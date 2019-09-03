Brooklyn’s Rodions Kurucs arrested for allegedly choking girlfriend

For a Nets team that has worked hard to build a culture of accountability, this could become a challenge to deal with, if it is true.
Nets small forward Rodions Kurucs has been arrested and gone through arraignment in Brooklyn for a case where he allegedly choked her while they were in his apartment. He has been charged with “obstructing the woman’s breathing.” New York Daily News reporters broke the story and were at the arraignment.
Rodions Kurucs, 21, was busted for attacking his then-girlfriend on June 27 just before 8 p.m. in his apartment on Bond St. near First St. in Carroll Gardens…
Kurucs allegedly screamed, “I am going to kill myself!” He allegedly put his hand around the woman’s throat and choked her, then forced her to march to his bed.
The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward allegedly pushed her on the bed, slapped her in the face twice, bit her lip and then picked her up and tossed her on the bed hard enough to hurt her ribs, the sources said.
The couple reportedly dated for nine months — including after this incident, they reportedly went to Las Vegas the next day — but have since broken up. None of that would or should excuse his behavior if this did happen as prosecutors allege, nor is it uncommon for victims of domestic abuse to remain with their abusive partner.
Kurucs did not speak in court, nor has he spoken to the media about the charge. He is due back in court Oct. 21.
If he pleads guilty or is convicted, in addition to any criminal penalties he would face a suspension from the NBA. The league has come down harder on domestic violence cases in recent years.
Kurucs, from Latvia, averaged 8.5 points and 3.9 rebounds a game as a rookie small forward for the Nets last season at age 21. He showed promise for a rookie and is seen as someone who could develop into a rotation player for the Nets as they add stars such as Kyrie Irving this season and Kevin Durant when he returns from his torn Achilles.