Getty

Watch Rui Hachimura dunk all over Ersan Ilyasova (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoSep 1, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2019 FIBA World Cup is underway in China, and the first round games have been exciting. Australia started off strong with a win over Canada, and Team USA beat the Czech Republic by 21 points.

NBA players are abound in this tournament, and as such we are lucky to get some great highlights in the dog days of summer that are top quality. Sunday morning came with an offering from Washington Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura over another NBA player that was better than that first sip of coffee.

With 45 seconds to go in the second quarter against Turkey on Sunday, Hachimura threw down a dunk off a steal over Ersan Ilyasova that was pretty dang powerful.

Via Twitter:

Hachimura raised quite a few eyebrows when the Wizards took him at No. 9 overall. The World Cup doesn’t necessarily have a direct correlation to how players will play in the NBA, but it is an elevated talent pool over the college ranks and even Summer League.

Japan lost by 19 to Turkey in this game, and Ilyasova finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a leading effort. Still, Hachimura’s dunk was pretty sweet, and Wizards fans are tentatively hoping he starts to round into shape. Washington could use all the talent they can get.

Joe Johnson sinks game-winning 3-pointer for Big3 championship (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 1, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

Will Joe Johnson be back in the NBA for the 2019-20 NBA season? That’s the question posed by Big3 commentator Brian Scalabrine, and on Sunday Johnson’s case to return to the association got that much stronger.

Sunday was the Big3 season finale, with Johnson’s Triplets taking on Stephen Jackson’s Killer 3s. In the rush to reach 50 points — the game-winning threshold any Big3 team must reach to win a game — Johnson proved most important.

In a baseline out of bounds situation, Johnson ran across a screen at the nail and grabbed an easy 3-pointer over Jackson to give the Triplets an 11-point victory.

Via Twitter:

That’s a pretty incredible moment, made even more so by the fact that Triplets coach Lisa Leslie had already won Big3 Coach of the Year following the championship berth.

LeBron James was in attendance at the final at Staples Center in Los Angeles, prompting folks to wonder whether perhaps he might be looking to add Johnson as a veteran presence to the Los Angeles Lakers this season.

I’m not sure about that, but Johnson still being able to get buckets at age 38 is pretty impressive — more impressive than Carmelo Anthony taking a bunch of bad shots in a gym against Julius Randle, I guess.

RJ Barrett says winning Rookie of the Year is ‘definitely important’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 1, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson is the early favorite to win the 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year. But Williamson will have a challenger in New York Knicks youngster and former Duke teammate RJ Barrett.

Speaking to the New York Daily News this week, Barrett said that he feels as though winning Rookie of the Year is an important milestone for him and the development of a new wave of basketball in New York.

Still, there are some doubters. The NBA’s rookie poll — voted on by 42 members of the 2019 draft class — showed little support for Barrett’s ROY bid.

Via New York Daily News:

“When it’s all said and done and you see the actual results, nobody is going to remember the survey,” Barrett told the News.

“(Rookie of the Year) is definitely important. It’s something I’ve been thinking about since I was a kid,” he said. “So I thought the only way to do that is to work hard.”

We have talked before here on PBT about the hope that Knicks fans are putting in Barrett. The team decided to go for broke this past year by jettisoning Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, creating massive cap space which they were unable to use this summer.

New York is still in play moving forward, but in the meantime they need to work on developing rookies who can play alongside the eventual hopeful free agent signings.

Barrett was one of Duke’s top scorers last season, and the 6-foot-7 forward will try to continue that offensive dominance during his first season in the NBA while getting a handle on defending what might be the league’s most important position.

Rookie of the Year will be a tough ask in the face of Williamson, whose team will likely end with a better record, but it’s not out of the question for Barrett.

Kobe Bryant hates load management: ‘I’m not ducking s—t’ (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoSep 1, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
7 Comments

Kobe Bryant has now become A Guy Who Says Things, and this summer has been no different. The former Los Angeles Lakers star has already plastered himself onto headlines by talking about his former teammate Shaquille O’Neal.

But now Bryant has gone after current NBA players.

Speaking in an interview with Valuetainment TV, Bryant criticized the use of load management in today’s NBA. In typical Kobe form, it was unhinged from the reality of modern basketball and a naked attempt at levering his own legacy above that of his modern peers.

Via Twitter:

Of course, that’s not how any of this works. The NBA has a duty to make as much money as it can, that includes managing both players and their longevity versus the night-to-night grind of an 82 game regular season.

It’s true that Kobe didn’t miss that many regular season games over the course of his career, but it’s that anecdotal exceptionalism that allows successful players to believe that their way is the only way.

Players are being targeted younger and younger these days, and as was posited in a feature by Baxter Holmes earlier this year, the result is a potential for increased injury given the amount of miles on the joints and ligaments of incoming NBA prospects.

