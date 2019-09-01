Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell put on show in USA World Cup win

Team USA is going to lean heavily on the combination of Kemba Walker and Donovan Mitchell in the FIBA World Cup — those are the team’s best scorers and shot creators, and they are going to have the ball in their hands. A lot.
They did against the Czech Republic, where Walker put a Czech defender on skates.
There was an eerie hush that fell over Oracle Arena during Game 6 of the NBA Finals last June when Klay Thompson went down grabbing his knee after landing following a dunk. It was a combination of “Are you kidding, not another injury?” and “Let this not be serious.”
It was serious — Thompson had torn his ACL. He will be out for much of this coming season rehabbing, until some time after the All-Star break (and likely into March). It will take longer than that for Thompson to return to his old self.
“There was no doubt in my mind, whatsoever (they would resign Thompson). I, and we, want Klay to be here for a long time. He’s one of my favorite players in the world…
“ACLs … not good, ok we know that. But stuff happens and that’s an injury that now people know how to manage. Plenty of people have come back from ACLs and done pretty well. Honestly, it didn’t even remotely cross my mind.”
The Warriors have bet on Thompson’s return to form keeping Golden State as contenders going forward for years. They re-signed Thompson, extended Draymond Green, and still have Stephen Curry under contract. While Kevin Durant is in Brooklyn (and will play for them in a year following his recovery from his Achilles tear), the Warriors added All-Star D'Angelo Russell, who will either work out in a three-guard lineup for the team or be traded for a player who is a better fit (the Warriors are going to give this every chance to work before thinking trade).
There are two parts to players returning from a torn ACL: Physically getting well enough to play again, and mentally trusting that knee the same way and playing without hesitation again. The mental part takes longer. Thompson should get there, but it will take some time.
Even with that, the Warriors see themselves as part of the mix in a very deep Western Conference. They can be if everything goes their way, but the days of the Warriors having a margin for error and still winning big are gone.
Luka Doncic thinks he will play faster next season after summer conditioning program
Dwain Price at Mavs.com spoke with Doncic about his summer routine.
MAVS.COM: So how has the summer gone for you so far?
LUKA DONCIC: It was a different summer for me. It’s the first time I’ve had so many days off – actually, months. So it was great for me.
MAVS.COM: Millions of us saw that photo of you on social media where you posed with a flat stomach while holding your dog, Hugo. How much weight did you lose, because I heard you lost as much as 20 pounds?
LUKA: Yeah, but I didn’t check it. I just lost it, so I don’t have to worry about it, so that’s the key.
MAVS.COM: What has been the immediate results of the weight loss? And do you believe that’s going to help you going forward, especially on the defensive end of the floor.
LUKA: I would say I’m faster now. So (my defense is) going to get better, for sure.
Take all this with a grain of salt. Every NBA player (or their trainer) posts workout videos and said he gained/lost 10 pounds over the summer and is in the best shape of their life. Let’s see what that looks like when he’s in training camp and then games.
That said, Doncic certainly had room to improve. The longer games, the longer season, and the higher level of athleticism in the NBA compared to Europe and Doncic was not there physically last season (most rookies are not). This is not going to be a one-season process, either, it’s going to take years of work in the gym and eating well (Mark Cuban reportedly got Doncic a personal chef) to get in peak shape. Doncic averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6 assists a game as a rookie, if he gets in better shape the rest of the league should be worried.
Lakers coach Vogel on Dwight Howard: ‘We feel really good about where he’s at as a person’
Dwight Howard is going to play an important role for the Lakers this season.
But it’s a role. Defend, grab rebounds, on offense set some picks and roll hard to the rim then catch any lobs thrown your way. That’s it. In his last few stops, Howard pushed back against this kind of smaller role, wanting more touches — and more touches in the post, where he is not efficient — and with that (and some leadership questions) becoming somewhat of a distraction. There’s a reason he’s bounced around the league despite putting up decent numbers for a few years in places such as Houston and Charlotte.
The Lakers have bet things are different, although with the non-guaranteed contract they gave him the Lakers have hedged that bet. They are betting he’s healthy — he only played nine games for the Wizards last season and had another back surgery — and they are betting he’ll accept his role. They are betting LeBron James and Anthony Davis can keep him in line. Howard is saying all the right things, but there are plenty of skeptics around the league because Howard has said all the right things before.
Laker coach Frank Vogel, in an interview on the Lakers’ local cable channel Spectrum Sports Net, talked about Howard and the Lakers’ hopes (hat tip NBA Rumors).
“We feel really good about where he’s at as a person. He’s (@DwightHoward) gonna serve a different role. It’s gonna be more of a role player type of role as opposed to being the lead & he understands that.”
“I’m definitely confident he can the play we’ve laid out for him. He’s coming to the Lakers at a very different time in his career. [The] first time he was here, he was on top of the NBA mountain and was a bonafide superstar. Things have changed, he’s later in his career now, he’s a different person, has a different mindset…
We’ll see if he understands that. The rest of the NBA is going Missouri on this: Show me. The Lakers have taken that stance as well with their “summer” contract that pays him every day he’s on the roster but allows them to cut him at any point.
