Australia holds off Canada in wild World Cup opener

Associated PressSep 1, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
SHANGHAI (AP) Canada came to the World Cup expecting that its group would be extremely challenging, and Australia proved that to be correct.

Matthew Dellavedova scored 24 points, and the Australians opened the fourth quarter on a huge run to pull away and beat Canada 108-92 on Sunday in a Group H opener at Dongguan, China.

“Good to start the tournament with a win,” Australia’s Chris Goulding said. “Our first half, we showed we can do some really good stuff.”

Goulding scored 16, Patty Mills had 15 and Joe Ingles finished with 13 points and nine assists for Australia. Andrew Bogut added 12 points on 6 for 7 shooting, plus grabbed nine rebounds, and Aron Baynes scored 10 for the winners.

Khem Birch scored 18 for Canada, and Cory Joseph scored 16.

Australia led 52-40 at the half, but Canada roared out of the gate in the third quarter on a 25-7 run over the first 5:20. That put Canada up 65-59, and seemed to put the Australians on the ropes.

The Boomers rallied.

Canada’s lead was 77-76 going into the fourth quarter, but the last 10 minutes were all Australia. An 8-0 run by the Aussies put them on top to stay, and they wound up outscoring the Canadians 28-6 over the first 8:44 of the final period.

The loss puts Canada in a likely must-win scenario against Lithuania on Tuesday.

“I thought the start wasn’t very good for us, I didn’t think the end was very good and I think the middle was excellent,” Canada coach Nick Nurse said. “We didn’t seem to be catching many breaks or the ball bouncing our way early, but we regrouped and after halftime we came out and put a heck of a third quarter together.”

It was the sixth straight World Cup loss for Canada; the Canadians went 0-5 at the world championships in 2010 and didn’t qualify for the tournament in 2014.

TURKEY 86, JAPAN 67

At Shanghai, Turkey got its Group E schedule started with a wire-to-wire win over Japan behind 17 points apiece from Ersan Ilyasova and Melih Mahmutoglu. Rui Hachimura scored 15 points for Japan, as did Nick Fazekas.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 80, JORDAN 76

At Shenzhen, Victor Liz scored 15 points to lead the Dominican Republic to a Group G win. Ahmad Al Dwairi had 34 points and 10 rebounds for Jordan, which got 24 points from Dar Tucker. Jordan was down by 16 points late in the third quarter, then pulled into a 64-64 tie early in the fourth after a 22-6 run. Jordan took a pair of one-point leads late, but the Dominicans finished on a 7-2 run.

BRAZIL 102, NEW ZEALAND 94

At Nanjing, Brazil outscored New Zealand 28-12 in the third quarter and held on to win a Group F opener. Leandro Barbosa led Brazil with 22 points. Corey Webster scored 19 for New Zealand.

LATER SUNDAY

The U.S. meets the Czech Republic in Group E, Greece plays Montenegro in Group F, France plays Germany in Group G and Senegal meets Lithuania in Group H.

MONDAY SCHEDULE

Group A: Venezuela (0-1) vs. Ivory Coast (0-1), China (1-0) vs. Poland (1-0)

Group B: Nigeria (0-1) vs. Argentina (1-0), Korea (0-1) vs. Russia (1-0)

Group C: Tunisia (0-1) vs. Iran (0-1), Puerto Rico (1-0) vs. Spain (1-0).

Group D: Italy (1-0) vs. Angola (0-1), Serbia (1-0) vs. Philippines (0-1).

This headline has been corrected to show that Australia beat Canada, not China.

No surprise: USA tops Czechs 88-67 to open World Cup

Associated PressSep 1, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT
SHANGHAI (AP) — The first big celebratory reaction from the U.S. bench in this World Cup came just a couple of minutes after tipoff, when Myles Turner blocked a shot at the rim. And with that, the tone was set.

There is an emphasis on defense with this U.S. team, and it was evident from the outset of its Group E opener on Sunday. Donovan Mitchell scored 16 points to lead a balanced scoring night, and the Americans steadily pulled away to beat the Czech Republic 88-67 to begin their quest for a third consecutive World Cup title.

“That’s got to be our calling card,” U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said. “We’re going to try to execute better and better as time goes on, but defensively we’ve got to put our money there. It’s what we have to be about to have an opportunity.”

Harrison Barnes added 14 points, Kemba Walker scored 13 and Jayson Tatum finished with 10 for the Americans. Turner had seven rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.

“As long as we win, that’s all that matters,” Tatum said.

Tomas Satoransky, the former Washington forward who was traded to Chicago over the summer, led the Czechs with 17 points.

While the Americans’ 78-game winning streak in international games with NBA players ended last month with a loss at Australia, their long winning streak in major tournaments continued. It’s now at 54 games, starting with the bronze-medal game of the 2006 world championships and continuing with gold-medal runs at the 2007 FIBA Americas, 2008 Olympics, 2010 world championships, 2012 Olympics, 2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympics.

“We did a lot of good things,” Mitchell said. “We guarded it well. We’ve got a lot of things we can definitely work on, and I think this is a good start to the tournament.”

The Czechs scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to get within 66-52, but the Americans weren’t threatened. Walker made a 3-pointer to stop the mini-run, found Mitchell in the corner for another 3-pointer that made it 72-52 about a minute later and the outcome was academic from there.

The Czechs had their highlight run early for a quick 11-7 lead, and the couple thousand of their fans in Shanghai — most of them wearing either white or blue team jerseys, with a few Wizards jerseys for Satoransky mixed in there — were roaring.

