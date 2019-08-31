Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Study finds Golden State Warriors most popular team in China

By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
Stephen Curry‘s popularity is hard to overstate. It’s not just the young boy across the street from me who shoots hoops in his driveway wearing a Curry jersey, show up early to any Warriors’ road game and the crowd watching Curry warm up will have plenty of 6-12-year-olds wearing Curry gear. His style and game have his fandom running deep.

And not just here — Curry leads the Warriors to be the most popular team in China.

That according to the “Red Card report” on the NBA put together by the Mailman Grop, which studied online influence and digital performance, particularly through social media, in China.

It found the Warriors were the most popular team in China, and by a fairly wide margin — not only do they have the most followers on sites such as Weibo, they have the most engagement.

The Houston Rockets remain the second most popular team. This was the team of Yao Ming, a franchise that worked hard to cultivate a following in China before most teams thought of that as a market to explore. It also doesn’t hurt the Rockets have James Harden. Third on the list was the Lakers, with LeBron James, and from there the fall off is pretty steep back to Toronto and Boston.

The most popular player was Jeremy Lin, despite his limited playing time in the NBA last season. Lin just signed with the Beijing Ducks to play in China this coming season.

The second most popular player was Curry, followed by Klay Thompson in third, both members of the Warriors. Both Curry and Thompson also do tours of China every summer sponsored by their shoe companies (Thompson is signed with Chinese brand Anta for an estimated $9 million a season). Fourth and fifth on the list were Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul.

Kobe Bryant — who made an effort to grow his brand in China — remains the most popular former player, followed by Tracy McGrady and Dwyane Wade, according to the report.

The NBA has made a very conscious effort to grow its brand in China, to be known as the best basketball league in the world, with the best players. It’s working, and the NBA and Tencent recently agreed to a five-year $1.5 billion extension of the Chinese media company’s digital rights to broadcast games. A number of NBA teams have special jerseys and events each year to celebrate the Chinese New Year, a tradition that will continue this season.

Five teams with a shot to beat Team USA in FIBA World Cup

By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
The road to the FIBA World Cup title still goes through the USA.

Not literally, the tournament in China tipped off today and will be played there through Sept. 15. But the USA is still the team to beat, the heavy favorite. Westgate Sports Book in Las Vegas has the United States at -175 to win the whole thing. Even with all the headlines here focused on who is not playing and the lack of star power, the USA still has the deepest pool of talent on the planet to draw from. This is still a very good team.

But they are vulnerable, to use the word of USA Basketball president Jerry Colangelo. Maybe to only a handful of teams, but that is more than in years past.

Who are those handful of teams that could knock off Team USA? Here are the top five.

SERBIA

Led by Nikola Jokic, and with Bogdan Bogdanovic on the wing, Serbia has been the second-best team in the world for at least five years now. They picked up silver medals at the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Rio Olympics. The Serbians are talented, deep, experienced, and they have the chemistry of a team that has been playing together for years, which is why the oddsmakers have them at just 2-1 to win it all. Milos Teodosic is sitting this one out and they will miss his playmaking, but Jokic’s passing will keep the offense moving. There are questions about the Serbian defense, but this team has the best shot at knocking off Team USA — and getting revenge for those silver medals.

GREECE

Why is Greece a threat to beat the USA and win it all? Two words: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

For the first time in a long time, the best player in an international tournament will not be an American. The NBA MVP has some good talent around him, such as former NBA player Nick Calathes (a quality point guard who can set up the Greek shooters), but in the end it’s all about Antetokounmpo. Every team that faces Greece has to ask, “who do we have who can slow him?” Team USA does not have a good answer to that question.

SPAIN

No team epitomizes the chemistry of a group that has played together for years — in the case of some members of the Spanish team, decades — than Spain. After the USA beat them in an exhibition a couple of weeks ago, Donovan Mitchell marveled at how Spain did not call plays at the end of the game, but rather would just point or even nod and every player knew what to do next. They also have talent — Marc Gasol, Ricky Rubio, Rudy Fernandez, Juan Hernangomez, Willy Hernangomez, Sergio Llull, and more. This team is older and — with some key players sitting this one out — lacks athleticism, but they are still a threat on the international stage.

FRANCE

They are anchored in the paint by the two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, which would make matchups against Antetokounmpo and the Greeks or Kemba Walker/Mitchell and the Americans interesting. France also has talent on the perimeter such as Evan Fournier and Frank Ntilikina. This should be a stout defensive team that will struggle a little to score, but they are sleepers to win the whole thing.

AUSTRALIA

They have already beaten the Americans once. Granted, that was in their home country in front of 52,000 rabid fans on a night Patty Mills got red hot, but still they did it.

And three years ago in the Olympics, the Australians pushed the USA, losing by 10 to a stacked American squad that needed a late-game burst from Kyrie Irving and Carmelo Anthony to pull away a little. There is talent on the roster including Joe Ingles and Andrew Bogut, but the Boomers are considered a longshot to win it all. That said, we know they are capable of beating Team USA.

Gordon Hayward on Andrew Luck: “I know where he’s coming from”

By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Gordon Hayward has had doubts: Can he ever get fully healthy again? Can he get back to being the same player he was before? Will the cycle of injury and rehab ever end?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback shocked the sports world with his sudden retirement a week ago. Hayward, an Indianapolis native, said as a fan he was disappointed to see Luck step down, but as a player he could relate to where Luck was emotionally. NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely asked Hayward about Luck.

“Pretty shocked like everybody (else),” said the 29-year-old Hayward, who on Wednesday was participating in an all-girls Jr. Celtics basketball camp as part of the “Her Time to Play” national initiative. “But at the same time, I definitely know where he’s coming from. I know how that whole situation feels…

“It sucks; you feel isolated,” Hayward said. “It feels like a job because you’re not getting to do the fun parts of it. And you always have those (thoughts), ‘What if I’m not the same player?’ You have to bottle that and just focus on the present … I understand exactly where (Luck is) coming from.”

Hayward missed all but five minutes of the 2017-18 season due to a major ankle injury. Outside of that season he’s been relatively injury free, unlike Luck who had a series of injuries over several years that wore him down.

A lot is expected of Hayward this season, his third in Boston. Last season, after a slow start that saw him move to the bench, Hayward started to look more and more like his old self as the season wore on. This season, with Kyrie Irving gone, Hayward is expected to have a larger role on the court and be a leader in the locker room (where a lot of chemistry needs to be repaired). Expectations for the Celtics are not as sky-high as a year ago, but this is still a good team with potential.

Next summer, Hayward could turn down his player option for $34.2 million and become a free agent, but we all know that’s highly unlikely. However, Hayward needs to show teams he has something left as he starts to think about the contract after this one.

Eric Gordon agrees to extension with Rockets worth at least three-years, $54 million

By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2019, 1:13 AM EDT
Eric Gordon, about to enter his 12th season in the NBA, is the kind of quality role player the Rockets need to complement James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Gordon can hit the three, works well off the ball, can score from all over the court, defends well, and can serve as a secondary shot creator. He was the 2017 Sixth Man of the Year and by the playoffs last season may have been the team’s second best player.

That’s why the Rockets decided to lock him down.

Houston has agreed to a contract extension that has three years, $54 million guaranteed, with the potential for a fourth season if the team or Gordon hit specific goals. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle broke the story.

The Rockets on Friday reached agreement with guard Eric Gordon on the largest contract extension they could offer, a person with knowledge of the deal said.

With Gordon, 30, going into the final season of the four-year deal he signed with the Rockets as a free agent in 2016, the Rockets will sign Gordon to a four-year, $75.6 million extension, according to the individual familiar with the agreement. Including the remaining season on his contract, Gordon will earn roughly $90 million over the next five seasons.

It’s the largest contract Houston could offer because they are over the cap and Gordon still has a year left on his contract, so the max that the Rockets could offer would be 120 percent of his current $14.1 million. The four years are built off of that.

Also, the fourth year is unusual, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN explains.

Gordon is 30 years old and likely to see his skills and contributions decline over the course of this contract. That said, the Rockets are in “win now” mode and Gordon can certainly help them do that over the next few years, he is a quality player who understands his role.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has taken some heat for not being willing to fully open his pocketbook and pay the tax, but he’s been willing to pay for stars.

Raptors bringing back Dino uniforms for 25th anniversary

By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Major League Baseball doesn’t really get the alternate uniform concept.

The NBA does. This year they’ve turned to some classic throwbacks, for example, the Jazz are bringing back the mountain uniform for some games. The Trail Blazers are going with the throwback 1997 championship uniforms and court.

Add the Toronto Raptors to the mix, for their 25th anniversary the dinosaur uniforms are making a comeback.

I like this trend.

And I like those jerseys. The NBA gets throwbacks and these will be fun to see a few games this season.