If Howard is healthy and accepts his role, he and JaVale McGee can form a solid front line that can play 30ish minutes a night — until the Lakers unleash Davis at the five, which will be their best lineup. It can work. But as with a lot of the Lakers’ role players this season, there are a lot of questions to be answered still. And in the West, not a lot of margin for error.
FIBA World Cup Day 1 wrap up: Serbia impresses, Puerto Rico wins dramatically
SHANGHAI (AP) — Serbia’s push toward unseating the U.S. as World Cup champion is off and running.
Bogdan Bogdanovic made his first four 3-point attempts to help his team take control early on, All-NBA center Nikola Jokic didn’t even start and the Serbians still had plenty on the way to easing past Angola 105-59 on Saturday in the first game of the World Cup.
“We played a great game from the beginning until the end,” Serbia forward Nikola Milutinov said. “We were tough. We were strong. Mentally we were ready.”
Bogdanovic scored 24 points on 8 for 10 shooting for Serbia (1-0 in Group D), which lost gold-medal games to the U.S. at the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
The lead was 50-32 at the half, and Serbia — which has made clear that it came to this World Cup believing it can win gold — opened the third quarter on a 15-2 burst to turn the game into a runaway.
“It’s a good start,” Serbia coach Sasha Djordjevic said. “But it’s just the start. It’s a long way. We know how to get to where we want to be. We just have to stay humble, stay focused.”
Jokic and Milutinov each had 14 for the winners, and Boban Marjanovic added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jokic was 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and Serbia went 13 for 20 from long range.
Carlos Morais scored 15 for Angola, which was outrebounded 41-19 and shot only 36%. Leonel Paulo scored 10 for Angola. Take the combined 10 for 18 shooting by Morais and Paulo away, and the rest of the Angolan lineup shot 11 for 41 — 27%.
“We didn’t play the style of play consistently enough to have a chance to compete with them,” said Angola coach Will Voigt, a native of Cabot, Vermont.
Angola center Yanick Moreira was less diplomatic.
“We got … kicked. That’s it,” Moreira said. “I’m sorry about my language, but I don’t want to embarrass my country. When you come to the World Cup, you’ve got to be ready to play.”
Serbia used 11 of its 12 players by the end of the first quarter. The only Serbian who didn’t play was Nemanja Bjelica, sidelined with what Djordjevic said was knee inflammation caused by a cyst. Bjelica will be re-evaluated on Sunday.
PUERTO RICO 83, IRAN 81
At Guangzhou, David Huertas scored 32 points, Javier Mojica’s bank shot with 0.7 seconds left was the winner and Puerto Rico prevailed despite being down by 17 with 7:55 remaining.
Gary Browne scored 12 for Puerto Rico in a Group C opener.
Hamed Haddadi and Behnam Yakhchalidehkordi each scored 22 for Iran.
Huertas tied the game with a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left, then made another 3 with 16.1 ticks remaining for a 3-point lead. Haddadi made a deep 3-pointer from the right wing with 4.4 seconds left, but Mojica took an inbounds pass on the ensuing Puerto Rico possession and connected from the left side of the lane for the deciding points.
POLAND 80, VENEZUELA 69
At Beijing, Poland got its first World Cup win in 52 years.
Michal Sokolowski scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Poland — back in the World Cup for the first time since 1967 — topped Venezuela in a Group A opener. Mateusz Ponitka scored 15 for the winners, and Poland finished with five players in double figures.
“We played to our identity, really good team basketball,” Poland coach Mike Taylor said.
Pedro Chourio scored 15 for Venezuela.
RUSSIA 82, NIGERIA 77
At Wuhan, Russia rallied in the final minutes to hold off Nigeria and get what may be a key win in Group B.
Mikhail Kulagin led the Russians with 16 points. Nigeria had six players in double figures, led by 18 from Josh Okogie. His 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter put Nigeria up 71-63, but the Russians ended the game on a 19-6 run.
CHINA 70, IVORY COAST 55
At Beijing, in a game tied at the half, China ran away in the final two quarters to open its home World Cup with a win.
Yi Jianlian scored 19 points, Guo Ailun had 17 and Zhou Qi added 12 for the Chinese, who shot 53% and held Ivory Coast to 29% shooting. Guy Landry Edi led Ivory Coast with 10 points.
ITALY 108, PHILIPPINES 62
At Foshan, Italy opened the game on a 37-8 run and never looked back behind 17 points apiece from Luigi Datome and Amedeo Della Valle. Danilo Gallinari added 16 for Italy.
Andray Blatche had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Philippines, and Jaymar Perez scored 15 as well.
SPAIN 101, TUNISIA 62
At Guangzhou, Spain led 42-39 at the half before outscoring Tunisia 59-23 after intermission.
Ricky Rubio scored 17 points and Sergio Llull 16 for Spain, which finished with six players in double figures. Salah Mejri led Tunisia with 15 points.
ARGENTINA 95, SOUTH KOREA 69
At Wuhan, Nicolas Laprovittola scored 17 points and Luis Scola had 15 as Argentina cruised in its opener. Guna Ra was dominant in defeat, finishing with 31 points and 15 rebounds for South Korea.