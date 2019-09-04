Brazil coach says he’s had a plan for Giannis Antetokounmpo for six months

Milwaukee Bucks superstar and 2018-19 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has not had a particularly impressive 2019 FIBA World Cup in China. Antetokounmpo is tied for 76th place among all players in average scoring, and Greece recently lost to Brazil in their first round matchup in group play.
That victory for Brazil, 79-78, came with Antetokounmpo scoring just 13 points in 28 minutes. It raised quite a few eyebrows on Twitter this week, with many expecting Antetokounmpo to be able to handle some light international work.
However, Brazil’s coach says that he wasn’t really worried about Antetokounmpo. In fact, Aleksandar Petrovic said he was more worried about Kostas Sloukas and Georgios Printezis, who play in the EuroLeague.
Via EuroHoops:
“We showed that we have several players who can stop Antetokounmpo. But yesterday I was more occupied with Sloukas and Printezis, and that’s what happened today. When I was preparing this game, a lot of people talked and joked about how to stop Antetokounmpo. I had for six months in my head, since the semifinals between Toronto and Milwaukee, how to stop Antetokounmpo. The problem tonight for us was Sloukas and Printezis.”
That’s some pretty tall talk, although Brazil can certainly make statements like that now that they have a win over Greece.
Greece now has three points in this stage, tied with New Zealand in the Group F standings. They currently sit at second in the table, just under Brazil. Antetokounmpo and his countrymen will have to beat New Zealand on Thursday to advance to the second round.
This is the perfect contract for Bol Bol. And the Denver Nuggets.
Bol, the No. 44 pick in the most recent draft and the son of former NBA player Manute Bol, will sign a two-way contract for the coming season, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
This is a good fit because Bol has potential but also is raw and is going to need time in the G-League to get his body right and acclimate to the NBA-style game. Denver is a good development team and is taking this at the right pace.
Bol’s potential is not in question: He’s a 7’3″ big man who averaged 21 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.7 blocked shots a game at Oregon last season, and he’s as good a three-point as maybe anyone in this past draft class.
So why did a guy with lottery skills drop to 44th in the draft? He only played nine games at Oregon due to a Navicular bone fracture in his left foot — big men with foot issues worry teams (he didn’t play in Summer League in part to make sure he was fully recovered). More concerning, there are questions about how much he actually loves the game and will be willing to put in the work it would take to become a valuable NBA player.
That’s what Bol can prove in the G-League — that he’s got the drive and work ethic. He’s got to get stronger and be better at defensive recognition (although his length covers up a lot of mistakes), but it’s all within his reach. He’s just got to want it.
Denver made a smart move trading to draft for Bol in the middle of the second round, by that point there was little risk. Now giving him a two-way contract is the right move. The Nuggets have handled this well and the front office there is reportedly confident he can make the leap up to the NBA. Now it’s on Bol to reward that faith.
The Portland Trail Blazers found themselves in the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors last season. They weren’t able to advance to the final playoff series of the year, but it was a stellar run for a team that desperately needed some playoff success in order to prove that their roster construction theory is tenable.
A lot of faces have already changed this offseason in the Willamette Valley, but Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are still on hand, and that means Portland will be playoff contenders yet again.
The team has added some veteran players, including Pau Gasol, and it’s been speculated that the Blazers might be a landing spot for former NBA scoring champion Carmelo Anthony. Anthony had been rumored as a potential Trail Blazer in seasons past, with Lillard apparently lobbying for his services.
But in a recent interview, Lillard said that Anthony is not a potential candidate to come to Portland as a veteran presence this season.
Via Twitter:
Despite his understanding that the Blazers will not add Anthony, Lillard also said that Carmelo deserves to be in the NBA. That’s a pretty common refrain from current players, although you could debate whether that’s an accurate assessment of the vet’s skill set at this juncture.
Whether as irony or miscalculated enthusiasm, many fans in Portland have wanted to add Anthony to their team as a scoring boost in recent years. That’s unlikely to work, particularly for a team that needs 3-point shooting and defense on the wing — two things that Anthony does not provide.
Who knows whether Carmelo will end up in the NBA this season? He is making a strong push to return to the league, but until he signs on the dotted line and we see him in a jersey, I wouldn’t count on watching Anthony in 2019.
After last season, Nene turned down a $3.8 million player option with Houston, choosing to test the free agent market.
He’s about to re-sign with the Rockets for about $1.2 million less than he would have made, in a move that helps the Rockets out financially.
Nene is about to return to the NBA for an 18th season, a story Kelly Iko of The Athletic broke and others have confirmed now.
As for the money, the Rockets would have been in the tax with Nene’s old contract, but now are still just under the line (because not all of his minimum salary actually counts against the cap, as with all veteran minimum contracts).
The Rockets are deep at center now, with Clint Capela starting and playing the bulk of the minutes and having signed Tyson Chandler this summer. Chandler and Nene will soak up the minutes at the five Capela does not play, but the young Swiss center will get the bulk of the run.
Nene played a limited role for the Rockets last season, getting in 42 games (health was part of the problem) and averaging 3.6 points an 2.9 rebounds a game when he did get in. His efficiency slipped last season but he still can give a team solid minutes in a limited role. The Rockets will count on that.
Jayson Tatum sprained his ankle in the final seconds of Team USA’s overtime win against Turkey. However, he walked out of the USA locker room after without much of a limp, and Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens called the ankle sprain “moderate.”
That’s still enough to keep Tatum out at least five days — or two games — USA Basketball announced on Wednesday. John Schuhmann of NBA.com is in Shanghai with the team and broke it all down.
The first game Tatum misses is a meaningless game against Japan that the USA should win comfortably without him (the USA has already clinched its way to the second round, and Japan lost to the Czech Republic 89-76, that’s a Czech squad the USA beat by 21).
The second game he misses will be the start of the second round, and he could miss both games of that round.
(If you’re confused by the format, welcome to FIBA. Here’s how it works: There are four teams in each first-round group, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the second round. That second round is another four-team group made up of those top two teams — meaning in this case the USA and the winner of Turkey vs. the Czech Republic — and the top two teams from another group, however, your record from the first round carries over and the USA only plays the teams from the other group. Which for the USA means playing Brazil and probably Greece and Giannis Antetokounmpo. From that group, the top two teams advance to an eight-team knockout style tournament.)
Tatum has played a fairly important role for Gregg Popovich and Team USA, starting both games and averaging 24.5 minutes and 10.5 points a game. He was on the court at the end of regulation against Turkey when he was fouled on a three-point attempt with 0.1 seconds left and the USA down two (he hit two of the free throws to force overtime). In overtime he was on the court at the end again, getting fouled on the play that sprained his ankle.
The USA will miss Tatum’s length, scoring, and defense in the second round, especially against a step up in quality of opponents.
The good news for the Celtics is this does not look like the kind of injury that will linger into the season. Boston’s Stevens downplayed the risk of injury for guys playing for Team USA, noting that injuries can happen anywhere at any time (just ask DeMarcus Cousins).