Intellectually, Bryant knows this. In fact, Kobe knows the exact reason why players want to be a part of load management in first place — the regular season doesn’t matter, and when it comes to galvanizing individual legacy, it’s all about the playoffs. Bryant, the most active legacy manipulator of our time, understands this fully.

But it’s also useful to Kobe’s legacy to paint himself as the kind of maniacal, sociopathic competitor that would stop at nothing to win, a la Michael Jordan. That includes trying to act as though he was present and at 100% for every possession, and that everyone else must do so in order to achieve greatness as well.

This is patently false, of course. Kawhi Leonard quite literally just won the NBA championship while under heavy load management for the entirety of the season for the Toronto Raptors. He will probably be under the same system as the championship-favored Los Angeles Clippers get underway this season, too.

And yet, Kobe keeps talking. He does so as a means to continue selling snake-themed shoes until the memory of his real impact on the NBA is long gone, replaced with whatever the public has accepted as part of the Kobe canon.

Meanwhile, until the NBA finds some way to limit the number of games without losing revenue, load management is here to stay. No doubt Kobe complaining about it will be as well.

Australia holds off Canada in wild World Cup opener

Getty
Associated PressSep 1, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SHANGHAI (AP) Canada came to the World Cup expecting that its group would be extremely challenging, and Australia proved that to be correct.

Matthew Dellavedova scored 24 points, and the Australians opened the fourth quarter on a huge run to pull away and beat Canada 108-92 on Sunday in a Group H opener at Dongguan, China.

“Good to start the tournament with a win,” Australia’s Chris Goulding said. “Our first half, we showed we can do some really good stuff.”

Goulding scored 16, Patty Mills had 15 and Joe Ingles finished with 13 points and nine assists for Australia. Andrew Bogut added 12 points on 6 for 7 shooting, plus grabbed nine rebounds, and Aron Baynes scored 10 for the winners.

Khem Birch scored 18 for Canada, and Cory Joseph scored 16.

Australia led 52-40 at the half, but Canada roared out of the gate in the third quarter on a 25-7 run over the first 5:20. That put Canada up 65-59, and seemed to put the Australians on the ropes.

The Boomers rallied.

Canada’s lead was 77-76 going into the fourth quarter, but the last 10 minutes were all Australia. An 8-0 run by the Aussies put them on top to stay, and they wound up outscoring the Canadians 28-6 over the first 8:44 of the final period.

The loss puts Canada in a likely must-win scenario against Lithuania on Tuesday.

“I thought the start wasn’t very good for us, I didn’t think the end was very good and I think the middle was excellent,” Canada coach Nick Nurse said. “We didn’t seem to be catching many breaks or the ball bouncing our way early, but we regrouped and after halftime we came out and put a heck of a third quarter together.”

It was the sixth straight World Cup loss for Canada; the Canadians went 0-5 at the world championships in 2010 and didn’t qualify for the tournament in 2014.

TURKEY 86, JAPAN 67

At Shanghai, Turkey got its Group E schedule started with a wire-to-wire win over Japan behind 17 points apiece from Ersan Ilyasova and Melih Mahmutoglu. Rui Hachimura scored 15 points for Japan, as did Nick Fazekas.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 80, JORDAN 76

At Shenzhen, Victor Liz scored 15 points to lead the Dominican Republic to a Group G win. Ahmad Al Dwairi had 34 points and 10 rebounds for Jordan, which got 24 points from Dar Tucker. Jordan was down by 16 points late in the third quarter, then pulled into a 64-64 tie early in the fourth after a 22-6 run. Jordan took a pair of one-point leads late, but the Dominicans finished on a 7-2 run.

BRAZIL 102, NEW ZEALAND 94

At Nanjing, Brazil outscored New Zealand 28-12 in the third quarter and held on to win a Group F opener. Leandro Barbosa led Brazil with 22 points. Corey Webster scored 19 for New Zealand.

LATER SUNDAY

The U.S. meets the Czech Republic in Group E, Greece plays Montenegro in Group F, France plays Germany in Group G and Senegal meets Lithuania in Group H.

MONDAY SCHEDULE

Group A: Venezuela (0-1) vs. Ivory Coast (0-1), China (1-0) vs. Poland (1-0)

Group B: Nigeria (0-1) vs. Argentina (1-0), Korea (0-1) vs. Russia (1-0)

Group C: Tunisia (0-1) vs. Iran (0-1), Puerto Rico (1-0) vs. Spain (1-0).

Group D: Italy (1-0) vs. Angola (0-1), Serbia (1-0) vs. Philippines (0-1).

This headline has been corrected to show that Australia beat Canada, not China.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports