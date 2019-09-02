Poland’s Mateusz Ponitka steals inbound pass, scores to force overtime in win over China (video)

China had the lead and the ball in the final seconds.
Poland had Mateusz Ponitka.
Ponitka stole Zhou Qi‘s inbound pass, drove straight to the basket, drew a foul and hit the game-tying free throw with 4.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Though Ponitka only split at the line, Poland won the FIBA World Cup Group A nail-biter in overtime, 79-76.
After opening the tournament with its first World Cup win in 52 years, Poland is now 2-0.
Potinka was a big reason. He finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks.
We have already seen some NBA players go head-to-head in the early stages of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.
On Sunday, Washington Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura jumped all over Ersan Ilyasova in a losing effort for Japan against Turkey.
To no one’s surprise, Milwaukee Bucks superstar and 2018-2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo showed up big for his native Greece against Montenegro on Sunday.
Antetokounmpo had a couple of particularly great sequences, including one where he took a steal coast-to-coast for a slam dunk that had brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo cheering on the bench.
In another, Orlando Magic star Nikola Vucevic tried to put the moves on his Greek teammates, but Antetokounmpo wound up blocking him at the rim.
This is how we expect Antetokounmpo to play against lesser teams in this World Cup. He’s still playing for his national team, and so the NBA MVP is going to do all of the things that made him the best player in the league last year. That includes crazy dunks and blocks of prominent NBA centers.
Who knows how the rest of Group F play will go for the Greeks — they still need to take down New Zealand and Brazil — but having Giannis on their side certainly won’t hurt.
The 2019 FIBA World Cup is underway in China, and the first round games have been exciting. Australia started off strong with a win over Canada, and Team USA beat the Czech Republic by 21 points.
NBA players are abound in this tournament, and as such we are lucky to get some great highlights in the dog days of summer that are top quality. Sunday morning came with an offering from Washington Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura over another NBA player that was better than that first sip of coffee.
With 45 seconds to go in the second quarter against Turkey on Sunday, Hachimura threw down a dunk off a steal over Ersan Ilyasova that was pretty dang powerful.
Hachimura raised quite a few eyebrows when the Wizards took him at No. 9 overall. The World Cup doesn’t necessarily have a direct correlation to how players will play in the NBA, but it is an elevated talent pool over the college ranks and even Summer League.
Japan lost by 19 to Turkey in this game, and Ilyasova finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a leading effort. Still, Hachimura’s dunk was pretty sweet, and Wizards fans are tentatively hoping he starts to round into shape. Washington could use all the talent they can get.
Will Joe Johnson be back in the NBA for the 2019-20 NBA season? That’s the question posed by Big3 commentator Brian Scalabrine, and on Sunday Johnson’s case to return to the association got that much stronger.
Sunday was the Big3 season finale, with Johnson’s Triplets taking on Stephen Jackson’s Killer 3s. In the rush to reach 50 points — the game-winning threshold any Big3 team must reach to win a game — Johnson proved most important.
In a baseline out of bounds situation, Johnson ran across a screen at the nail and grabbed an easy 3-pointer over Jackson to give the Triplets an 11-point victory.
That’s a pretty incredible moment, made even more so by the fact that Triplets coach Lisa Leslie had already won Big3 Coach of the Year following the championship berth.
LeBron James was in attendance at the final at Staples Center in Los Angeles, prompting folks to wonder whether perhaps he might be looking to add Johnson as a veteran presence to the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
I’m not sure about that, but Johnson still being able to get buckets at age 38 is pretty impressive — more impressive than Carmelo Anthony taking a bunch of bad shots in a gym against Julius Randle, I guess.
New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson is the early favorite to win the 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year. But Williamson will have a challenger in New York Knicks youngster and former Duke teammate RJ Barrett.
Speaking to the New York Daily News this week, Barrett said that he feels as though winning Rookie of the Year is an important milestone for him and the development of a new wave of basketball in New York.
Still, there are some doubters. The NBA’s rookie poll — voted on by 42 members of the 2019 draft class — showed little support for Barrett’s ROY bid.
Via New York Daily News:
“When it’s all said and done and you see the actual results, nobody is going to remember the survey,” Barrett told the News.
…
“(Rookie of the Year) is definitely important. It’s something I’ve been thinking about since I was a kid,” he said. “So I thought the only way to do that is to work hard.”
We have talked before here on PBT about the hope that Knicks fans are putting in Barrett. The team decided to go for broke this past year by jettisoning Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, creating massive cap space which they were unable to use this summer.
New York is still in play moving forward, but in the meantime they need to work on developing rookies who can play alongside the eventual hopeful free agent signings.
Barrett was one of Duke’s top scorers last season, and the 6-foot-7 forward will try to continue that offensive dominance during his first season in the NBA while getting a handle on defending what might be the league’s most important position.
Rookie of the Year will be a tough ask in the face of Williamson, whose team will likely end with a better record, but it’s not out of the question for Barrett.