Carmelo Anthony’s camp reportedly “aggressively” pushing back on idea he’s not a team player

By Kurt Helin Sep 3, 2019
Joe Johnson was out of the NBA last season after a stint in Houston where things did not go as he or the Rockets envisioned. However, after an impressive summer in the Big3, Johnson is getting another look from teams — he’s already worked out for the Sixers and the Bucks, Nets, and Pistons reportedly are bringing him in for workouts.

Carmelo Anthony is not getting that break. While he has worked out hard this summer and campaigned for a spot — and had friends such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving campaign for him — teams have not brought him in for formal workouts.

The difference: The perception of willingness to play a role. Teams think that Johnson would be willing to accept a smaller role, happily come off the bench for limited minutes (with the odd DNP being possible), mentor young players, and contribute positively to the team culture. Sources around the league have said teams are not convinced Anthony would accept that role after his time in Oklahoma City and Houston (where he didn’t do so willingly).

Anthony’s camp is pushing back hard against this perception, reports Sean Deveney, writing for Heavy.com.

His representatives are fighting the perception that Anthony can no longer be a functional team player, that his scorer’s mentality and past complaints about his roles make him a net negative for any team with high aspirations. According to league sources, his representatives are fighting that perception, “aggressively.”…

The case is two-fold, the sources said. First, there is the idea that Anthony was used as a scapegoat, which began in New York after the 2016-17 season, then for the Oklahoma City Thunder the following year. Last season, it was Anthony who took the fall for the 4-6 start in Houston. He was let go after 13 games and no other team re-signed him. But Anthony’s camp has been pushing the line that he got more blame than he deserves in each case…

The second leg of the pitch Anthony is making to teams could prove to be appealing when it comes to those concerned that Anthony would be a locker-room distraction: He’s a good distraction.

The pitch is that he’s a guy liked by fellow teammates — very true, ‘Melo is one of the most respected and popular veterans in the league — and that he would draw media attention but be a positive on that front.

Anthony made a media tour this summer saying he would willingly play whatever role a team wanted from him. His camp is now apparently working that angle behind the scenes. However, the narrative that he has been a scapegoat with three teams — if he’s not accepting responsibility for part of what went on — will not necessarily help his cause with other teams. (To be clear, maybe Anthony taking some responsibility is part of the pitch, I’m simply saying it needs to be.)

Nobody question’s ‘Melo the player — he’s a future Hall of Famer. First ballot. Anthony, at age 35, can still get buckets but in recent years has worked (and wanted the ball) more in isolation (something that really started with the Knicks). He’s long been a guy who thrived that way because he’s a difficult matchup and he was one of the best tough shot makers in the league. However, as age has eroded his skills, his efficiency has dropped and teams want him in a different role. Anthony has not slid seamlessly into that role.

At some point, maybe before training camp or maybe after the season starts, an NBA team is going to give Anthony a shot. There are teams that need bench scoring, and Anthony should be able to provide that. Whether we will see that again with a contending team or not, some team will make an offer.

Then we’ll see if Anthony will accept a role.

Brooklyn’s Rodions Kurucs arrested for allegedly choking girlfriend

By Kurt Helin Sep 3, 2019
For a Nets team that has worked hard to build a culture of accountability, this could become a challenge to deal with, if it is true.

Nets small forward Rodions Kurucs has been arrested and gone through arraignment in Brooklyn for a case where he allegedly choked her while they were in his apartment. He has been charged with “obstructing the woman’s breathing.” New York Daily News reporters broke the story and were at the arraignment.

Rodions Kurucs, 21, was busted for attacking his then-girlfriend on June 27 just before 8 p.m. in his apartment on Bond St. near First St. in Carroll Gardens…

Kurucs allegedly screamed, “I am going to kill myself!” He allegedly put his hand around the woman’s throat and choked her, then forced her to march to his bed.

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward allegedly pushed her on the bed, slapped her in the face twice, bit her lip and then picked her up and tossed her on the bed hard enough to hurt her ribs, the sources said.

The couple reportedly dated for nine months — including after this incident, they reportedly went to Las Vegas the next day — but have since broken up. None of that would or should excuse his behavior if this did happen as prosecutors allege, nor is it uncommon for victims of domestic abuse to remain with their abusive partner.

Kurucs did not speak in court, nor has he spoken to the media about the charge. He is due back in court Oct. 21.

If he pleads guilty or is convicted, in addition to any criminal penalties he would face a suspension from the NBA. The league has come down harder on domestic violence cases in recent years.

Kurucs, from Latvia, averaged 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds a game as a rookie small forward for the Nets last season at age 21. He showed promise for a rookie and is seen as someone who could develop into a rotation player for the Nets as they add stars such as Kyrie Irving this season and Kevin Durant when he returns from his torn Achilles.

Former Knick, Buck Marshall Plumlee now U.S. Army Ranger

By Kurt Helin Sep 3, 2019
Marshall Plumlee was a four-year player at Duke, helping the team win a national championship in 2015, who then went on to play 29 games in the NBA between the Knicks and Bucks (he spent much of his two NBA seasons bouncing between the NBA and G-League).

While at Duke he was a member of the ROTC, then became a member of the New York National Guard while with the Knicks. When his NBA career didn’t work out as he hoped, the seven-footer enrolled in the Army.

This weekend, he graduated from Army Rangers school — Plumlee is an Army Ranger. From the military newspaper Stars & Stripes (hat tip to NBA Reddit).

“From the NBA to leading the way!” wrote Gen. David Hodne, head of the Army’s Infantry School at Benning, in a tweet accompanying a photo of himself with Plumlee at the school’s rappel tower. “Proud of today’s Ranger School graduates including 2LT Marshall Plumlee.”

After ROTC at Duke, Plumlee commissioned in the New York National Guard in 2017, while playing for the Knicks. He signed with the Milwaukee Bucks and played for them in the 2018 season. His two older brothers play in the NBA.

Plumlee’s mother, who played college basketball at Purdue, pinned his tab on him.

https://twitter.com/Dave_Hodne/status/1167529147431837699

The Plumlee brothers had Marshall’s back. Miles was there for the ceremony over the weekend (Mason is with Team USA in China for the FIBA World Cup).

For those unfamiliar with the Rangers, it’s an elite fighting unit that often takes on dangerous missions on short notice all over the globe. They have both combat and airborne training, and the two-month Ranger school is legendary for how it pushes its students to get only the best for the unit.

Congratulations to Plumlee, that is an honor earned, not given. He will do our country proud.

Bulls closer to emerging from post-Jimmy Butler plunge

By Dan Feldman Sep 3, 2019
NBC Sports’ Dan Feldman is grading every team’s offseason based on where the team stands now relative to its position entering the offseason. A ‘C’ means a team is in similar standing, with notches up or down from there.

The Bulls were good, not great, and heavily reliant on Jimmy Butler when they traded him for young players 2017. Of course, they were going to stink.

Chicago went 27-55 in 2017-18 – its worst record since those ugly years right after Michael Jordan’s second retirement.

“We did this year what we felt was in the long-term best interests of the Bulls,” Bulls executive John Paxson said after that 2017-18 season. “It’s not a situation that any of us want to ever be in again. It goes against everything as a competitive person that you believe in. But it’s the way the system is set up.”

Chicago was even worse last season, 22-60.

Whether or not they knew it, the Bulls dug a deep hole by trading Butler. This summer, Chicago took key steps back toward ground level.

A big reason the Bulls grabbed a shovel in the first place: There are lottery picks down there. Last season’s losing netted No. 7 pick Coby White, who both presents good overall value and fits a need at point guard.

Lauri Markkanen (No. 34 on our list of 50 best players in 5 years) is the big prize from the Butler trade. Zach LaVine is again on the right track after arriving from the Timberwolves with a torn ACL, though his expensive contract raises questions about his value. The expected losing in 2017-18 also got Wendell Carter Jr. in last year’s lottery.

But the other player acquired for Butler, Kris Dunn, never seized the starting point-guard job. Now, White steps in to provide positional balance with the young core.

In a few years, we’ll see whether that works out.

But the Bulls aren’t content to wait that long. With a couple savvy signings, they gave themselves a chance to compete for the Eastern Conference playoffs as soon as next season.

Tomas Satoransky can help now (likely as starting point guard) and later (ideally as backup point guard after being surpassed by White). Chicago gave him $30 million over three years and relinquished second-round considerations in a sign-and-trade with the Wizards, who never appreciated him enough.

The Bulls also signed Thaddeus Young (three years, $43,635,000 with the third season unguaranteed). He’s quite good. At 31, he probably won’t remain this good when Chicago’s young core comes around. But Young could help sooner than later. At that price, the Bulls get plenty of value with the veteran.

Chicago made a few other small moves looking toward the future – drafting Daniel Gafford (No. 38), re-signing Ryan Arcidiacono (three years, $9 million with a team option), signing Luke Kornet (two years, $4.5 million). Maybe one of those low-cost swings connects.

The Bulls’ rebuild is hardly assured of working out. Neither is their attempt to win moderately now.

But Chicago has a reasonable chance of both succeeding after a helpful summer.

Offseason grade: B-

Brazil beats Greece by knocking free throw off rim (video)

By Dan Feldman Sep 3, 2019
When the Raptors drafted Bruno Caboclo No. 20 in 2014, ESPN commentator Fran Fraschilla famously called the forward “two years away from being two years away.”

Three years later, Caboclo got kicked off the Brazilian national team for twice refusing to enter a game.

Five years later, he made the game-clinching play in Brazil’s 79-78 FIBA World Cup win over Greece on Tuesday.

Maybe something clicked around that fourth year.

Taking advantage of far looser international goaltending rules, Caboclo knocked the would-be game-tying free throw off the rim. The heads-up deflection sends Brazil to the second round and capped a wild game.

Greece led by 15 in the first half, and Brazil led by seven in the final four minutes. The teams were tied when Brazil’s Anderson Varejao, who scored a game-high 22 points, made the final basket with 14 seconds left. Brazil added a free throw to take a three-point lead with two seconds left.

Attempting to foul and prevent a 3-point attempt, Brazil’s Didi Louzada committed a shooting foul on Greece’s Kostas Sloukas in the backcourt. Sloukas made his first two free throws then had a chance of the third falling until Caboclo swatted it away.

The Greece-New Zealand winner Thursday will also advance to the second round.