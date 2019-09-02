Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball said he found out he was traded on Twitter

By Kurt HelinSep 2, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

He knew it was coming. Lonzo Ball had heard his name in trade rumors tied to Anthony Davis all the way back at the trade deadline, he knew the Lakers wanted another star in Anthony Davis, and that the Pelicans liked him and wanted him as part of any potential deal.

Still, when the news comes it’s a surprise. Players expect to learn of that surprise because their agent calls them. Or maybe a team’s GM.

But more and more are learning via Twitter, from NBA news breakers. That’s how Lonzo Ball learned he was officially headed to the Pelicans, he told Big Boy on The Real 92.3 in Los Angeles. (Via House of Highlights)

News moves so fast in the NBA, this is how players learn of trades more and more. It’s not that Rob Pelinka didn’t want to call all the guys involved, but things move fast.

Of course, Lonzo is going to try to use this for fuel. Hence the quotes about him taking it personally — “They got rid of you. They don’t want you no more.” — but he also knows that’s the business.

Lonzo is set up to have a big season in New Orleans. He will pay the point next to Jrue Holiday, who is primarily a two-guard now, in what will be a strong defensive backcourt. Ball is at his best in the open court, playing on instinct and feel, and the Pelicans push the tempo as much as any team in the league under Alvin Gentry. Ball also will have some impressive athletic forwards — Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson — to feed the rock to in transition.

Ball got traded from the team he grew up wanting to play for, but where he landed may be better for him and his career.

 

Dwyane Wade and Pat Riley dance in Aladdin-themed costumes (video)

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 2, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Just a few years ago, Dwyane Wade and Pat Riley had a major rift in their relationship.

Now, they’re…

Well, just see for yourself.

Wade:

View this post on Instagram

🕺🏾🕺🏾

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

View this post on Instagram

This IS Retirement‼️

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

Gabrielle Union:

View this post on Instagram

Teachers & Students 🤣😂🤗

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Maybe this is why Udonis Haslem keeps playing. If this is what happens to #HeatLifers in retirement, he might not want to join the party.

Raja Bell: Shaquille O’Neal had signal to freeze out Kobe Bryant when Lakers guard shot too much

Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanSep 2, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

Even years into retirement, Shaquille O’Neal is still criticizing Kobe Bryant for not passing enough.

Imagine how much it bothered Shaq while playing with Bryant.

Raja Bell recently revealed the Lakers’ solution for Bryant’s selfish spurts.

Bell played with Shaq in Phoenix, where they had a teammate – Gordan Giricek – several Suns thought shot too much. So, Shaq provided a solution: The Suns would signal by clenching two fits and tapping their thumbs on top of each fist. That meant not to pass to Giricek.

Bell asked Shaq where he got that idea. Shaq said the Lakers did with Bryant.

CBS Sports:

There’s still major controversy around Isiah Thomas allegedly orchestrating a freezeout of Michael Jordan in an All-Star game. The Lakers were apparently doing it to Bryant in real games!

Shaq and Kobe were so good. They had to be to overcome so much dysfunction and win three titles.

Luis Scola moves into No. 2 spot on World Cup scoring list

Associated PressSep 2, 2019, 1:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

At 39, Luis Scola is not slowing down.

He’s moving up.

Scola climbed into the No. 2 spot on FIBA’s all-time World Cup scoring list on Monday, his 23 points helping Argentina hold off Nigeria 94-81 in a Group B game at Wuhan, China, to clinch a berth in the second round.

Scola – whose five World Cup appearances are tied for the most by any player – also had 10 rebounds for Argentina (2-0). He’s up to 611 points in his World Cup career, passing Australia’s Andrew Gaze’s total of 594, and is now second only to Brazilian scoring great Oscar Schmidt’s 906 points in the tournament.

“As I have said before, this is more than a game to me,” Scola said. “I love representing my country.”

Gaze, working in China as a broadcaster for this World Cup, offered a congratulatory message when Scola passed him on the scoring list.

“You’re a champion,” Gaze said. “You’ve dedicated yourself to the national team for many years and I can’t be more happy for you and your achievement.”

Scola was the youngest player on Argentina’s team that went to the 2002 world championships, the precursor to the World Cup.

Those days are long gone.

He’s now the oldest player on Argentina’s roster by more than 11 years, with the second-oldest being 28-year-old Facundo Campazzo. Of the 384 players in this World Cup, only 40-year-old Angola forward Eduardo Mingas and 39-year-old Brazil forward Alex Garcia are older than Scola. Garcia has him by just about two months.

Monday was Scola’s 35th career World Cup game, and his 29th reaching double figures in scoring.

“He’s our leader,” Campazzo said.

Josh Okogie led Nigeria (0-2) with 18 points.

ITALY 92, ANGOLA 61

At Foshan, Italy outscored Angola 36-6 from 3-point range and had little trouble improving to 2-0 in Group D.

Marco Belinelli scored 17 points to lead five Italians in double figures. Yanick Moreira had 15 points and eight rebounds for Angola (0-2).

VENEZUELA 87, IVORY COAST 71

At Beijing, Heissler Guillent scored 28 points as Venezuela (1-1) got a much-needed win to keep its hopes of advancing out of Group A alive.

Charles Abouo led Ivory Coast (0-2) with 19 points.

TUNISIA 79, IRAN 67

At Guangzhou, Tunisia ran out to an early double-digit lead and bounced back from a blowout loss to Spain in its Group C opener.

Salah Mejri finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds for Tunisia (1-1), going 5 for 9 from 3-point range. Aaron Geramipoor scored 18 for Iran (0-2).

OFF DAY

The U.S., which opened Sunday with a win over the Czech Republic, took Monday off. The Americans plan to hold a shootaround in Shanghai on Tuesday before their second game of the tournament against Turkey later that night.

TUESDAY SCHEDULE

Group E: Japan (0-1) vs. Czech Republic (0-1); U.S. (1-0) vs. Turkey (1-0)

Group F: Montenegro (0-1) vs. New Zealand (0-1); Greece (1-0) vs. Brazil (1-0)

Group G: Germany (0-1) vs. Dominican Republic (1-0); Jordan (0-1) vs. France (1-0)

Group H: Australia (1-0) vs. Senegal (0-1); Lithuania (1-0) vs. Canada (0-1)

Poland’s Mateusz Ponitka steals inbound pass, scores to force overtime in win over China (video)

By Dan FeldmanSep 2, 2019, 11:09 AM EDT
Leave a comment

China had the lead and the ball in the final seconds.

Poland had Mateusz Ponitka.

Ponitka stole Zhou Qi‘s inbound pass, drove straight to the basket, drew a foul and hit the game-tying free throw with 4.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Though Ponitka only split at the line, Poland won the FIBA World Cup Group A nail-biter in overtime, 79-76.

After opening the tournament with its first World Cup win in 52 years, Poland is now 2-0.

Potinka was a big reason. He finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks.