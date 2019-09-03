Yifan Ding/Getty Images

Japan’s Rui Hachimura proving himself in World Cup as matchup with Team USA approaches

Associated PressSep 3, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SHANGHAI (AP) Rui Hachimura believes his game his grown this summer.

He knows his confidence has.

It has been a hectic and nonexistent offseason for the soon-to-be Washington Wizards rookie – drafted No. 9 overall in June, played NBA summer league in July and has been with the Japanese national team since. Japan’s 89-76 loss to the Czech Republic on Tuesday meant Hachimura and his team will likely finish no better than 17th at this 32-team World Cup, but he’s still seeing plenty of upside to his summer.

“It’s been crazy,” Hachimura said. “I got drafted, went to D.C. and we had like a minicamp, then Summer League and now the World Cup. It’s been a crazy summer but I’ve been having fun with this experience, this process. I’ve played a lot of games this summer, everywhere. I don’t know how much I grew, but I have more confidence.”

Japan might be winless in its two World Cup games – and has a matchup against the U.S. looming Thursday – but the stage has not seemed too big for Hachimura. The 6-foot-9 forward has averaged 18 points so far on 50 percent shooting, while adding 6.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard even made the trip to Asia to watch Hachimura in person, going to Japan first for the pre-tourney games and then following the team to China.

“He’s going to be a really nice player in the NBA,” Sheppard said. “He’s got a lot – a lot – of upside. He’s got a lot of learning to do, but he’s got excellent skill and excellent will. … It just takes time, and we have to develop that.”

Hachimura’s talent was on obvious display in Las Vegas at Summer League, where he averaged 19.3 points on 50 percent shooting in three games. He scored 31 points in Japan’s pre-World Cup win over Germany – a game attended by nearly 20,000 at the Saitama Super Arena last month – and already has captured his homeland’s attention, as evidenced by the many Japanese fans who made the trip to China.

“Rui’s got a lot of talent,” said Nick Fazekas, Japan’s U.S.-born center. “He works hard, but he has a lot of fun.”

Basketball is growing in Japan for many reasons. The Tokyo Olympics are less than a year away, and the NBA – in a move that should build Olympic buzz – is sending Toronto and Houston to Japan for a pair of preseason games in October. Those will be the first NBA games in Japan since 2003.

And it won’t take much for Hachimura, the West Coast Conference’s player of the year last season at Gonzaga, to become the best Japan-born player in NBA history. He’s the first Japanese player to be a first-round pick and the only two players from the country to appear in an NBA game are Yuta Tabuse in 2004-05 and Hachimura’s World Cup teammate Yuta Watanabe last season.

Combined, Tabuse and Watanabe have 46 points in 19 NBA games, all off the bench.

“I’m just excited for the season,” Hachimura said.

Brad Stevens says Jayson Tatum’s ankle injury is ‘moderate’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 3, 2019, 11:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Folks have been making jokes on Twitter about Team USA being a preview of the Boston Celtics’ season. Several Celtics, including prominent players Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart, have led Team USA in the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China. To that end, Boston’s best assets carry the potential for injury.

On Tuesday, as the United States eked out an overtime win against Turkey, Tatum rolled his ankle. It came on a play late in the game when Tatum had just passed the ball off on a drive and was looking to crowd the lane for a potential rebound.

Naturally, the injury sent Celtics fans into a tizzy online, with many wondering what his status will be for the upcoming start of the NBA preseason.

Via Twitter:

Shortly after the United States’ win over Turkey, Celtics coach Brad Stevens told reporters that he had briefly exchange text messages with Tatum, and that his injury didn’t sound that bad.

Via Mass Live:

Speaking at the annual ABCD Hoop Dreams charity event tonight, Brad Stevens said the injury doesn’t seem serious at all.

“They’re going to do an X-Ray tomorrow morning, but the early indication is moderate ankle sprain,” Stevens said. “They’re going to be obviously cautious about it but USA Basketball has communicated greatly with us.”

Jayson Tatum also downplayed the severity of the injury right after the game.

“It feels better than when it first happened,” Tatum said. “I can walk a little bit. Obviously, it’s sore … just get some treatment and see how I feel.”

The NBA isn’t as bad as the NFL when it comes to preseason injuries wrecking the hopes of teams before the regular season even begins. Still, you can understand why Tatum’s ankle turn would worry Celtics fans, and why they’d want to know all the details they can get.

For now, we just have to wait until we get an update and trust that Tatum’s injury appears to be a run-of-the-mill ankle sprain.

Carmelo Anthony’s camp reportedly “aggressively” pushing back on idea he’s not a team player

Elsa/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT
3 Comments

Joe Johnson was out of the NBA last season after a stint in Houston where things did not go as he or the Rockets envisioned. However, after an impressive summer in the Big3, Johnson is getting another look from teams — he’s already worked out for the Sixers and the Bucks, Nets, and Pistons reportedly are bringing him in for workouts.

Carmelo Anthony is not getting that break. While he has worked out hard this summer and campaigned for a spot — and had friends such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving campaign for him — teams have not brought him in for formal workouts.

The difference: The perception of willingness to play a role. Teams think that Johnson would be willing to accept a smaller role, happily come off the bench for limited minutes (with the odd DNP being possible), mentor young players, and contribute positively to the team culture. Sources around the league have said teams are not convinced Anthony would accept that role after his time in Oklahoma City and Houston (where he didn’t do so willingly).

Anthony’s camp is pushing back hard against this perception, reports Sean Deveney, writing for Heavy.com.

