Team USA survives Turkey in OT

By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2019, 11:48 AM EDT
It wasn’t overwhelming. It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t even injury-free.

But Team USA avoided the worst possible embarrassment – a loss – with a 93-92 overtime win over Turkey on Tuesday. The Americans will advance to the second round of the 32-team FIBA World Cup.

Khris Middleton made the game-winning free throws with 2.1 seconds left, extending the United States’ 55-tournament-game winning streak with NBA players.

The game was tense late, Turkey pressing for the upset and Team USA trying to avoid a historic defeat. Turkey missed all four of its free throws in the final 10 seconds. After the fourth miss, Jayson Tatum grabbed the defensive rebound and pushed ahead. As he pressured the rim, Tatum delivered a clean pass to Middleton to set-up the winning free throws.

Unfortunately, Tatum also hurt himself on the play. Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

The United States already looked vulnerable, especially after an exhibition loss to Australia. This U.S. roster doesn’t hold up to traditional standards. Turkey wasn’t even among the top threats! The Americans could lose to any reasonable competitor.

That probably won’t be Japan on Thursday, when Team USA closes Group E play. The United States and the Turkey-Czech Republic winner will advance.

Against Turkey, the U.S. shot just 35% on 2-pointers. The Americans’ highest-volume shooters – Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell and Tatum – combined to shoot 11-for-37 overall.

Team USA overcame that inefficiency with plenty of effort. The United State grabbed 17 offensive rebounds to 34 Turkey defensive rebounds. Tatum (11 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks) was particularly active.

However, Tatum made just 2-of-3 free throws with 0.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter, sending the game to overtime rather than giving the U.S. a regulation win.

It appeared Turkey would take advantage of the extra time. Turkey had been gaining momentum while overcoming a 15-point lead and even led by five with three minutes left. Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova (26 points and 14 rebounds) was excellent. Turkey just played with more chemistry, shooting and passing more decisively and getting better looks as a result.

But those four missed free late are haunting. And the U.S. did just enough to take advantage.

Canada eliminated from contention in FIBA World Cup with 23-point loss to Lithuania

By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2019, 10:18 AM EDT
Canada started with so much promise, a whopping 17 NBA players on its FIBA World Cup training-camp roster.

In the end, only two Canadian NBA players – Cory Joseph (Kings) and Khem Birch (Magic) – made the trip to China.

The talent drop shoed. The Canadians were eliminated from World Cup contention with a 92-69 loss to Lithuania on Tuesday.

Unlike Team USA, which faced similar issues but has a nearly limitless supply of NBA players to pick from, Canada didn’t withstand the losses.

Canada also had little margin for error in a tough Group H. The Canadians lost to Australia in the opener. They still play Senegal on Thursday, but at 0-2, they can’t catch Lithuania (2-0) or Australia (2-0) for the top two spots in the group.

Former Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas led Lithuania with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Basketball was gaining popularity in Canada with Toronto’s NBA title. Though this is a setback, the Canadians can still reach the 2020 Olympics through the qualifying tournaments.

Utah’s Joe Ingles was one assist short of first triple-double in FIBA World Cup history

By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2019, 7:59 AM EDT
Nobody. Not LeBron James or Kevin Durant or Russell Westbrook. No player has ever had a triple-double in a FIBA World Cup game. Remember the games are shorter (40 minutes, same length as college, not 48 like the NBA), and in the case of the USA the team is so deep no player tends to get 30+ minutes a night to rack up stats.

Utah’s Joe Ingles almost pulled it off against Senegal.

In a game that was tighter than expected, Ingles finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.

Ingles handled the news in an Ingles way.

The Spurs Patty Mills had 22 points for Australia in the 81-68 win for Australia that was closer most of the way than expected.

Luka Doncic, will the Mavericks make the postseason? “We’ll make the playoffs. We must.”

By Kurt HelinSep 2, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
The Western Conference is going to be brutal this season. A gauntlet. A nightmare. An acid test. A baptism of fire for young players. I could go on forever with cliches, but you get the idea. Making the playoffs will not be easy and will likely require 45+ wins at least.

Most prognosticators have the Mavericks on the outside looking in at the postseason. Luka Doncic doesn’t see it that way, as he said in a recent interview.

Dallas has a shot at the postseason, but a lot of things need to go right. That starts with Doncic coming back in better shape, helping him play faster and be better on the defensive end, and being the team’s leader. Kristaps Porzingis has to get back to being a 7’3″ unicorn following his ACL surgery. Seth Curry, Delon Wright, and Justin Jackson all need to step up in their roles.

And there is no margin for error in the West.

Eight teams make the playoffs, and it’s safe to say seven teams should be postseason locks (in no particular order): Clippers, Lakers, Rockets, Jazz, Nuggets, Trail Blazers, and Warriors. That leaves one playoff spot for the Kings, Mavericks, Pelicans, and Timberwolves to chase (Phoenix would like to be on that list, too, I’m just not sold). Injuries, trades, and other things unexpected will shake up the West, but no matter what it will be deep with good teams. More teams will be playoff worthy than will make the cut.

We’ll see if Doncic is able to will Dallas into one of those playoff slots.

Joe Johnson reportedly to get have workouts with Pistons, Bucks, Nets

By Kurt HelinSep 2, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Joe Johnson says he didn’t sign up for the Big3 this summer thinking of it as a springboard back to the NBA. He did it because he thought it would be fun.

However, after an MVP season and hitting the game-winner to lead his Triplets team to the Big3 title, there’s been plenty of interest in the veteran swingman with the sweet stroke. Early reports had him getting interest from the Clippers, Bucks, Nuggets, and Pelicans.

Now comes the new Johnson will workout this week for the Bucks, Nets, and Pistons, as reported by Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Johnson, who last played in the NBA in 2017-18, will audition for three Eastern Conference playoff teams from a year ago in the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, according to sources…

In his last NBA action, Johnson averaged 6.0 points on 38.1% shooting in 23 games for the Houston Rockets in 2017-18. In the 2018 playoffs, he saw his playing time cut to just 6.8 minutes per game as the Rockets advanced to Game 7 of the Western Conference finals before falling to the Golden State Warriors.

Johnson said that ending left a bad taste in his mouth and he would welcome another shot and a chance to leave the NBA on his own terms.

If Johnson, now 38, is moving well and has found his dangerous three-point stroke again he’s going to be able to help a lot of teams. Teams want to take a look because it’s a big leap from being able to put up numbers in the Big3 — a halfcourt game against players out of the NBA — and doing it in an NBA setting. But Johnson’s play has piqued the interest of teams.

Xavier Silas went from the Big3 to a 10-day contract with the Celtics. Also, Josh Childress went from the Big3 to a training camp invite in Denver, but he did not make the roster. That’s as close as anyone has come to making the leap. Johnson could change all of that.