Eric Gordon agrees to extension with Rockets worth at least three-years, $54 million

Eric Gordon, about to enter his 12th season in the NBA, is the kind of quality role player the Rockets need to complement James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Gordon can hit the three, works well off the ball, can score from all over the court, defends well, and can serve as a secondary shot creator. He was the 2017 Sixth Man of the Year and by the playoffs last season may have been the team’s second best player.

That’s why the Rockets decided to lock him down.

Houston has agreed to a contract extension that has three years, $54 million guaranteed, with the potential for a fourth season if the team or Gordon hit specific goals. Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle broke the story.

The Rockets on Friday reached agreement with guard Eric Gordon on the largest contract extension they could offer, a person with knowledge of the deal said. With Gordon, 30, going into the final season of the four-year deal he signed with the Rockets as a free agent in 2016, the Rockets will sign Gordon to a four-year, $75.6 million extension, according to the individual familiar with the agreement. Including the remaining season on his contract, Gordon will earn roughly $90 million over the next five seasons.

It’s the largest contract Houston could offer because they are over the cap and Gordon still has a year left on his contract, so the max that the Rockets could offer would be 120 percent of his current $14.1 million. The four years are built off of that.

Also, the fourth year is unusual, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN explains.

The fourth year of Eric Gordon extension is non-guaranteed, league source tell ESPN. He gets fourth-year if he makes All-Star team or Rockets win a championship, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/83EUVJYPaM — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2019

Eric Gordon will get three-years, $54.5M guaranteed on his extension, per source, starting with the 2020-2021 season — $16.9M, $18.2M, and $19.6M. The non-guaranteed season would earn him $20.9M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 31, 2019

Gordon is 30 years old and likely to see his skills and contributions decline over the course of this contract. That said, the Rockets are in “win now” mode and Gordon can certainly help them do that over the next few years, he is a quality player who understands his role.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has taken some heat for not being willing to fully open his pocketbook and pay the tax, but he’s been willing to pay for stars.