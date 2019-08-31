Getty Images

Eric Gordon signs extension with Rockets worth at least three-years, $54 million

By Kurt HelinAug 31, 2019, 1:13 AM EDT
Eric Gordon, about to enter his 12th season in the NBA, is the kind of quality role player the Rockets need to complement James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Gordon can hit the three, works well off the ball, can score from all over the court, defends well, and can serve as a secondary shot creator. He was the 2017 Sixth Man of the Year and by the playoffs last season may have been the team’s second best player.

That’s why the Rockets decided to lock him down.

Houston has agreed to a contract extension that has three years, $54 million guaranteed, with the potential for a fourth season if the team or Gordon hit specific goals. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle broke the story.

The Rockets on Friday reached agreement with guard Eric Gordon on the largest contract extension they could offer, a person with knowledge of the deal said.

With Gordon, 30, going into the final season of the four-year deal he signed with the Rockets as a free agent in 2016, the Rockets will sign Gordon to a four-year, $75.6 million extension, according to the individual familiar with the agreement. Including the remaining season on his contract, Gordon will earn roughly $90 million over the next five seasons.

It’s the largest contract Houston could offer because they are over the cap and Gordon still has a year left on his contract, so the max that the Rockets could offer would be 120 percent of his current $14.1 million. The four years are built off of that.

Also, the fourth year is unusual, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN explains.

Gordon is 30 years old and likely to see his skills and contributions decline over the course of this contract. That said, the Rockets are in “win now” mode and Gordon can certainly help them do that over the next few years, he is a quality player who understands his role.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has taken some heat for not being willing to fully open his pocketbook and pay the tax, but he’s been willing to pay for stars.

Raptors bringing back Dino uniforms for 25th anniversary

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
Major League Baseball doesn’t really get the alternate uniform concept.

The NBA does. This year they’ve turned to some classic throwbacks, for example, the Jazz are bringing back the mountain uniform for some games. The Trail Blazers are going with the throwback 1997 championship uniforms and court.

Add the Toronto Raptors to the mix, for their 25th anniversary the dinosaur uniforms are making a comeback.

I like this trend.

And I like those jerseys. The NBA gets throwbacks and these will be fun to see a few games this season.

Team USA focused on defense, chemistry in China as they prepare for World Cup

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 30, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT
In the next 48 hours, it gets real for USA Basketball.

All the talk of who didn’t play for Team USA, the exhibition wins over Spain and Canada, the exhibition loss to Australia (and a win over them, too), will be in the rearview mirror. Ahead will be the FIBA World Cup opener in Shanghai against the Czech Republic, followed by group games against Turkey and Japan. From there, it is on to the second round and…

Team USA is trying not to get ahead of itself. In China, the focus seems to be on two things. First is defense, as Marcus Smart and Myles Turner told Booth Newspapers.

“We don’t have guys like Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and those guys to come bail us out on the offensive end,” Smart said. “So our defense is going to be real important for us, especially on nights when our shots aren’t falling.”

“Defense is big for us. We’re working on our defense,” Turner said. “Working on being together and communication. Those are the biggest points we’re working on.”

The second thing they are focused on is team chemistry. It has been a focus on coach Gregg Popovich and his staff since Day 1, trying to get Team USA some of the togetherness that the countries they will face have (because those teams grew up playing together).

Team USA players went to a team dinner once they landed in China, no coaches, no Brook Lopez (only because he has an Android phone, not an iPhone, so he didn’t get the message in time). Popovich was happy with that he told Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

“They’ve become close in a short period of time,” Popovich said. “The camaraderie has blossomed, and I think that will bode well for us.”

Team USA remains the favorite heading into the tournament, and the three first-round group games should add to their time to work out the kinks because none of those teams have the talent to really challenge the Americans. That will change deeper in the tournament, but if the Americans are a true team by then they will be hard to beat.

The USA’s first game tips off at 8 a.m. Eastern Sunday morning against the Czech Republic.

This photo of Kevin Durant and Larry David is absolutely perfect

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 30, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Kevin Durant, with his social-media foibles, looking at his phone. Larry David making his classic mildly repulsed/uneasy face.

What a great moment from a recent Los Angeles Dodgers game!

Report: DeMarcus Cousins not cleared to fly, which complicates response to arrest warrant

Stacy Revere/BIG3 via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 30, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins faces a domestic-violence misdemeanor charge in Mobile, Ala. He allegedly threatened to kill and, in a previous incident, allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He also recently tore his ACL.

TMZ:

We’re told Cousins wants to cooperate with law enforcement but the issue is that he just underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL in his left knee on Wednesday and he’s not cleared to fly yet.

We’re told Cousins plans on reaching out to law enforcement to come up with a reasonable solution so he doesn’t get in trouble.

Flying after surgery can be dangerous. Cousins got married Saturday in Atlanta, which is about a five-hour drive from Mobile.