Lonzo Ball said he found out he was traded on Twitter

He knew it was coming. Lonzo Ball had heard his name in trade rumors tied to Anthony Davis all the way back at the trade deadline, he knew the Lakers wanted another star in Anthony Davis, and that the Pelicans liked him and wanted him as part of any potential deal.

Still, when the news comes it’s a surprise. Players expect to learn of that surprise because their agent calls them. Or maybe a team’s GM.

But more and more are learning via Twitter, from NBA news breakers. That’s how Lonzo Ball learned he was officially headed to the Pelicans, he told Big Boy on The Real 92.3 in Los Angeles. (Via House of Highlights)

"They got rid of you. They don't want you no more. I mean yeah, you gotta take it personal." – Lonzo says he found out the Lakers traded him through Twitter. (via @bigboy, @Real923LA) pic.twitter.com/AswiNCy9mO — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) September 2, 2019

News moves so fast in the NBA, this is how players learn of trades more and more. It’s not that Rob Pelinka didn’t want to call all the guys involved, but things move fast.

Of course, Lonzo is going to try to use this for fuel. Hence the quotes about him taking it personally — “They got rid of you. They don’t want you no more.” — but he also knows that’s the business.

Lonzo is set up to have a big season in New Orleans. He will pay the point next to Jrue Holiday, who is primarily a two-guard now, in what will be a strong defensive backcourt. Ball is at his best in the open court, playing on instinct and feel, and the Pelicans push the tempo as much as any team in the league under Alvin Gentry. Ball also will have some impressive athletic forwards — Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson — to feed the rock to in transition.

Ball got traded from the team he grew up wanting to play for, but where he landed may be better for him and his career.