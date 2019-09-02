Luis Scola moves into No. 2 spot on World Cup scoring list

Associated PressSep 2, 2019, 1:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

At 39, Luis Scola is not slowing down.

He’s moving up.

Scola climbed into the No. 2 spot on FIBA’s all-time World Cup scoring list on Monday, his 23 points helping Argentina hold off Nigeria 94-81 in a Group B game at Wuhan, China, to clinch a berth in the second round.

Scola – whose five World Cup appearances are tied for the most by any player – also had 10 rebounds for Argentina (2-0). He’s up to 611 points in his World Cup career, passing Australia’s Andrew Gaze’s total of 594, and is now second only to Brazilian scoring great Oscar Schmidt’s 906 points in the tournament.

“As I have said before, this is more than a game to me,” Scola said. “I love representing my country.”

Gaze, working in China as a broadcaster for this World Cup, offered a congratulatory message when Scola passed him on the scoring list.

“You’re a champion,” Gaze said. “You’ve dedicated yourself to the national team for many years and I can’t be more happy for you and your achievement.”

Scola was the youngest player on Argentina’s team that went to the 2002 world championships, the precursor to the World Cup.

Those days are long gone.

He’s now the oldest player on Argentina’s roster by more than 11 years, with the second-oldest being 28-year-old Facundo Campazzo. Of the 384 players in this World Cup, only 40-year-old Angola forward Eduardo Mingas and 39-year-old Brazil forward Alex Garcia are older than Scola. Garcia has him by just about two months.

Monday was Scola’s 35th career World Cup game, and his 29th reaching double figures in scoring.

“He’s our leader,” Campazzo said.

Josh Okogie led Nigeria (0-2) with 18 points.

ITALY 92, ANGOLA 61

At Foshan, Italy outscored Angola 36-6 from 3-point range and had little trouble improving to 2-0 in Group D.

Marco Belinelli scored 17 points to lead five Italians in double figures. Yanick Moreira had 15 points and eight rebounds for Angola (0-2).

VENEZUELA 87, IVORY COAST 71

At Beijing, Heissler Guillent scored 28 points as Venezuela (1-1) got a much-needed win to keep its hopes of advancing out of Group A alive.

Charles Abouo led Ivory Coast (0-2) with 19 points.

TUNISIA 79, IRAN 67

At Guangzhou, Tunisia ran out to an early double-digit lead and bounced back from a blowout loss to Spain in its Group C opener.

Salah Mejri finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds for Tunisia (1-1), going 5 for 9 from 3-point range. Aaron Geramipoor scored 18 for Iran (0-2).

OFF DAY

The U.S., which opened Sunday with a win over the Czech Republic, took Monday off. The Americans plan to hold a shootaround in Shanghai on Tuesday before their second game of the tournament against Turkey later that night.

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

Group E: Japan (0-1) vs. Czech Republic (0-1); U.S. (1-0) vs. Turkey (1-0)

Group F: Montenegro (0-1) vs. New Zealand (0-1); Greece (1-0) vs. Brazil (1-0)

Group G: Germany (0-1) vs. Dominican Republic (1-0); Jordan (0-1) vs. France (1-0)

Group H: Australia (1-0) vs. Senegal (0-1); Lithuania (1-0) vs. Canada (0-1)

Poland’s Mateusz Ponitka steals inbound pass, scores to force overtime in win over China (video)

By Dan FeldmanSep 2, 2019, 11:09 AM EDT
Leave a comment

China had the lead and the ball in the final seconds.

Poland had Mateusz Ponitka.

Ponitka stole Zhou Qi‘s inbound pass, drove straight to the basket, drew a foul and hit the game-tying free throw with 4.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Though Ponitka only split at the line, Poland won the FIBA World Cup Group A nail-biter in overtime, 79-76.

After opening the tournament with its first World Cup win in 52 years, Poland is now 2-0.

Potinka was a big reason. He finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks Nikola Vucevic, dunks all over Montenegro (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 2, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

We have already seen some NBA players go head-to-head in the early stages of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

On Sunday, Washington Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura jumped all over Ersan Ilyasova in a losing effort for Japan against Turkey.

To no one’s surprise, Milwaukee Bucks superstar and 2018-2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo showed up big for his native Greece against Montenegro on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo had a couple of particularly great sequences, including one where he took a steal coast-to-coast for a slam dunk that had brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo cheering on the bench.

In another, Orlando Magic star Nikola Vucevic tried to put the moves on his Greek teammates, but Antetokounmpo wound up blocking him at the rim.

Via Twitter:

This is how we expect Antetokounmpo to play against lesser teams in this World Cup. He’s still playing for his national team, and so the NBA MVP is going to do all of the things that made him the best player in the league last year. That includes crazy dunks and blocks of prominent NBA centers.

Who knows how the rest of Group F play will go for the Greeks — they still need to take down New Zealand and Brazil — but having Giannis on their side certainly won’t hurt.

Watch Rui Hachimura dunk all over Ersan Ilyasova (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 1, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2019 FIBA World Cup is underway in China, and the first round games have been exciting. Australia started off strong with a win over Canada, and Team USA beat the Czech Republic by 21 points.

NBA players are abound in this tournament, and as such we are lucky to get some great highlights in the dog days of summer that are top quality. Sunday morning came with an offering from Washington Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura over another NBA player that was better than that first sip of coffee.

With 45 seconds to go in the second quarter against Turkey on Sunday, Hachimura threw down a dunk off a steal over Ersan Ilyasova that was pretty dang powerful.

Via Twitter:

Hachimura raised quite a few eyebrows when the Wizards took him at No. 9 overall. The World Cup doesn’t necessarily have a direct correlation to how players will play in the NBA, but it is an elevated talent pool over the college ranks and even Summer League.

Japan lost by 19 to Turkey in this game, and Ilyasova finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a leading effort. Still, Hachimura’s dunk was pretty sweet, and Wizards fans are tentatively hoping he starts to round into shape. Washington could use all the talent they can get.

Joe Johnson sinks game-winning 3-pointer for Big3 championship (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 1, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Will Joe Johnson be back in the NBA for the 2019-20 NBA season? That’s the question posed by Big3 commentator Brian Scalabrine, and on Sunday Johnson’s case to return to the association got that much stronger.

Sunday was the Big3 season finale, with Johnson’s Triplets taking on Stephen Jackson’s Killer 3s. In the rush to reach 50 points — the game-winning threshold any Big3 team must reach to win a game — Johnson proved most important.

In a baseline out of bounds situation, Johnson ran across a screen at the nail and grabbed an easy 3-pointer over Jackson to give the Triplets an 11-point victory.

Via Twitter:

That’s a pretty incredible moment, made even more so by the fact that Triplets coach Lisa Leslie had already won Big3 Coach of the Year following the championship berth.

LeBron James was in attendance at the final at Staples Center in Los Angeles, prompting folks to wonder whether perhaps he might be looking to add Johnson as a veteran presence to the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

I’m not sure about that, but Johnson still being able to get buckets at age 38 is pretty impressive — more impressive than Carmelo Anthony taking a bunch of bad shots in a gym against Julius Randle, I guess.