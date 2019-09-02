Luka Doncic, will the Mavericks make the postseason? “We’ll make the playoffs. We must.”

The Western Conference is going to be brutal this season. A gauntlet. A nightmare. An acid test. A baptism of fire for young players. I could go on forever with cliches, but you get the idea. Making the playoffs will not be easy and will likely require 45+ wins at least.
Most prognosticators have the Mavericks on the outside looking in at the postseason. Luka Doncic doesn’t see it that way, as he said in a recent interview.
Dallas has a shot at the postseason, but a lot of things need to go right. That starts with Doncic coming back in better shape, helping him play faster and be better on the defensive end, and being the team’s leader. Kristaps Porzingis has to get back to being a 7’3″ unicorn following his ACL surgery. Seth Curry, Delon Wright, and Justin Jackson all need to step up in their roles.
And there is no margin for error in the West.
Eight teams make the playoffs, and it’s safe to say seven teams should be postseason locks (in no particular order): Clippers, Lakers, Rockets, Jazz, Nuggets, Trail Blazers, and Warriors. That leaves one playoff spot for the Kings, Mavericks, Pelicans, and Timberwolves to chase (Phoenix would like to be on that list, too, I’m just not sold). Injuries, trades, and other things unexpected will shake up the West, but no matter what it will be deep with good teams. More teams will be playoff worthy than will make the cut.
We’ll see if Doncic is able to will Dallas into one of those playoff slots.
Joe Johnson says he didn’t sign up for the Big3 this summer thinking of it as a springboard back to the NBA. He did it because he thought it would be fun.
However, after an MVP season and hitting the game-winner to lead his Triplets team to the Big3 title, there’s been plenty of interest in the veteran swingman with the sweet stroke. Early reports had him getting interest from the Clippers, Bucks, Nuggets, and Pelicans.
Now comes the new Johnson will workout this week for the Bucks, Nets, and Pistons, as reported by Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
Johnson, who last played in the NBA in 2017-18, will audition for three Eastern Conference playoff teams from a year ago in the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, according to sources…
In his last NBA action, Johnson averaged 6.0 points on 38.1% shooting in 23 games for the Houston Rockets in 2017-18. In the 2018 playoffs, he saw his playing time cut to just 6.8 minutes per game as the Rockets advanced to Game 7 of the Western Conference finals before falling to the Golden State Warriors.
Johnson said that ending left a bad taste in his mouth and he would welcome another shot and a chance to leave the NBA on his own terms.
If Johnson, now 38, is moving well and has found his dangerous three-point stroke again he’s going to be able to help a lot of teams. Teams want to take a look because it’s a big leap from being able to put up numbers in the Big3 — a halfcourt game against players out of the NBA — and doing it in an NBA setting. But Johnson’s play has piqued the interest of teams.
Xavier Silas went from the Big3 to a 10-day contract with the Celtics. Also, Josh Childress went from the Big3 to a training camp invite in Denver, but he did not make the roster. That’s as close as anyone has come to making the leap. Johnson could change all of that.
He knew it was coming. Lonzo Ball had heard his name in trade rumors tied to Anthony Davis all the way back at the trade deadline, he knew the Lakers wanted another star in Anthony Davis, and that the Pelicans liked him and wanted him as part of any potential deal.
Still, when the news comes it’s a surprise. Players expect to learn of that surprise because their agent calls them. Or maybe a team’s GM.
But more and more are learning via Twitter, from NBA news breakers. That’s how Lonzo Ball learned he was officially headed to the Pelicans, he told Big Boy on The Real 92.3 in Los Angeles. (Via House of Highlights)
News moves so fast in the NBA, this is how players learn of trades more and more. It’s not that Rob Pelinka didn’t want to call all the guys involved, but things move fast.
Of course, Lonzo is going to try to use this for fuel. Hence the quotes about him taking it personally — “They got rid of you. They don’t want you no more.” — but he also knows that’s the business.
Lonzo is set up to have a big season in New Orleans. He will pay the point next to Jrue Holiday, who is primarily a two-guard now, in what will be a strong defensive backcourt. Ball is at his best in the open court, playing on instinct and feel, and the Pelicans push the tempo as much as any team in the league under Alvin Gentry. Ball also will have some impressive athletic forwards — Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson — to feed the rock to in transition.
Ball got traded from the team he grew up wanting to play for, but where he landed may be better for him and his career.
Just a few years ago, Dwyane Wade and Pat Riley had a major rift in their relationship.
Now, they’re…
Well, just see for yourself.
Wade:
Gabrielle Union:
Maybe this is why Udonis Haslem keeps playing. If this is what happens to #HeatLifers in retirement, he might not want to join the party.
Even years into retirement, Shaquille O’Neal is still criticizing Kobe Bryant for not passing enough.
Imagine how much it bothered Shaq while playing with Bryant.
Raja Bell recently revealed the Lakers’ solution for Bryant’s selfish spurts.
Bell played with Shaq in Phoenix, where they had a teammate – Gordan Giricek – several Suns thought shot too much. So, Shaq provided a solution: The Suns would signal by clenching two fits and tapping their thumbs on top of each fist. That meant not to pass to Giricek.
Bell asked Shaq where he got that idea. Shaq said the Lakers did with Bryant.
CBS Sports:
There’s still major controversy around Isiah Thomas allegedly orchestrating a freezeout of Michael Jordan in an All-Star game. The Lakers were apparently doing it to Bryant in real games!
Shaq and Kobe were so good. They had to be to overcome so much dysfunction and win three titles.