His representatives are fighting the perception that Anthony can no longer be a functional team player, that his scorer’s mentality and past complaints about his roles make him a net negative for any team with high aspirations. According to league sources, his representatives are fighting that perception, “aggressively.”…

The case is two-fold, the sources said. First, there is the idea that Anthony was used as a scapegoat, which began in New York after the 2016-17 season, then for the Oklahoma City Thunder the following year. Last season, it was Anthony who took the fall for the 4-6 start in Houston. He was let go after 13 games and no other team re-signed him. But Anthony’s camp has been pushing the line that he got more blame than he deserves in each case…

The second leg of the pitch Anthony is making to teams could prove to be appealing when it comes to those concerned that Anthony would be a locker-room distraction: He’s a good distraction.

The pitch is that he’s a guy liked by fellow teammates — very true, ‘Melo is one of the most respected and popular veterans in the league — and that he would draw media attention but be a positive on that front.

Anthony made a media tour this summer saying he would willingly play whatever role a team wanted from him. His camp is now apparently working that angle behind the scenes. However, the narrative that he has been a scapegoat with three teams — if he’s not accepting responsibility for part of what went on — will not necessarily help his cause with other teams. (To be clear, maybe Anthony taking some responsibility is part of the pitch, I’m simply saying it needs to be.)

Nobody question’s ‘Melo the player — he’s a future Hall of Famer. First ballot. Anthony, at age 35, can still get buckets but in recent years has worked (and wanted the ball) more in isolation (something that really started with the Knicks). He’s long been a guy who thrived that way because he’s a difficult matchup and he was one of the best tough shot makers in the league. However, as age has eroded his skills, his efficiency has dropped and teams want him in a different role. Anthony has not slid seamlessly into that role.

At some point, maybe before training camp or maybe after the season starts, an NBA team is going to give Anthony a shot. There are teams that need bench scoring, and Anthony should be able to provide that. Whether we will see that again with a contending team or not, some team will make an offer.

Then we’ll see if Anthony will accept a role.

Brooklyn’s Rodions Kurucs arrested for allegedly choking girlfriend

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For a Nets team that has worked hard to build a culture of accountability, this could become a challenge to deal with, if it is true.

Nets small forward Rodions Kurucs has been arrested and gone through arraignment in Brooklyn for a case where he allegedly choked her while they were in his apartment. He has been charged with “obstructing the woman’s breathing.” New York Daily News reporters broke the story and were at the arraignment.

Rodions Kurucs, 21, was busted for attacking his then-girlfriend on June 27 just before 8 p.m. in his apartment on Bond St. near First St. in Carroll Gardens…

Kurucs allegedly screamed, “I am going to kill myself!” He allegedly put his hand around the woman’s throat and choked her, then forced her to march to his bed.

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward allegedly pushed her on the bed, slapped her in the face twice, bit her lip and then picked her up and tossed her on the bed hard enough to hurt her ribs, the sources said.

The couple reportedly dated for nine months — including after this incident, they reportedly went to Las Vegas the next day — but have since broken up. None of that would or should excuse his behavior if this did happen as prosecutors allege, nor is it uncommon for victims of domestic abuse to remain with their abusive partner.

Kurucs did not speak in court, nor has he spoken to the media about the charge. He is due back in court Oct. 21.

If he pleads guilty or is convicted, in addition to any criminal penalties he would face a suspension from the NBA. The league has come down harder on domestic violence cases in recent years.

Kurucs, from Latvia, averaged 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds a game as a rookie small forward for the Nets last season at age 21. He showed promise for a rookie and is seen as someone who could develop into a rotation player for the Nets as they add stars such as Kyrie Irving this season and Kevin Durant when he returns from his torn Achilles.

Former Knick, Buck Marshall Plumlee now U.S. Army Ranger

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT
3 Comments

Marshall Plumlee was a four-year player at Duke, helping the team win a national championship in 2015, who then went on to play 29 games in the NBA between the Knicks and Bucks (he spent much of his two NBA seasons bouncing between the NBA and G-League).

While at Duke he was a member of the ROTC, then became a member of the New York National Guard while with the Knicks. When his NBA career didn’t work out as he hoped, the seven-footer enrolled in the Army.

This weekend, he graduated from Army Rangers school — Plumlee is an Army Ranger. From the military newspaper Stars & Stripes (hat tip to NBA Reddit).

“From the NBA to leading the way!” wrote Gen. David Hodne, head of the Army’s Infantry School at Benning, in a tweet accompanying a photo of himself with Plumlee at the school’s rappel tower. “Proud of today’s Ranger School graduates including 2LT Marshall Plumlee.”

After ROTC at Duke, Plumlee commissioned in the New York National Guard in 2017, while playing for the Knicks. He signed with the Milwaukee Bucks and played for them in the 2018 season. His two older brothers play in the NBA.

Plumlee’s mother, who played college basketball at Purdue, pinned his tab on him.

https://twitter.com/Dave_Hodne/status/1167529147431837699

The Plumlee brothers had Marshall’s back. Miles was there for the ceremony over the weekend (Mason is with Team USA in China for the FIBA World Cup).

For those unfamiliar with the Rangers, it’s an elite fighting unit that often takes on dangerous missions on short notice all over the globe. They have both combat and airborne training, and the two-month Ranger school is legendary for how it pushes its students to get only the best for the unit.

Congratulations to Plumlee, that is an honor earned, not given. He will do our country proud.