Bol Bol reportedly to sign two-way contract with Denver Nuggets

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 4, 2019, 1:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This is the perfect contract for Bol Bol. And the Denver Nuggets.

Bol, the No. 44 pick in the most recent draft and the son of former NBA player Manute Bol, will sign a two-way contract for the coming season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This is a good fit because Bol has potential but also is raw and is going to need time in the G-League to get his body right and acclimate to the NBA-style game. Denver is a good development team and is taking this at the right pace.

Bol’s potential is not in question: He’s a 7’3″ big man who averaged 21 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.7 blocked shots a game at Oregon last season, and he’s as good a three-point as maybe anyone in this past draft class.

So why did a guy with lottery skills drop to 44th in the draft? He only played nine games at Oregon due to a Navicular bone fracture in his left foot — big men with foot issues worry teams (he didn’t play in Summer League in part to make sure he was fully recovered). More concerning, there are questions about how much he actually loves the game and will be willing to put in the work it would take to become a valuable NBA player.

That’s what Bol can prove in the G-League — that he’s got the drive and work ethic. He’s got to get stronger and be better at defensive recognition (although his length covers up a lot of mistakes), but it’s all within his reach. He’s just got to want it.

Denver made a smart move trading to draft for Bol in the middle of the second round, by that point there was little risk. Now giving him a two-way contract is the right move. The Nuggets have handled this well and the front office there is reportedly confident he can make the leap up to the NBA. Now it’s on Bol to reward that faith.