It didn’t last long.

After a 9-0 run by the Czechs, order was quickly restored. The Americans scored the next 10 points, kick-starting what became a 29-9 run in all, and led by as many as 16 before going into the half with a 43-29 edge.

And it was defense that carried the Americans. Over a 10-minute stretch of the half, the Czechs went 4 for 20 with seven turnovers.

“The chemistry is building,” Barnes said. “Looking forward to it continuing to build.”

TIP-INS

Czech Republic: This was the first World Cup game for the Czechs since 1982, when the tournament was called the world championship and the country was still Czechoslovakia. That nation went 0-3 against the U.S. in past world championship matchups. … Jaromir Bohacik and Vojtech Hruban each scored 13.

U.S.: The Americans started Walker, Mitchell, Tatum, Barnes and Turner. … Mason Plumlee, the only player back from the U.S. 2014 World Cup gold-medal team, was the only player not in U.S. coach Gregg Popovich’s initial 11-man rotation Sunday. Plumlee got his first action in the third quarter. … Walker made all five of his 2-point tries.

Kemba Walker, Donovan Mitchell put on show in USA World Cup win

HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 1, 2019, 11:02 AM EDT
Team USA is going to lean heavily on the combination of Kemba Walker and Donovan Mitchell in the FIBA World Cup — those are the team’s best scorers and shot creators, and they are going to have the ball in their hands. A lot.

They did against the Czech Republic, where Walker put a Czech defender on skates.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell was throwing it down.

The USA cruised to an 88-67 win in their opener in China. Next up is Turkey in two days, a team that should provide a stiffer test, but nothing Team USA should not be able to handle comfortably.

Warriors’ owner: Not re-signing Klay Thompson “didn’t even remotely cross my mind”

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 1, 2019, 7:58 AM EDT
There was an eerie hush that fell over Oracle Arena during Game 6 of the NBA Finals last June when Klay Thompson went down grabbing his knee after landing following a dunk. It was a combination of “Are you kidding, not another injury?” and “Let this not be serious.”

It was serious — Thompson had torn his ACL. He will be out for much of this coming season rehabbing, until some time after the All-Star break (and likely into March). It will take longer than that for Thompson to return to his old self.

The injury happened just weeks before Thomspon would be a free agent. The injury did not change the Warriors plans, they still offered him a five-year, $190 million max contract. The idea of not re-signing Thompson never crossed the Warriors’ mind, team co-owner Joe Lacob said to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole on “The Warriors Insider Podcast.” (Transcription via NBC Sports Bay Area.)

“There was no doubt in my mind, whatsoever (they would resign Thompson). I, and we, want Klay to be here for a long time. He’s one of my favorite players in the world…

“ACLs … not good, ok we know that. But stuff happens and that’s an injury that now people know how to manage. Plenty of people have come back from ACLs and done pretty well. Honestly, it didn’t even remotely cross my mind.”

The Warriors have bet on Thompson’s return to form keeping Golden State as contenders going forward for years. They re-signed Thompson, extended Draymond Green, and still have Stephen Curry under contract. While Kevin Durant is in Brooklyn (and will play for them in a year following his recovery from his Achilles tear), the Warriors added All-Star D'Angelo Russell, who will either work out in a three-guard lineup for the team or be traded for a player who is a better fit (the Warriors are going to give this every chance to work before thinking trade).

There are two parts to players returning from a torn ACL: Physically getting well enough to play again, and mentally trusting that knee the same way and playing without hesitation again. The mental part takes longer. Thompson should get there, but it will take some time.

Even with that, the Warriors see themselves as part of the mix in a very deep Western Conference. They can be if everything goes their way, but the days of the Warriors having a margin for error and still winning big are gone.

Luka Doncic thinks he will play faster next season after summer conditioning program

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Luka Doncic was ranked third overall in NBCSports.com’s “50 best players in five years” thought experiment this summer. That was based on our belief that he will take some big steps forward off his impressive rookie season once his conditioning improves, allowing him to better use his gifts.

Doncic’s off-season conditioning has been a topic on his social media this summer.

Dwain Price at Mavs.com spoke with Doncic about his summer routine.

MAVS.COM: So how has the summer gone for you so far?

LUKA DONCIC: It was a different summer for me. It’s the first time I’ve had so many days off – actually, months. So it was great for me.

MAVS.COM: Millions of us saw that photo of you on social media where you posed with a flat stomach while holding your dog, Hugo. How much weight did you lose, because I heard you lost as much as 20 pounds?

LUKA: Yeah, but I didn’t check it.  I just lost it, so I don’t have to worry about it, so that’s the key.

MAVS.COM: What has been the immediate results of the weight loss? And do you believe that’s going to help you going forward, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

LUKA: I would say I’m faster now. So (my defense is) going to get better, for sure.

Take all this with a grain of salt. Every NBA player (or their trainer) posts workout videos and said he gained/lost 10 pounds over the summer and is in the best shape of their life. Let’s see what that looks like when he’s in training camp and then games.

That said, Doncic certainly had room to improve. The longer games, the longer season, and the higher level of athleticism in the NBA compared to Europe and Doncic was not there physically last season (most rookies are not). This is not going to be a one-season process, either, it’s going to take years of work in the gym and eating well (Mark Cuban reportedly got Doncic a personal chef) to get in peak shape. Doncic averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6 assists a game as a rookie, if he gets in better shape the rest of the league should be worried.