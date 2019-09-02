Joe Johnson reportedly to get have workouts with Pistons, Bucks, Nets

Joe Johnson says he didn’t sign up for the Big3 this summer thinking of it as a springboard back to the NBA. He did it because he thought it would be fun.

However, after an MVP season and hitting the game-winner to lead his Triplets team to the Big3 title, there’s been plenty of interest in the veteran swingman with the sweet stroke. Early reports had him getting interest from the Clippers, Bucks, Nuggets, and Pelicans.

Now comes the new Johnson will workout this week for the Bucks, Nets, and Pistons, as reported by Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Johnson, who last played in the NBA in 2017-18, will audition for three Eastern Conference playoff teams from a year ago in the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, according to sources… In his last NBA action, Johnson averaged 6.0 points on 38.1% shooting in 23 games for the Houston Rockets in 2017-18. In the 2018 playoffs, he saw his playing time cut to just 6.8 minutes per game as the Rockets advanced to Game 7 of the Western Conference finals before falling to the Golden State Warriors.

Johnson said that ending left a bad taste in his mouth and he would welcome another shot and a chance to leave the NBA on his own terms.

If Johnson, now 38, is moving well and has found his dangerous three-point stroke again he’s going to be able to help a lot of teams. Teams want to take a look because it’s a big leap from being able to put up numbers in the Big3 — a halfcourt game against players out of the NBA — and doing it in an NBA setting. But Johnson’s play has piqued the interest of teams.

Xavier Silas went from the Big3 to a 10-day contract with the Celtics. Also, Josh Childress went from the Big3 to a training camp invite in Denver, but he did not make the roster. That’s as close as anyone has come to making the leap. Johnson could change all of that.