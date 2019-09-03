Getty Images

Former Knick, Buck Marshall Plumlee now U.S. Army Ranger

By Kurt HelinSep 3, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT
Marshall Plumlee was a four-year player at Duke, helping the team win a national championship in 2015, who then went on to play 29 games in the NBA between the Knicks and Bucks (he spent much of his two NBA seasons bouncing between the NBA and G-League).

While at Duke he was a member of the ROTC, then became a member of the New York National Guard while with the Knicks. When his NBA career didn’t work out as he hoped, the seven-footer enrolled in the Army.

This weekend, he graduated from Army Rangers school — Plumlee is an Army Ranger. From the military newspaper Stars & Stripes (hat tip to NBA Reddit).

“From the NBA to leading the way!” wrote Gen. David Hodne, head of the Army’s Infantry School at Benning, in a tweet accompanying a photo of himself with Plumlee at the school’s rappel tower. “Proud of today’s Ranger School graduates including 2LT Marshall Plumlee.”

After ROTC at Duke, Plumlee commissioned in the New York National Guard in 2017, while playing for the Knicks. He signed with the Milwaukee Bucks and played for them in the 2018 season. His two older brothers play in the NBA.

Plumlee’s mother, who played college basketball at Purdue, pinned his tab on him.

https://twitter.com/Dave_Hodne/status/1167529147431837699

The Plumlee brothers had Marshall’s back. Miles was there for the ceremony over the weekend (Mason is with Team USA in China for the FIBA World Cup).

For those unfamiliar with the Rangers, it’s an elite fighting unit that often takes on dangerous missions on short notice all over the globe. They have both combat and airborne training, and the two-month Ranger school is legendary for how it pushes its students to get only the best for the unit.

Congratulations to Plumlee, that is an honor earned, not given. He will do our country proud.

By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Bulls were good, not great, and heavily reliant on Jimmy Butler when they traded him for young players 2017. Of course, they were going to stink.

Chicago went 27-55 in 2017-18 – its worst record since those ugly years right after Michael Jordan’s second retirement.

“We did this year what we felt was in the long-term best interests of the Bulls,” Bulls executive John Paxson said after that 2017-18 season. “It’s not a situation that any of us want to ever be in again. It goes against everything as a competitive person that you believe in. But it’s the way the system is set up.”

Chicago was even worse last season, 22-60.

Whether or not they knew it, the Bulls dug a deep hole by trading Butler. This summer, Chicago took key steps back toward ground level.

A big reason the Bulls grabbed a shovel in the first place: There are lottery picks down there. Last season’s losing netted No. 7 pick Coby White, who both presents good overall value and fits a need at point guard.

Lauri Markkanen (No. 34 on our list of 50 best players in 5 years) is the big prize from the Butler trade. Zach LaVine is again on the right track after arriving from the Timberwolves with a torn ACL, though his expensive contract raises questions about his value. The expected losing in 2017-18 also got Wendell Carter Jr. in last year’s lottery.

But the other player acquired for Butler, Kris Dunn, never seized the starting point-guard job. Now, White steps in to provide positional balance with the young core.

In a few years, we’ll see whether that works out.

But the Bulls aren’t content to wait that long. With a couple savvy signings, they gave themselves a chance to compete for the Eastern Conference playoffs as soon as next season.

Tomas Satoransky can help now (likely as starting point guard) and later (ideally as backup point guard after being surpassed by White). Chicago gave him $30 million over three years and relinquished second-round considerations in a sign-and-trade with the Wizards, who never appreciated him enough.

The Bulls also signed Thaddeus Young (three years, $43,635,000 with the third season unguaranteed). He’s quite good. At 31, he probably won’t remain this good when Chicago’s young core comes around. But Young could help sooner than later. At that price, the Bulls get plenty of value with the veteran.

Chicago made a few other small moves looking toward the future – drafting Daniel Gafford (No. 38), re-signing Ryan Arcidiacono (three years, $9 million with a team option), signing Luke Kornet (two years, $4.5 million). Maybe one of those low-cost swings connects.

The Bulls’ rebuild is hardly assured of working out. Neither is their attempt to win moderately now.

But Chicago has a reasonable chance of both succeeding after a helpful summer.

Offseason grade: B-

By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT
When the Raptors drafted Bruno Caboclo No. 20 in 2014, ESPN commentator Fran Fraschilla famously called the forward “two years away from being two years away.”

Three years later, Caboclo got kicked off the Brazilian national team for twice refusing to enter a game.

Five years later, he made the game-clinching play in Brazil’s 79-78 FIBA World Cup win over Greece on Tuesday.

Maybe something clicked around that fourth year.

Taking advantage of far looser international goaltending rules, Caboclo knocked the would-be game-tying free throw off the rim. The heads-up deflection sends Brazil to the second round and capped a wild game.

Greece led by 15 in the first half, and Brazil led by seven in the final four minutes. The teams were tied when Brazil’s Anderson Varejao, who scored a game-high 22 points, made the final basket with 14 seconds left. Brazil added a free throw to take a three-point lead with two seconds left.

Attempting to foul and prevent a 3-point attempt, Brazil’s Didi Louzada committed a shooting foul on Greece’s Kostas Sloukas in the backcourt. Sloukas made his first two free throws then had a chance of the third falling until Caboclo swatted it away.

The Greece-New Zealand winner Thursday will also advance to the second round.

By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2019, 11:48 AM EDT
It wasn’t overwhelming. It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t even injury-free.

But Team USA avoided the worst possible embarrassment – a loss – with a 93-92 overtime win over Turkey on Tuesday. The Americans will advance to the second round of the 32-team FIBA World Cup.

Khris Middleton made the game-winning free throws with 2.1 seconds left, extending the United States’ 55-tournament-game winning streak with NBA players.

The game was tense late, Turkey pressing for the upset and Team USA trying to avoid a historic defeat. Turkey missed all four of its free throws in the final 10 seconds. After the fourth miss, Jayson Tatum grabbed the defensive rebound and pushed ahead. As he pressured the rim, Tatum delivered a clean pass to Middleton to set-up the winning free throws.

Unfortunately, Tatum also hurt himself on the play. Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

The United States already looked vulnerable, especially after an exhibition loss to Australia. This U.S. roster doesn’t hold up to traditional standards. Turkey wasn’t even among the top threats! The Americans could lose to any reasonable competitor.

That probably won’t be Japan on Thursday, when Team USA closes Group E play. The United States and the Turkey-Czech Republic winner will advance.

Against Turkey, the U.S. shot just 35% on 2-pointers. The Americans’ highest-volume shooters – Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell and Tatum – combined to shoot 11-for-37 overall.

Team USA overcame that inefficiency with plenty of effort. The United State grabbed 17 offensive rebounds to 34 Turkey defensive rebounds. Tatum (11 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks) was particularly active.

However, Tatum made just 2-of-3 free throws with 0.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter, sending the game to overtime rather than giving the U.S. a regulation win.

It appeared Turkey would take advantage of the extra time. Turkey had been gaining momentum while overcoming a 15-point lead and even led by five with three minutes left. Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova (26 points and 14 rebounds) was excellent. Turkey just played with more chemistry, shooting and passing more decisively and getting better looks as a result.

But those four missed free late are haunting. And the U.S. did just enough to take advantage.

By Dan FeldmanSep 3, 2019, 10:18 AM EDT
Canada started with so much promise, a whopping 17 NBA players on its FIBA World Cup training-camp roster.

In the end, only two Canadian NBA players – Cory Joseph (Kings) and Khem Birch (Magic) – made the trip to China.

The talent drop shoed. The Canadians were eliminated from World Cup contention with a 92-69 loss to Lithuania on Tuesday.

Unlike Team USA, which faced similar issues but has a nearly limitless supply of NBA players to pick from, Canada didn’t withstand the losses.

Canada also had little margin for error in a tough Group H. The Canadians lost to Australia in the opener. They still play Senegal on Thursday, but at 0-2, they can’t catch Lithuania (2-0) or Australia (2-0) for the top two spots in the group.

Former Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas led Lithuania with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Basketball was gaining popularity in Canada with Toronto’s NBA title. Though this is a setback, the Canadians can still reach the 2020 Olympics through the qualifying tournaments.