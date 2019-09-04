Getty

Damian Lillard says Carmelo Anthony isn’t coming to Trail Blazers

By Dane DelgadoSep 4, 2019, 11:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Portland Trail Blazers found themselves in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors last season. They weren’t able to advance to the final playoff series of the year, but it was a stellar run for a team that desperately needed some playoff success in order to prove that their roster construction theory is tenable.

A lot of faces have already changed this offseason in the Willamette Valley, but Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are still on hand, and that means Portland will be playoff contenders yet again.

The team has added some veteran players, including Pau Gasol, and it’s been speculated that the Blazers might be a landing spot for former NBA scoring champion Carmelo Anthony. Anthony had been rumored as a potential Trail Blazer in seasons past, with Lillard apparently lobbying for his services.

But in a recent interview, Lillard said that Anthony is not a potential candidate to come to Portland as a veteran presence this season.

Via Twitter:

Despite his understanding that the Blazers will not add Anthony, Lillard also said that Carmelo deserves to be in the NBA. That’s a pretty common refrain from current players, although you could debate whether that’s an accurate assessment of the vet’s skill set at this juncture.

Whether as irony or miscalculated enthusiasm, many fans in Portland have wanted to add Anthony to their team as a scoring boost in recent years. That’s unlikely to work, particularly for a team that needs 3-point shooting and defense on the wing — two things that Anthony does not provide.

Who knows whether Carmelo will end up in the NBA this season? He is making a strong push to return to the league, but until he signs on the dotted line and we see him in a jersey, I wouldn’t count on watching Anthony in 2019.

Nene to re-sign with Rockets for next season

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 4, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

After last season, Nene turned down a $3.8 million player option with Houston, choosing to test the free agent market.

He’s about to re-sign with the Rockets for about $1.2 million less than he would have made, in a move that helps the Rockets out financially.

Nene is about to return to the NBA for an 18th season, a story Kelly Iko of The Athletic broke and others have confirmed now.

As for the money, the Rockets would have been in the tax with Nene’s old contract, but now are still just under the line (because not all of his minimum salary actually counts against the cap, as with all veteran minimum contracts).

The Rockets are deep at center now, with Clint Capela starting and playing the bulk of the minutes and having signed Tyson Chandler this summer. Chandler and Nene will soak up the minutes at the five Capela does not play, but the young Swiss center will get the bulk of the run.

Nene played a limited role for the Rockets last season, getting in 42 games (health was part of the problem) and averaging 3.6 points an 2.9 rebounds a game when he did get in. His efficiency slipped last season but he still can give a team solid minutes in a limited role. The Rockets will count on that.

Jayson Tatum out at least five days for Team USA, will miss next two games

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 4, 2019, 8:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jayson Tatum sprained his ankle in the final seconds of Team USA’s overtime win against Turkey. However, he walked out of the USA locker room after without much of a limp, and Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens called the ankle sprain “moderate.”

That’s still enough to keep Tatum out at least five days — or two games — USA Basketball announced on Wednesday. John Schuhmann of NBA.com is in Shanghai with the team and broke it all down.

The first game Tatum misses is a meaningless game against Japan that the USA should win comfortably without him (the USA has already clinched its way to the second round, and Japan lost to the Czech Republic 89-76, that’s a Czech squad the USA beat by 21).

The second game he misses will be the start of the second round, and he could miss both games of that round.

(If you’re confused by the format, welcome to FIBA. Here’s how it works: There are four teams in each first-round group, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the second round. That second round is another four-team group made up of those top two teams — meaning in this case the USA and the winner of Turkey vs. the Czech Republic — and the top two teams from another group, however, your record from the first round carries over and the USA only plays the teams from the other group. Which for the USA means playing Brazil and probably Greece and Giannis Antetokounmpo. From that group, the top two teams advance to an eight-team knockout style tournament.)

Tatum has played a fairly important role for Gregg Popovich and Team USA, starting both games and averaging 24.5 minutes and 10.5 points a game. He was on the court at the end of regulation against Turkey when he was fouled on a three-point attempt with 0.1 seconds left and the USA down two (he hit two of the free throws to force overtime). In overtime he was on the court at the end again, getting fouled on the play that sprained his ankle.

The USA will miss Tatum’s length, scoring, and defense in the second round, especially against a step up in quality of opponents.

The good news for the Celtics is this does not look like the kind of injury that will linger into the season. Boston’s Stevens downplayed the risk of injury for guys playing for Team USA, noting that injuries can happen anywhere at any time (just ask DeMarcus Cousins).

 

Brad Stevens says Jayson Tatum’s ankle injury is ‘moderate’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 3, 2019, 11:45 PM EDT
1 Comment

Folks have been making jokes on Twitter about Team USA being a preview of the Boston Celtics’ season. Several Celtics, including prominent players Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart, have led Team USA in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China. To that end, Boston’s best assets carry the potential for injury.

On Tuesday, as the United States eked out an overtime win against Turkey, Tatum rolled his ankle. It came on a play late in the game when Tatum had just passed the ball off on a drive and was looking to crowd the lane for a potential rebound.

Naturally, the injury sent Celtics fans into a tizzy online, with many wondering what his status will be for the upcoming start of the NBA preseason.

Via Twitter:

Shortly after the United States’ win over Turkey, Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters that he had briefly exchange text messages with Tatum, and that his injury didn’t sound that bad.

Via Mass Live:

Speaking at the annual ABCD Hoop Dreams charity event tonight, Brad Stevens said the injury doesn’t seem serious at all.

“They’re going to do an X-Ray tomorrow morning, but the early indication is moderate ankle sprain,” Stevens said. “They’re going to be obviously cautious about it but USA Basketball has communicated greatly with us.”

Jayson Tatum also downplayed the severity of the injury right after the game.

“It feels better than when it first happened,” Tatum said. “I can walk a little bit. Obviously, it’s sore … just get some treatment and see how I feel.”

The NBA isn’t as bad as the NFL when it comes to preseason injuries wrecking the hopes of teams before the regular season even begins. Still, you can understand why Tatum’s ankle turn would worry Celtics fans, and why they’d want to know all the details they can get.

For now, we just have to wait until we get an update and trust that Tatum’s injury appears to be a run-of-the-mill ankle sprain.

Japan’s Rui Hachimura proving himself in World Cup as matchup with Team USA approaches

Yifan Ding/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 3, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SHANGHAI (AP) Rui Hachimura believes his game his grown this summer.

He knows his confidence has.

It has been a hectic and nonexistent offseason for the soon-to-be Washington Wizards rookie – drafted No. 9 overall in June, played NBA summer league in July and has been with the Japanese national team since. Japan’s 89-76 loss to the Czech Republic on Tuesday meant Hachimura and his team will likely finish no better than 17th at this 32-team World Cup, but he’s still seeing plenty of upside to his summer.

“It’s been crazy,” Hachimura said. “I got drafted, went to D.C. and we had like a minicamp, then Summer League and now the World Cup. It’s been a crazy summer but I’ve been having fun with this experience, this process. I’ve played a lot of games this summer, everywhere. I don’t know how much I grew, but I have more confidence.”

Japan might be winless in its two World Cup games – and has a matchup against the U.S. looming Thursday – but the stage has not seemed too big for Hachimura. The 6-foot-9 forward has averaged 18 points so far on 50 percent shooting, while adding 6.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard even made the trip to Asia to watch Hachimura in person, going to Japan first for the pre-tourney games and then following the team to China.

“He’s going to be a really nice player in the NBA,” Sheppard said. “He’s got a lot – a lot – of upside. He’s got a lot of learning to do, but he’s got excellent skill and excellent will. … It just takes time, and we have to develop that.”

Hachimura’s talent was on obvious display in Las Vegas at Summer League, where he averaged 19.3 points on 50 percent shooting in three games. He scored 31 points in Japan’s pre-World Cup win over Germany – a game attended by nearly 20,000 at the Saitama Super Arena last month – and already has captured his homeland’s attention, as evidenced by the many Japanese fans who made the trip to China.

“Rui’s got a lot of talent,” said Nick Fazekas, Japan’s U.S.-born center. “He works hard, but he has a lot of fun.”

Basketball is growing in Japan for many reasons. The Tokyo Olympics are less than a year away, and the NBA – in a move that should build Olympic buzz – is sending Toronto and Houston to Japan for a pair of preseason games in October. Those will be the first NBA games in Japan since 2003.

And it won’t take much for Hachimura, the West Coast Conference’s player of the year last season at Gonzaga, to become the best Japan-born player in NBA history. He’s the first Japanese player to be a first-round pick and the only two players from the country to appear in an NBA game are Yuta Tabuse in 2004-05 and Hachimura’s World Cup teammate Yuta Watanabe last season.

Combined, Tabuse and Watanabe have 46 points in 19 NBA games, all off the bench.

“I’m just excited for the season,” Hachimura said.